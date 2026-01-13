MGallery Collection Steps Into 2026 With New and Exciting Destinations

MGallery Collection unveils a new chapter shaped by captivating destinations and heartfelt hospitality.

PARIS, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - From the sun-drenched shores of Noosa in Australia to the crystal-clear waters of the Maldives, from the wild beauty of Oléron Island in France to the vibrant energy of Phuket in Thailand, MGallery Collection's upcoming openings promise inspiring escapes rooted in a true sense of place.

"Each upcoming opening enriches our brand's portfolio of signature hotels, where every stay becomes a memorable and meaningful experience. Designed to celebrate local and unique character, our hotels invite travellers to discover new places, new atmospheres and new stories to experience. We are extremely proud of our pipeline of five upcoming openings and look forward to welcoming guests to these new destinations around the world." - Maud Bailly, CEO Sofitel Legend, Sofitel, MGallery & Emblems

Formerly the Mirihi Island Resort, the property is set to reopen as V Villas Maldives at Mirihi – MGallery Collection following an extensive renovation and expansion led by award-winning Studio Gronda. The boutique resort will offer 42 luxurious villas from beach and overwater villas to expansive multi-bedroom suites with private pools all designed to immerse guests in the beauty of the Indian Ocean while reflecting MGallery's signature intimacy and character. Rooted in Maldivian heritage and inspired by the delicate Mirihi flower, the resort embodies the art of quiet luxury, offering a serene retreat shaped by ocean rhythms. Surrounded by vibrant reefs and a tranquil protected lagoon, the resort will harmonize with the natural environment to create an atmosphere of elegance, simplicity, and effortless comfort. Opening January 2026. Imagery available here.

Perfectly positioned on vibrant Hastings Street, just moments from Noosa National Park and the golden shores of Laguna Bay, Elysium Noosa Resort – MGallery Collection unveils 175 rooms, including 104 suites and 8 villas. At its pinnacle, the signature Elysium Suite—with its private pool offers a haven of quiet luxury where time seems to slow. The hotel's culinary vision blends coastal freshness with Mediterranean spirit. Cibaria, created in collaboration with acclaimed restaurateurs Alessandro and Anna Pavoni, invites guests into a warm, piazza-style setting celebrating the region's finest ingredients, from Noosa Reds tomatoes to Mooloolaba prawns. By the pool, Bar Capri brings the charm of Italian aperitivo under chic striped umbrellas. Inspired by Mediterranean elegance and the ease of beachside living, the resort's design embraces natural light, soft sand tones and textured, organic materials. Indoors and outdoors flow seamlessly, creating a harmonious dialogue with the ocean, forest and river surrounding the property. Opening February 2026. Imagery available here.

Located off the west coast of France, Le Bel Hôtel Oléron – MGallery Collection will feature 102 rooms, including eight suites, all offering views of the surrounding pine forest or the ocean. Set within a protected Natura 2000 site between the Saint-Trojan national forest and Gatseau beach, the hotel blends natural materials, soft woods, and sandy, mineral tones inspired by the seaside houses of Oléron and the Hamptons. The property will offer a culinary identity crafted by Michelin-starred chef Pierre Gagnaire, a signature restaurant with a terrace, an intimate table d'hôte, two bars, and beach service. A revitalized marine spa and thalassotherapy center, along with outdoor wellness experiences, will immerse guests in the island's serene natural beauty. Opening April 2026. Imagery available here.

Set where Kamala's emerald hills meet the sparkling Andaman Sea, Kamaliss MontAzure Phuket – MGallery Collection offers a rare sanctuary between the energy of the coastline and the stillness of the hills. Located within the vibrant Kamala's MontAzure community, a curated enclave of lifestyle, entertainment, and lush nature, the 150-room resort offers seamless access to Phuket's most dynamic experiences, while preserving a sense of tranquility. Rooted in contemporary design and framed by its signature lagoon, the resort moves to the quiet rhythm of nature. Opening April 2026. Imagery available here.

Perched on the hilltops of Surin Beach, Navera Phuket - MGallery Collection gazes over glittering, cerulean waters of the Andaman Sea at one of Phuket's most desirable locations. Navera Phuket transcends the ordinary with its 19 individual-styled villas, each designed to provide guests with an intimate and personalized retreat that blends contemporary Thai culture with unexpected charm. The hotel speaks in a sophisticated design language inspired by maritime themes, enriched with touches of storied Sino-Portuguese heritage. Opening June 2026. Imagery available here.

