MGA Entertainment Recalls Miniverse Make It Mini Sets with Unused Liquid Resins Due to Risk of Skin, Eye and Respiratory Irritation and Sensitization; Violation of the Federal Hazardous Substances Act

WASHINGTON, June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Recall Summary

Name of Product: Miniverse Make It Mini Sets with Liquid Resins

Hazard: The recalled Make It Mini sets contain resins that, when liquid, can cause skin, eye, and respiratory irritation or sensitization when inhaled, touched, or ingested by children or adults. The resins contain acrylates (hydroxyethylmethacrylate "HEMA" and isobornyl acrylate "IBOA") in amounts prohibited in children's products by the Federal Hazardous Substances Act. After the resins cure, they no longer present this hazard.

Remedy: Refund, Replace

Consumers should immediately stop using any units with unused resins and contact MGA to receive a pre-paid label to return either: (a) the entire product, including the unused resin, if the product has not been opened, or (b) the unused resins and a photograph of the product if the product has been opened. Consumers will receive a full refund or replacement product, at the consumer's choice.

Consumer Contact: MGA Entertainment at 800-222-4685 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. ET Saturday, email at [email protected], or online at https://www.mgae.com/customer-care/recalls or mgae.com and click on "Customer Care" and click "Recalls" at the top of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Units: About 21 million (In addition, about 1 million in Canada)

Description: This recall involves Miniverse Make It Mini Sets with unused liquid resins. These sets include "Make It Mini Appliances," all models and series of "Make It Mini Food," and "Make It Mini Lifestyle."

Most sets consist of a sphere which contains the materials required to assemble the intended miniature imitation "appliance," "food," or "lifestyle" items. The resin packaging in each set may imitate food items such as a peanut butter jar, maple syrup, milk container, etc. and the resins when hardened imitate food. The sphere consists of a disposable wrapper bearing "MGA's Miniverse" on a yellow burst background and "Make It Appliances," or "Make It Mini Food," in bright pink or "Make It Mini Lifestyle" in salmon pink. The wrapper contains information related to the manufacturer's identity and country-specific information in different languages. The sets packaged in spheres could also be sold as bundles with multiple units. The "Kitchen", "Multipack", "All You Can Eat", "Ice Cream Social", and "Pizza Party" sets come in dedicated boxes with similar labeling without spheres. The item number and the UPC code are printed on the back side of the wrapper.

ITEM ## PRODUCT DESCRIPTION UPC BAR CODE 426028 MGA's Mini Verse PIZZA PARTY 035051426028 589938 MGA's Miniverse Food/Diner PDQ 035051589938 426011 MGA's Miniverse Make It ICE CREAM 035051426011 587200 MGA's Miniverse-Food Series Cafe PDQ 035051587200 120339 MGA's Miniverse-Make It All You Can Eat 035051120339 504153 MGA's Miniverse-Make It Mini Halloween 3pk 035051504153 593768 MGA's Miniverse-Make It Mini Hllwn PDQ 035051591768 504221 MGA's Miniverse-Make It Mini Holiday 3pk 035051504221 593782 MGA's Miniverse-Make It Mini Holiday PDQ 035051593782 591832 MGA's Miniverse-Make It Mini Kitchen 035051591832 591849 MGA's Miniverse-Make It Mini: Multi Pack 035051591849 594918 MGA's Miniverse-Make/Mini Fds Cfe 2pk 2A 035051594918 505600 MGA's Miniverse-Mini Appliances PDQ 035051505600 516507 MGA's Miniverse-Mini Birdfeeders 035051516507 505631 MGA's Miniverse-Mini Breakfast Shop 035051505631 593904 MGA's Miniverse-Mini Diner Sp/Easter 3pk 035051593904 505471 MGA's Miniverse-Mini Diner Sp/Easter PDQ 035051505471 593720 MGA's Miniverse-Mini Diner Vl Day 3pk 035051593720 505457 MGA's Miniverse-Mini Diner Vl Day PDQ 035051505457 505662 MGA's Miniverse-Mini Dinner Pack 035051505662 505419 MGA's Miniverse-Mini Food Diner S3A PDQ 035051505419 591818 MGA's Miniverse-Mini Foods Café S2A PDQ 035051591818 505396 MGA's Miniverse-Mini Foods Cafe S3A PDQ 035051505396 591825 MGA's Miniverse-Mini Foods Diner S2A PDQ 035051591825 591856 MGA's Miniverse-Mini Home S1A PDQ 035051591856 505648 MGA's Miniverse-Mini Ice Cream Shop 053505505648 505372 MGA's Miniverse-Mini Lf Home S1A PDQ 035051505372 505686 MGA's Miniverse-Mini Movie Theater S Pk 035051505686 505693 MGA's Miniverse-Mini Pastry Shop 035051505693 505655 MGA's Miniverse-Mini Sweets Shop 035051505655 505372 MGA's Miniverse-Mini Lf Home S1B PDQ 035051923749 505372 MGA's Miniverse-Mini Lf Home S1A PDQ 035051923459 505396 MGA's Miniverse-Mini Food Cafe S3B PDQ 035051923510 505396 MGA's Miniverse-Mini Foods Cafe S3A PDQ 035051923428 505419 MGA's Miniverse-Mini Food Dnr S3B PDQ 035051923527 505419 MGA's Miniverse-Mini Food Diner S3A PDQ 035051923435 505600 MGA's Miniverse-Mini Appliances PDQ 035051923442 591832 MGA's Miniverse-Make It Mini Kitchen 035051923503

Incidents/Injuries: MGA has received 26 reports of incidents with this product from children and adults including reports of skin burns and irritation, and respiratory irritation, with one report that a consumer's asthma was triggered.

Sold At: Target, Walmart, Family Dollar, Dollar General, ALDI, Hobby Lobby and other stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com, shop.mgae.com, Target.com, Walmart.com and other sites from October 2022 through June 2024 for between $7 and $13 for sphere sets sold individually. Sets were also sold in a box for about $14 to $52, depending on the model.

Importer: MGA Entertainment, of Chatsworth, California

Manufactured in: China

Note: Health Canada's press release is available at: https://recalls-rappels.canada.ca/en/alert-recall/mga-s-miniverse-make-it-mini-products-recalled-due-potential-skin-eye-and-respiratory

Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.

For lifesaving information:

- Visit CPSC.gov.

- Sign up to receive our e-mail alerts.

- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram @USCPSC and Twitter @USCPSC.

- Report a dangerous product or a product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.

- Call CPSC's Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 301-595-7054).

- Contact a media specialist.

Release Number: 24-281

SOURCE U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission