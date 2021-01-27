MGB Biopharma - Successful End-of-Phase 2 Meeting with FDA for MGB-BP-3, a Potential New Gold Standard, First-Line Treatment for Clostridioides difficile Infection (CDI)

MGB-BP-3 now Phase 3 Ready

GLASGOW, Scotland, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MGB Biopharma, a biopharmaceutical company developing MGB-BP-3, a novel antibacterial, for the treatment of Clostridioides difficile (CDI), today announces the successful completion of its End-of-Phase 2 (EOP2) meeting with the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), an important milestone for the company and its lead product.

The EOP2 Meeting is a formal step at which companies seek confirmation that their product is considered safe to proceed to broader clinical studies, and to explore any additional studies that may be required before entering into Phase 3.

At the meeting, the US FDA confirmed that the design and the endpoints of our two prospective Phase 3 studies were appropriate. The Phase 3 studies, which are expected to recruit approximately 900 patients, will include superiority of MGB-BP-3 against vancomycin in the critical measure of sustained clinical response as one of their endpoints.

Dr Miroslav Ravic, CEO of MGB Biopharma, said, "The successful completion of the End-of-Phase 2 meeting with the FDA marks the culmination of solid scientific and clinical endeavour by the Company. The positive Phase 2 data showed that MGB-BP-3 provides high rates of Sustained Cure from CDI, a devastating disease. We are very pleased with the guidance received from FDA on key elements of the Phase 3 program that will support the submission of a New Drug Application (NDA).

"The global pandemic caused by COVID-19 has highlighted the importance of being adequately prepared for infectious diseases. CDI's ongoing high mortality reminds us that this is a disease with significant unmet medical need for which new treatments are urgently required. MGB-BP-3, with its unique mode of action, is perfectly positioned to meet the need and provide confidence to patients and clinicians that more effective treatments are just round the corner."

Professor Thomas Louie, clinical professor at the Cumming School of Medicine at the University of Alberta, Calgary (Canada) and Principal Investigator said, "I am most pleased to have contributed to the success of the Phase 2 clinical study of MGB-BP-3. There is a real need for new agents to address CDI and it is gratifying to see this agent progressing onto its next phase of study. CDI represents a major burden to the Canadian and US healthcare systems. A novel antibiotic that is able to kill this deadly pathogen before it is able to sporulate offers hope to patients and their families who suffer the pain and misery caused by this disease."

MGB Biopharma is considering strategic options for the business and has engaged JMP Securities as its exclusive financial advisor.

About MGB-BP-3

MGB-BP-3 is a novel antibiotic which belongs to the Minor Groove Binder group, discovered at the University of Strathclyde, with a unique rapid bactericidal activity against Clostridioides difficile (CDI), a feature shared by no other treatment available. A recently completed Phase 2 clinical study in 33 CDI patients using three sequential ascending doses of MGB-BP-3 showed a high initial average cure of 94% in all dosages, a high average sustained cure of 95% in the 2 lower dosages and preservation of the gut microbiota with the lower dosages. There were correspondingly low recurrence rates of less than 5% for the first two doses. MGB-BP-3 was shown to be safe and well tolerated with no serious adverse events in either of the Phase 1 or 2 clinical studies.

CDI is a serious and life-threatening infection of the large intestine and is the most frequent cause of diarrhoea in hospitals and care homes. In the US alone, there are almost half a million cases every year associated with around 30,000 deaths; three people die of uncontrolled CDI each hour. CDI has been recognised as an urgent threat pathogen by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in the US and is a common consequence of antibiotic treatment in hospitalised patients.

About MGB Biopharma

MGB Biopharma is a clinical stage company developing a novel class of anti-infectives. Its lead candidate, MGB-BP-3, is an antibacterial which is active against a broad range of important multi-resistant and susceptible Gram-positive pathogens. The Company is developing an oral formulation of MGB-BP-3 for the treatment of Clostridioides difficile Infection (CDI).

In addition to its C. difficile programme, MGB Biopharma has a pipeline of early preclinical compounds against Gram-positive, Gram-negative, anti-fungal, anti-viral and anti-parasitic pathogens.

MGB Biopharma acquired rights to the proprietary minor groove binder (MGB) platform, developed at the University of Strathclyde, Glasgow, with exclusive worldwide licensing rights for all anti-infective fields. This platform provides an opportunity to develop various compounds with a completely new mode of action which are distinct from the antimicrobial drugs used in clinical practice today. As a result, many MGB-based drugs could have the potential to offer significant advantages over existing anti-infectives.

The Company, founded in 2010 and headquartered in Glasgow, Scotland, is backed by Scottish investors including Archangel Investors Limited, Barwell, TRICAPITAL, Syndicate Room and the Scottish Investment Bank, Scottish Enterprise. The company also received significant support for its clinical programme from Innovate UK.

For more information, please visit www.mgb-biopharma.com

