MGC Introduces the First Mobile Phone Case Designed for Gaming

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mobile Gaming Corps (MGC) introduces the Valor Gaming Case with Gaming Glass screen protector, a revolutionary accessory designed to significantly enhance the experience of gaming on a smart phone. MGC's stylish new phone case is available now at www.mgcgaming.com.

Powerful performance

The MGC Valor Gaming Case is designed to provide a more immersive and dynamic mobile gaming experience in a slim and stylish case that provides the protection expected from a daily driver.

Featuring patent-pending technology, the MGC Valor Gaming Case delivers a new level of control and accuracy in massive mobile games like PUBG, Fortnite, Call of Duty and many more. Mappable buttons positioned at a natural position for the player's trigger fingers deliver an extra 2 points of control, transforming mobile gaming into a more console-like experience. No longer limited to 2 thumbs, compatible games are amplified through MGC's innovative integration with their customizable controls.

For years mobile gamers have been restricted to the use of their 2 thumbs, forced to sacrifice precious reaction time, or contort their hands into uncomfortable positions such as the "claw grip." The only alternative is to use a bulky mobile controller, which is a cumbersome hassle for play on-the-go, or snap-on triggers, which create lag, block portions of the screen and often slide out of position during play. Both require gamers to carry around extra gear, and both must be removed before the phone can be used for everyday tasks.

Now with the MGC Valor Gaming Case, mobile gamers get what they've always wanted – a stylish accessory that protects and compliments the phone while offering a reliable and undeniable advantage in gameplay. The revolutionary technology delivers its impact while gaming, then disappears like magic when the phone is being used for other everyday functions.

Epic innovation

The human body is an electrical generator. The MGC Valor Gaming Case harnesses that electricity to power its technology. No extra battery or power drain from the phone is required. This means all of a phone's battery life can be reserved for the things which users love most – gaming, texting, posting…and more gaming!

The MGC Valor Gaming Case is designed for gaming and built for protection. The back of the case is rubberized for added grip. Airflow vents and heat-sinking materials help to keep phones from overheating during intense gaming sessions. The included Gaming Glass screen protector delivers HD clarity with superior touch sensitivity in addition to its integrated gaming technology. The raised front-facing case edge protects the screen when placed on a flat surface, while the composite anti-shock materials helps to absorb damaging impact from drops. The MGC Gaming Case has the innovative technology to significantly improve gaming performance in a slim and stylish design that works perfectly as an every-day accessory.

Community-driven

Another first in the gaming industry from MGC is the MGC x PUBG Solos Showdown Tournament. Starting in January 2020, MGC will be hosting PUBG Mobile cash tournaments in partnership with gaming celebrity and industry leader Powerbang Gaming. Included with the purchase of every MGC Valor Gaming Case is an Elite Membership code which players can use to join an exclusive community with access to participate in online tournaments every week and win cash! Here they can show off their skills hosted live on-stream on Twitch.tv to gamers around the world, and win cash prizes from a weekly prize pool of $500 and a separate monthly prize pool of $5,000.00!

Unlike most gaming tournaments which are designed for teams of pro gamers only, the MGC Solos Showdown will be a king-of-the-hill style tournament open to all players, all over the world. As MGC co-founder Chris Mancini states, "we're dropping the 'players unknown' back into the battlegrounds. Thanks to our partnership with Powerbang Gaming, the best won't stay unknown for long!" For more information on the MGC x PUBG Solos Showdown, please visit https://www.mgcgaming.com/events.

Availability and pricing

The MGC Valor Gaming Case with the included Gaming Glass screen protector is available now for an SRP of $59.99 in 3 stylish colors at https://www.mgcgaming.com/.

About MGC

"MGC is a company established to amplify the mobile gaming experience through innovative accessories," says MGC Co-Founder, Chris Mancini. "With mobile phones now capable of running powerful Triple-A titles like PUBG and Fortnite, we know that mobile gaming has broken out of its casual beginnings and has become far more ambitious. Gamers all over the world are connecting and competing in some of the most popular games ever created using the powerful computers right in their pockets. Mobile isn't just the future of gaming; it's here and it's dominating. MGC is here to dominate right along with it."

