MGA Start-Up RubiQon Risk Accelerates Launch With OneShield Software's SaaS Offering

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OneShield Software has announced that U.S. based RubiQon Risk & Insurance Services – a newly-launched Managing General Agency (MGA) and a subsidiary of intelligent decision platform provider QOMPLX Inc. has chosen OneShield Market Solutions (OMS) as its Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) provider for policy, billing, claims and reporting.

Focused on offering comprehensive risk management solutions from cybersecurity to tailored cyber insurance, RubiQon Risk believes product speed-to-market will be the key business driver and a competitive advantage for them. "By combining the telematics and decision-making tools in the QOMPLX Underwriting technology platform with OneShield's complementary policy management capabilities, RubiQon is able to get our new cyber insurance solutions to market quickly and offer our customers the high level of services and automation they should expect from us," says Conan Ward, RubiQon Risk's General Manager and President.

OneShield provides end-to-end policy management from quoting, binding, and servicing, handling the billing lifecycle from invoicing through to payment, and offers comprehensive claims administration from first notice of loss through to payment. Extended capabilities include document management, reporting, and analysis.

"OneShield has extensive experience working with startups and we understand how to mobilize to help them go live quickly," says Liza Smith, OneShield's Chief Revenue Officer. "Following what was one of the fastest sales cycles we've experienced, it is clear our SaaS offering checked all the boxes in RubiQon's analysis. We welcome them to the OneShield family and look forward to getting them to market quickly."

About OneShield

OneShield provides solutions for insurers of all sizes.

Deployed in the cloud our portfolio of standalone, subscription, and As-a-Service products include enterprise-class policy management, billing, claims, rating, product configuration, business intelligence, and smart analytics. OneShield automates and simplifies the complexities of core systems with targeted solutions, seamless upgrades, collaborative implementations, and lower total cost of ownership.

With corporate headquarters in Marlborough, MA, and offices in India and Canada, OneShield has 50+ products in production across P&C and specialty insurance markets.

For more information, visit www.OneShield.com.

About QOMPLX, Inc.

QOMPLX makes it faster and easier for organizations to integrate disparate internal and external data sources across the enterprise via a unified analytics infrastructure that supports better decision-making at scale. This enterprise data-fabric is called QOMPLX:OS an enterprise operations system that powers QOMPLX's decision platforms in cybersecurity, insurance, and quantitative finance. Headquartered in Tysons, VA, QOMPLX also has offices in New York, Denver, and London. For more information visit QOMPLX.com and follow @QOMPLXOS.

