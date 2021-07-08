MGA Entertainment To Bring L.O.L. Surprise! Brand To Digital Collectable App VeVe

The partnership will see the exciting world of L.O.L. Surprise! enter the world of digital collectibles offering fans the opportunity to collect their favorite L.O.L. dolls and characters as exquisite 3D models which can be animated and interactive. This will be the first product produced on the VeVe platform for younger audiences.

The only app currently of its kind, VeVe's unique mixed reality adds a digital layer to the world around us, allowing fans to interact with their collection and bring their favorite toys and other collectibles to life. Fans will also be able to share their own curated collections of photos, videos, and virtual showrooms with their friends and the fan community using the app's features.

"This is a very exciting step to be partnering with the world's largest toy brand and we look forward to offering a new and exciting way for fans to play and engage", said David Yu, Co-Founder & CEO, VeVe. "With hundreds of thousands of satisfied adult fans we look forward to creating offerings for younger fans.

VeVe NFT digital collectibles are minted on the blockchain, which allows for an immutable record of authentication and allows fans to collect their digital products in a fun and engaging experience. Since last December, the VeVe app has been downloaded more than 350,000 times and has sold over 580,000 NFT digital collectibles to avid fans and on the Google app store is one of the top apps in the entertainment category.

Earlier this year, VeVe announced its plans to be the first-ever carbon neutral NFT platform and committed to 100% carbon neutral NFTs, offering grants to environmental nonprofits to raise money for causes. The VeVe app also utilizes distributed ledger technologies, which are known to be more energy efficient than competitors in the market.

"We are very excited to be working with a company who, like MGA, creates unique ways to experience the world of fandom. Combining technology with toys has been successful for us in the past and we are looking forward even more success with VeVe," says Isaac Larian, CEO & Founder of MGA Entertainment.

More details on the L.O.L. and other MGA collectibles series, including drop date, will be announced in the coming weeks.

About L.O.L. / MGA Entertainment:

Headquartered in Chatsworth, California, MGA Entertainment, the fastest growing consumer entertainment products company the past five years, creates innovative proprietary and licensed products including toys and games, dolls, consumer electronics, home décor, stationery and sporting goods. The MGA family includes award-winning brands such as L.O.L. Surprise™, Little Tikes®, Bratz®, Rainbow High™, Na! Na! Na! Surprise™ and Zapf Creation®. Visit us at www.mgae.com.

About VeVe:

VeVe is a direct-to-consumer business that sits at the nexus of pop culture combining toys, games and collectibles to offer a unique way to experience the many worlds of fandom. Through technological innovations VeVe makes new forms of content accessible to consumers. We see digital collectibles as a new class of collectible, which offers fans a new collecting experience and intellectual property owners the ability to seek new opportunities in the digital landscape.

