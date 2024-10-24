MG Moving Teams Up to Titan Up in Tampa

Wade Swikle, CEO of 2 College Brothers Franchising Systems, LLC, Co-Founder of Moving Titan Retreats, LLC, and Host of the longest running industry podcast, "Grow Your Moving Company", was happy to see attendance for the October retreat double from the previous retreat and happy to see involvement from all sized companies. "We were pleased to have Steve as a panelist at the retreat and appreciate the efforts he has made to get involved with the future of the industry," says Swikle. "I appreciate having him as an industry contact and appreciated him joining my podcast recently also."

MG has made an effort to reach out to what it considers to be growing companies in the Southeast region since the organization plans to expand its offices between Florida and Virginia over the next two years. The company believes in transparency and knows that learning about the markets it is interested in will be easier by sharing information about itself and getting to know the moving companies active in those areas.

NexMuv CEO Wes Struebing also attended the October Moving Titan Retreat and is appreciative of the venue as a way for companies to actually begin working together, as NexMuv has with MG. "MG Moving has been a great client for us and we look forward to continuing to expand our working relationship," says Struebing. "There is no substitute for spending time with clients and getting to know them better."

John Hamilton, CEO of Brooks Moving and Hauling, had a great retreat as well and agrees that the bonds made at the event form lasting relationships that pay off in the long run.

"I have appreciated working with Steve and MG Moving and consider them a strategic partner in advancing our company," says Hamilton. "The retreat was a great opportunity for attending companies to learn from each other and share best practices."

MG Marketing Director Andy Lopez is extremely pleased with how involved the company is with events like the retreat and sees value in them that far outweigh the more traditional association events that he suggests have started to fragment. "The energy associated with the Moving Titans Retreat is a huge step up from anything we have been to before," he says. "We do business with many of the groups we have met through the retreat, and based on how well this went I definitely see us growing that number of strategic partnerships in the future."

CEO Kuhn is excited about the new MG Moving brand and the momentum that many of the relationships have gained that were formed at outreach events like the Moving Titan Retreat.

"We absolutely will continue to be active in almost all industry events and consider mentorship to be a part of our mission," says Kuhn, "and I cannot tell you how much we appreciate all the companies we work and partner with. When our partners grow it means we are growing too."

SOURCE MG Moving Services