MGA Entertainment Recalls Miniverse Make It Mini Sets with Unused Liquid Resins Due to Risk of Skin, Eye and Respiratory Irritation and Sensitization; Violation of the Federal Hazardous Substances Act

Jun 25, 2024, 12:49 ET
WASHINGTON, June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --
Recall Summary
Name of Product: Miniverse Make It Mini Sets with Liquid Resins
Hazard: The recalled Make It Mini sets contain resins that, when liquid, can cause skin, eye, and respiratory irritation or sensitization when inhaled, touched, or ingested by children or adults. The resins contain acrylates (hydroxyethylmethacrylate "HEMA" and isobornyl acrylate "IBOA") in amounts prohibited in children's products by the Federal Hazardous Substances Act. After the resins cure, they no longer present this hazard.
Remedy: Refund, Replace
Consumers should immediately stop using any units with unused resins and contact MGA to receive a pre-paid label to return either: (a) the entire product, including the unused resin, if the product has not been opened, or (b) the unused resins and a photograph of the product if the product has been opened. Consumers will receive a full refund or replacement product, at the consumer's choice.
Consumer Contact: MGA Entertainment at 800-222-4685 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. ET Saturday, email at [email protected], or online at https://www.mgae.com/customer-care/recalls or mgae.com and click on "Customer Care" and click "Recalls" at the top of the page for more information.
Recall Details
Units: About 21 million (In addition, about 1 million in Canada)
Description: This recall involves Miniverse Make It Mini Sets with unused liquid resins. These sets include "Make It Mini Appliances," all models and series of "Make It Mini Food," and "Make It Mini Lifestyle."
Most sets consist of a sphere which contains the materials required to assemble the intended miniature imitation "appliance," "food," or "lifestyle" items. The resin packaging in each set may imitate food items such as a peanut butter jar, maple syrup, milk container, etc. and the resins when hardened imitate food. The sphere consists of a disposable wrapper bearing "MGA's Miniverse" on a yellow burst background and "Make It Appliances," or "Make It Mini Food," in bright pink or "Make It Mini Lifestyle" in salmon pink. The wrapper contains information related to the manufacturer's identity and country-specific information in different languages. The sets packaged in spheres could also be sold as bundles with multiple units. The "Kitchen", "Multipack", "All You Can Eat", "Ice Cream Social", and "Pizza Party" sets come in dedicated boxes with similar labeling without spheres. The item number and the UPC code are printed on the back side of the wrapper.
|
ITEM ##
|
PRODUCT DESCRIPTION
|
UPC BAR CODE
|
426028
|
MGA's Mini Verse PIZZA PARTY
|
035051426028
|
589938
|
MGA's Miniverse Food/Diner PDQ
|
035051589938
|
426011
|
MGA's Miniverse Make It ICE CREAM
|
035051426011
|
587200
|
MGA's Miniverse-Food Series Cafe PDQ
|
035051587200
|
120339
|
MGA's Miniverse-Make It All You Can Eat
|
035051120339
|
504153
|
MGA's Miniverse-Make It Mini Halloween 3pk
|
035051504153
|
593768
|
MGA's Miniverse-Make It Mini Hllwn PDQ
|
035051591768
|
504221
|
MGA's Miniverse-Make It Mini Holiday 3pk
|
035051504221
|
593782
|
MGA's Miniverse-Make It Mini Holiday PDQ
|
035051593782
|
591832
|
MGA's Miniverse-Make It Mini Kitchen
|
035051591832
|
591849
|
MGA's Miniverse-Make It Mini: Multi Pack
|
035051591849
|
594918
|
MGA's Miniverse-Make/Mini Fds Cfe 2pk 2A
|
035051594918
|
505600
|
MGA's Miniverse-Mini Appliances PDQ
|
035051505600
|
516507
|
MGA's Miniverse-Mini Birdfeeders
|
035051516507
|
505631
|
MGA's Miniverse-Mini Breakfast Shop
|
035051505631
|
593904
|
MGA's Miniverse-Mini Diner Sp/Easter 3pk
|
035051593904
|
505471
|
MGA's Miniverse-Mini Diner Sp/Easter PDQ
|
035051505471
|
593720
|
MGA's Miniverse-Mini Diner Vl Day 3pk
|
035051593720
|
505457
|
MGA's Miniverse-Mini Diner Vl Day PDQ
|
035051505457
|
505662
|
MGA's Miniverse-Mini Dinner Pack
|
035051505662
|
505419
|
MGA's Miniverse-Mini Food Diner S3A PDQ
|
035051505419
|
591818
|
MGA's Miniverse-Mini Foods Café S2A PDQ
|
035051591818
|
505396
|
MGA's Miniverse-Mini Foods Cafe S3A PDQ
|
035051505396
|
591825
|
MGA's Miniverse-Mini Foods Diner S2A PDQ
|
035051591825
|
591856
|
MGA's Miniverse-Mini Home S1A PDQ
|
035051591856
|
505648
|
MGA's Miniverse-Mini Ice Cream Shop
|
053505505648
|
505372
|
MGA's Miniverse-Mini Lf Home S1A PDQ
|
035051505372
|
505686
|
MGA's Miniverse-Mini Movie Theater S Pk
|
035051505686
|
505693
|
MGA's Miniverse-Mini Pastry Shop
|
035051505693
|
505655
|
MGA's Miniverse-Mini Sweets Shop
|
035051505655
|
505372
|
MGA's Miniverse-Mini Lf Home S1B PDQ
|
035051923749
|
505372
|
MGA's Miniverse-Mini Lf Home S1A PDQ
|
035051923459
|
505396
|
MGA's Miniverse-Mini Food Cafe S3B PDQ
|
035051923510
|
505396
|
MGA's Miniverse-Mini Foods Cafe S3A PDQ
|
035051923428
|
505419
|
MGA's Miniverse-Mini Food Dnr S3B PDQ
|
035051923527
|
505419
|
MGA's Miniverse-Mini Food Diner S3A PDQ
|
035051923435
|
505600
|
MGA's Miniverse-Mini Appliances PDQ
|
035051923442
|
591832
|
MGA's Miniverse-Make It Mini Kitchen
|
035051923503
Incidents/Injuries: MGA has received 26 reports of incidents with this product from children and adults including reports of skin burns and irritation, and respiratory irritation, with one report that a consumer's asthma was triggered.
Sold At: Target, Walmart, Family Dollar, Dollar General, ALDI, Hobby Lobby and other stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com, shop.mgae.com, Target.com, Walmart.com and other sites from October 2022 through June 2024 for between $7 and $13 for sphere sets sold individually. Sets were also sold in a box for about $14 to $52, depending on the model.
Importer: MGA Entertainment, of Chatsworth, California
Manufactured in: China
Note: Health Canada's press release is available at: https://recalls-rappels.canada.ca/en/alert-recall/mga-s-miniverse-make-it-mini-products-recalled-due-potential-skin-eye-and-respiratory
Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.
About the U.S. CPSC
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
For lifesaving information:
- Visit CPSC.gov.
- Sign up to receive our e-mail alerts.
- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram @USCPSC and Twitter @USCPSC.
- Report a dangerous product or a product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.
- Call CPSC's Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 301-595-7054).
- Contact a media specialist.
Release Number: 24-281
SOURCE U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission
Share this article