MG Properties Group Acquires Martinez Multifamily Community

"We are pleased to be further growing our long-term presence in the Bay Area," said Mark Gleiberman, MG Properties Group's Founder & CEO. "This is a market that has strong opportunity due to its economic growth, affordability, and convenience."

This class "B" property was constructed in 1985 and has continued to be an increasingly popular destination for Bay Area residents to call home.

The sellers were represented by Salvatore Saglimbeni, Stanford Jones, Philip Saglimbeni, and Alexander Tartaglia from Institutional Property Advisors. Mortgage financing for the acquisition was provided by institutional investors advised by JP Morgan Asset Management and arranged by Bryan Frazier, Andrew Schoene and Blake Hockenbury at Walker & Dunlop.

Rebranded as Maris at Martinez, this community is the 19th acquisition in the last year for the company overall – totaling over $1.6 billion in combined value. MG Properties is continuing to target further acquisitions in Washington, Oregon, California, Arizona, Nevada, Utah, Colorado, and Texas.

To learn more visit: marismartinez.com

About MG Properties Group

MG Properties Group is a privately owned, fully integrated real estate company specializing in the investment, redevelopment, and management of multi-family assets. Headquartered in San Diego, California, MG was founded in 1992 by Mark Gleiberman with the mission to enrich communities. MG's current portfolio is comprised of over 23,000 rental homes in California, Washington, Arizona, Nevada, Colorado, and Oregon, including 79 communities. For additional information, visit www.mgproperties.com.

SOURCE MG Properties Group

Related Links

http://www.mgproperties.com

