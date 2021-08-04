MG Properties Group Acquires Rare Deal in Sparks, NV with 288-unit Multifamily Property

Built in 2020, Parq Crossing, is a 288 unit, 3-story garden style community located near the I-580, I-80, and U.S. 395, providing access to a number of employment centers throughout the metro including Tahoe-Reno Industrial Center and Reno Technology Park. MG Properties Group owns and manages six other apartment communities in the larger Reno metro area and will be able to enhance management through economies of scale.

MG Properties Group has purchased 16 communities in the past year totaling over 4,900 units and over $1.5 billion in combined value. The company is targeting further acquisitions in California, Washington, Oregon, Arizona, Nevada, Utah, Colorado, and Texas.

The seller was Guardian Capital out of Carlsbad, CA. The property was financed with a loan by Key Bank in the amount of $48.8 million arranged by Brooks Benjamin.

About MG Properties Group

MG Properties Group is a privately owned, fully integrated real estate company specializing in the investment, redevelopment, and management of multi-family assets. Headquartered in San Diego, California, MG was founded in 1992 by Mark Gleiberman with the mission to enrich communities. MG's current portfolio is comprised of 22,000 rental homes in California, Washington, Arizona, Nevada, and Oregon, including 73 communities valued at $5.6 billion. For additional information, visit www.mgproperties.com.

