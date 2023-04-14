SAN DIEGO, April 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MG Properties, a private San Diego-based real estate investor, owner, and operator, is further expanding its presence in Colorado, today announcing the acquisition of Ridge at Castle Rock Apartments. Formerly known as Springs at Castle Rock, MG Properties purchased the property from Continental Properties for $67,150,000.

Offering one, two, and three bedroom apartments and lofts, Ridge at Castle Rock is a 2019 garden-style asset with contemporary finishes, attractive amenities, and functional floorplans.

MG Properties Expands Colorado Presence with $67.15M Castle Rock Multifamily Acquisition

The community is located in Castle Rock, an affluent and rapidly growing submarket between Denver and Colorado Springs. The Property is conveniently located within The Meadows Masterplan Community, offering residents access to a wide variety of retail and lifestyle activities and is approximately 10 miles south of Denver's largest employment hub.

"This acquisition will allow us to further expand our operational presence in the Denver market," said MG Properties President Jeff Gleiberman. "We believe this submarket is ideally positioned to benefit from the region's continued growth."

The seller, Continental Properties, was represented by David Potarf, Dan Woodward, Matt Barnett, and Jake Young of Walker & Dunlop. The property was financed with a mortgage provided by Fannie Mae and arranged by Bryan Frazier and Blake Hockenbury of Walker & Dunlop.

To learn more visit: https://www.ridgeatcastlerock.com

ABOUT MG PROPERTIES

MG Properties is a privately owned, fully integrated real estate company specializing in the investment, redevelopment, and management of multi-family assets. MG has purchased twelve properties totaling more than $1.5 billion in the past year. Headquartered in San Diego, California, MG was founded in 1992 by Mark Gleiberman with the mission to enrich communities. MG's current portfolio is comprised of over 28,000 rental homes in California, Washington, Arizona, Nevada, Colorado, and Oregon, including 100 communities. For additional information, visit www.mgproperties.com

SOURCE MG Properties