MGA Entertainment Recalls Miniverse Make It Mini Sets with Unused Liquid Resins Due to Risk of Skin, Eye and Respiratory Irritation and Sensitization; Violation of the Federal Hazardous Substances Act

U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

Jun 25, 2024, 12:49 ET

WASHINGTON, June 25, 2024 

Recall Summary

Name of Product: Miniverse Make It Mini Sets with Liquid Resins

Hazard: The recalled Make It Mini sets contain resins that, when liquid, can cause skin, eye, and respiratory irritation or sensitization when inhaled, touched, or ingested by children or adults. The resins contain acrylates (hydroxyethylmethacrylate "HEMA" and isobornyl acrylate "IBOA") in amounts prohibited in children's products by the Federal Hazardous Substances Act. After the resins cure, they no longer present this hazard.

Remedy: Refund, Replace

Consumers should immediately stop using any units with unused resins and contact MGA to receive a pre-paid label to return either: (a) the entire product, including the unused resin, if the product has not been opened, or (b) the unused resins and a photograph of the product if the product has been opened. Consumers will receive a full refund or replacement product, at the consumer's choice.

Consumer Contact: MGA Entertainment at 800-222-4685 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. ET Saturday, email at [email protected], or online at https://www.mgae.com/customer-care/recalls or mgae.com and click on "Customer Care" and click "Recalls" at the top of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Units: About 21 million (In addition, about 1 million in Canada)

Description: This recall involves Miniverse Make It Mini Sets with unused liquid resins. These sets include "Make It Mini Appliances," all models and series of "Make It Mini Food," and "Make It Mini Lifestyle."

Most sets consist of a sphere which contains the materials required to assemble the intended miniature imitation "appliance," "food," or "lifestyle" items. The resin packaging in each set may imitate food items such as a peanut butter jar, maple syrup, milk container, etc. and the resins when hardened imitate food. The sphere consists of a disposable wrapper bearing "MGA's Miniverse" on a yellow burst background and "Make It Appliances," or "Make It Mini Food," in bright pink or "Make It Mini Lifestyle" in salmon pink. The wrapper contains information related to the manufacturer's identity and country-specific information in different languages. The sets packaged in spheres could also be sold as bundles with multiple units. The "Kitchen", "Multipack", "All You Can Eat", "Ice Cream Social", and "Pizza Party" sets come in dedicated boxes with similar labeling without spheres. The item number and the UPC code are printed on the back side of the wrapper.

ITEM ##

PRODUCT DESCRIPTION

UPC BAR CODE

426028

MGA's Mini Verse PIZZA PARTY

035051426028

589938

MGA's Miniverse Food/Diner PDQ

035051589938

426011

MGA's Miniverse Make It ICE CREAM

035051426011

587200

MGA's Miniverse-Food Series Cafe PDQ

035051587200

120339

MGA's Miniverse-Make It All You Can Eat

035051120339

504153

MGA's Miniverse-Make It Mini Halloween 3pk

035051504153

593768

MGA's Miniverse-Make It Mini Hllwn PDQ

035051591768

504221

MGA's Miniverse-Make It Mini Holiday 3pk

035051504221

593782

MGA's Miniverse-Make It Mini Holiday PDQ

035051593782

591832

MGA's Miniverse-Make It Mini Kitchen

035051591832

591849

MGA's Miniverse-Make It Mini: Multi Pack

035051591849

594918

MGA's Miniverse-Make/Mini Fds Cfe 2pk 2A

035051594918

505600

MGA's Miniverse-Mini Appliances PDQ

035051505600

516507

MGA's Miniverse-Mini Birdfeeders

035051516507

505631

MGA's Miniverse-Mini Breakfast Shop

035051505631

593904

MGA's Miniverse-Mini Diner Sp/Easter 3pk

035051593904

505471

MGA's Miniverse-Mini Diner Sp/Easter PDQ

035051505471

593720

MGA's Miniverse-Mini Diner Vl Day 3pk

035051593720

505457

MGA's Miniverse-Mini Diner Vl Day PDQ

035051505457

505662

MGA's Miniverse-Mini Dinner Pack

035051505662

505419

MGA's Miniverse-Mini Food Diner S3A PDQ

035051505419

591818

MGA's Miniverse-Mini Foods Café S2A PDQ

035051591818

505396

MGA's Miniverse-Mini Foods Cafe S3A PDQ

035051505396

591825

MGA's Miniverse-Mini Foods Diner S2A PDQ

035051591825

591856

MGA's Miniverse-Mini Home S1A PDQ

035051591856

505648

MGA's Miniverse-Mini Ice Cream Shop

053505505648

505372

MGA's Miniverse-Mini Lf Home S1A PDQ

035051505372

505686

MGA's Miniverse-Mini Movie Theater S Pk

035051505686

505693

MGA's Miniverse-Mini Pastry Shop

035051505693

505655

MGA's Miniverse-Mini Sweets Shop

035051505655

505372

MGA's Miniverse-Mini Lf Home S1B PDQ

035051923749

505372

MGA's Miniverse-Mini Lf Home S1A PDQ

035051923459

505396

MGA's Miniverse-Mini Food Cafe S3B PDQ

035051923510

505396

MGA's Miniverse-Mini Foods Cafe S3A PDQ

035051923428

505419

MGA's Miniverse-Mini Food Dnr S3B PDQ

035051923527

505419

MGA's Miniverse-Mini Food Diner S3A PDQ

035051923435

505600

MGA's Miniverse-Mini Appliances PDQ

035051923442

591832

MGA's Miniverse-Make It Mini Kitchen

035051923503

Incidents/Injuries: MGA has received 26 reports of incidents with this product from children and adults including reports of skin burns and irritation, and respiratory irritation, with one report that a consumer's asthma was triggered. 

Sold At: Target, Walmart, Family Dollar, Dollar General, ALDI, Hobby Lobby and other stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com, shop.mgae.com, Target.com, Walmart.com and other sites from October 2022 through June 2024 for between $7 and $13 for sphere sets sold individually. Sets were also sold in a box for about $14 to $52, depending on the model.

Importer: MGA Entertainment, of Chatsworth, California

Manufactured in: China

Note: Health Canada's press release is available at: https://recalls-rappels.canada.ca/en/alert-recall/mga-s-miniverse-make-it-mini-products-recalled-due-potential-skin-eye-and-respiratory

Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic.  Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

About the U.S. CPSC
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.

For lifesaving information:
- Visit CPSC.gov.
- Sign up to receive our e-mail alerts.
- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram @USCPSC and Twitter @USCPSC
- Report a dangerous product or a product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov
- Call CPSC's Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 301-595-7054). 
- Contact a media specialist.

Release Number: 24-281

SOURCE U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

