MG Moving Proud to Support Reynolds EmpowerHome Team in Hurricane Relief Effort

"We have long valued working with MG because they do a great job for our clients," says Reynolds, "however it is the companies that consistently answer the call when the unfortunate happens and account for it in their mission statement and core values that we feel compelled to partner with to make a greater impact, and MG is one of those companies. I appreciate our community, the Keller Williams offices and the countless organizations that helped amass the supplies for this truck to be filled to help those in need in North Carolina."

The proximity of Helene and Milton this hurricane season, which is not over, prompted the Leadership Team at MG to form a "Ready Response" team to ensure that the necessary employees, equipment, and supplies are ready on short notice to deploy to areas suffering damage from natural disasters.

MG Residential Sales Executive Terry Williams understands the value in being a good partner goes way beyond doing a great job also and is honored to work with Sarah and the team at EmpowerHome. "Efforts to help others that are suffering is a welcome contagion," says Williams. "We were ready to offer help with the Helene effort When Sarah reached out to us, and we are currently looking at further aid opportunities for Helene and Milton victims."

Andy Lopez, Marketing Director at MG Moving, sees this kind of effort taken by the company to be an outstanding use of resources and is happy to be a part of the "Ready Response" team. "When organizations take part in philanthropy that mirrors what they are proficient at the results have a more powerful impact on the mission," he says. "We have responded to hurricane aid programs in the past, and it makes perfect sense for us as a moving company to continue to help get supplies to people in need."

Vice-President of Administration at MG Melissa Carrano is proud of the strategic partnerships the company is involved in and thanks Sarah and EmpowerHome for organizing the relief efforts.

"Well organized and effective efforts like this one make it so easy to get involved and make a difference," she says. "I was proud to hear about the efforts from employees that took part in this. Every time an opportunity to get involved like this presents itself, it spawns employee interest in philanthropy."

"At the end of the day it's great to be able to be there for the companies we do business with, and we look forward to working on more projects like this with EmpowerHome in the future," says Terry Williams. "We wanted to take a moment to not only thank EmpowerHome and Sarah for the opportunity but also for helping to facilitate what will be our "Ready Response" team. Our thoughts and prayers are with those affected by both disasters."

Follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram or visit our website at www.mgmoving.com

SOURCE MG Moving Services