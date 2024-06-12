MG Moving Growth Strategy Following Rebranding Paying Off

MG Human Resources Director Sarah Reyes is excited about the strategy involved with the company expansion that is already showing profitability in a tough environment.

"Staffing locations specifically to underscore what they have already shown proficiency in can pay for itself almost immediately, says Reyes, "and having a rebranded and central leadership team that recognizes this and effectively pairs this with marketplace conditions for each of our locations is making a financial difference for us."

Deliberately positioning the company to compete and achieve profitability in divisions of the industry that are non-traditional, like senior moving, has already established the new MG Moving Services as an outside-the-box player. Further expansions into commercial moving in multiple locations are underway and the company is hiring at all locations.

Recently hired to help expand MG Commercial in its Richmond, Virginia office, Kevin Sutton is pleased to be part of a fast-growing organization and is impressed with how quickly the company is adopting its new structure.

"The number of employees from the moving industry that have joined MG under the new leadership of Steve Kuhn has been inspiring to see," says Sutton. "The efficiency with which we are expanding is a testament to the Leadership Team strategy and certainly supports the ambitions of emerging divisions like ours."

Rebranding as MG Moving Services from the widely known My Guys residential platform to accommodate a wider array of services and more sophisticated organizational structure, the company is already projecting double-digit 2024 growth in a market that has been devastating to many movers.

Vice-President of MG Administration and founding Leadership Team member Melissa Carrano worked with CEO Kuhn at Able Moving & Storage and has seen the results of a successful Leadership Team.

"Everything we are now doing as a company is well thought out. The detail we are putting into expanding into each of the markets we are involved with and looking at getting involved with is decided at our D.C. Regional Headquarters in Loudoun County and then acted on," says Carrano. "Our Leadership Team is expanding with company development and will continue to be the reason for responsible and rapid growth."

CEO Steve Kuhn is incredible grateful for the effort put forth by the employees that have brought MG Moving to where it is today and looks forward to the many they will be hiring in the near future to help them reach their goals. Kuhn has little concern for the state of the industry and is more concerned with making sure MG Moving is a top-notch choice for clients.

"In tough market conditions there is a big difference between companies that are out there playing not to lose and companies that are playing to win," he says, "and MG is extremely happy to spend money on great equipment, all-star employees, and quality leaders to ensure we are winners for the customers we have and the customers we will have."

SOURCE MG Moving Services