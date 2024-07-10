MG Moving Services Establishes Industry Benchmark For Residential Training Programs

Rebranding the organization has been a strategic move by newly hired CEO Steve Kuhn, formerly of Able Moving and his family's own moving business JK Moving, in efforts to accommodate a more sophisticated organizational structure capable of supporting additional services and East Coast expansion.

"At the very heart of this rebranding is a commitment to investing in the skills of our employees. When the Leadership Team met Ernie Pena and Juan Mata at 300x we knew right away we wanted to partner with them and establish something new in this industry," says CEO Kuhn.

300x Academy CEO and Co-Founder Ernie Pena commends MG on its forward thinking and establishment of the most extensive on-site training of its kind in the residential moving industry, including a mock residential build out at its Sterling, Virginia Headquarters.

"Offering this type of training to all of its employees at each of its locations is a huge commitment and speaks volumes about the leadership involved with the new phase of this company," says Pena. "It was very clear to me during training that the employees had not been exposed to something like this in the industry and that they valued the experience."

The MG Leadership Team has spared no expense with regards to investment in its employees and knows that taking actions like these can make the difference when hiring a workforce in a very competitive market amidst a tough short-term economic outlook for the moving industry. The company headcount has grown by 30% in six months.

"Running all aspects of MG from our Headquarters location while we are expanding at this rate makes establishing a baseline of excellence in our moving teams extremely important," says Michael Kuhn. "Having a partnership with industry standout veterans like Ernie and Juan at 300x will ensure consistency at all of our locations."

MG Marketing Director Andy Lopez, formerly of Able Moving, found cohesive value for the company in the training exercise and was quick to remark on the appreciation expressed by all who participated.

"Many of the 41 participants that took part in the first training exercise with 300x said that they had never been exposed to anything like it in the industry," Lopez says. "Some even got emotional when making clear how much they appreciated MG spending money and time on their development. I feel proud to work for a company where employees say things like this."

CEO Steve Kuhn is extremely happy with the 300x partnership but is also excited about empowering new leaders within the company to be a part of finding and implementing best practices like this.

"The energy behind the decisions we are making like this one with 300x is infectious and professionals in the industry are contacting us to be a part of the team," says Kuhn, "and it is an outstanding team."

Follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram or visit our website at www.mgmoving.com

SOURCE MG Moving Services