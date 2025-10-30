MG Properties Acquires Dockside Apartments in Kent, Washington for $95.6 Million

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MG Properties, a privately held real estate investment company headquartered in San Diego, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Dockside Apartments, a premier multifamily community situated within the Lakes at Kent master planned community located in Kent, Washington.

Dockside Apartments in Kent, WA

Dockside Apartments is a 344-unit garden-style apartment community nestled along the Green River. Offering a unique blend of natural beauty and urban convenience, the property features spacious one-, two-, and three-bedroom residences, with modern interiors, open-concept layouts, and private outdoor spaces. Its scenic setting and proximity to Seattle make it a highly desirable retreat for residents seeking both relaxation and connectivity.

The community boasts an extensive suite of lifestyle amenities, including a resort-style swimming pool, three-level fitness center, clubhouse with lounge and kitchen, outdoor grilling areas, pet park, and more. Dockside Apartments aligns with MG Properties' ongoing strategy of acquiring high-quality, well-located properties in strong West Coast markets.

"We are excited to add Dockside Apartments to our growing Pacific Northwest portfolio," said Jeff Gleiberman, President of MG Properties. "Its ideal location, strong resident demand, and potential for continued growth make it a perfect fit for our long-term investment strategy."

The seller was represented by Eli Hanacek, Mark Washington, Kyle Yamamoto and Natalie Kasper from CBRE. Financing for the transaction was led by CBRE Capital Markets' Troy Tegeler and Trevor Breaux.

Dockside Apartments marks MG Properties' 11th acquisition in the Seattle metro area and further reinforces its commitment to expanding its presence in dynamic, high-growth markets.

For more information about MG Properties and its portfolio, visit www.mgproperties.com.

ABOUT MG PROPERTIES

MG Properties is a privately owned, fully integrated real estate company specializing in the investment, redevelopment, and management of multi-family assets. Headquartered in San Diego, California, MG Properties was founded in 1992 by Mark Gleiberman with the mission to enrich communities. MG's current portfolio is comprised of over 32,000 rental homes in California, Washington, Arizona, Nevada, Colorado, Texas, and Oregon, across 112 communities. For additional information, visit www.mgproperties.com

