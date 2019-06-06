MGE Management Experts Sets New Record for Contributions Raised for the America's ToothFairy Organization - Committed to Improving Children's Oral Health

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., June 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MGE Management Experts was pleased to announce that the Fund-Raising Auction held on May 9, 2019 during their gala Owner's Conference Graduation Dinner was a huge success. In fact, participants helped set a new record of $109,000+ raised for America's ToothFairy: National Children's Oral Health Foundation (NCOHF), a national charity that believes that every child deserves a healthy smile. As a resource provider, America's ToothFairy increases access to oral healthcare by supporting non-profit clinics and community partners delivering education, prevention and treatment services for underserved children.

Dr. Gregg Winteregg from MGE Management Experts along with Jessica McDonald, Development Coordinator and Jennifer Merritt, Director of Operations from America's ToothFairy

Donations from the May 2019 event will be allocated to the following initiatives that have a direct impact on the lives and oral health of kids nationwide:

The GAP Program: This program provides direct funding for kids who need urgent or restorative dental care that cost more than their families can afford. In many cases, these children suffer from poor oral health and struggle with daily pain, keeping up at school, and low self-esteem due to complex dental needs. Thanks to generous gifts, 30 children will receive life-changing dental care.

Protect Your Smile Education Initiative: Will distribute Protect Your Smile Resource Kits to schools, nonprofit dental, clinics, and community organizations with the combined capacity to reach at least 10,000 children. Each kit contains toothbrushes, printed activity sheets, mirror clings to remind children to brush, floss, rinse and repeat, brushing charts, and scripted oral health lessons and activities.

Screen & Clean ToothFairy Grants: Grants from the event's proceeds will be awarded to nonprofit clinical partners delivering preventive services such as dental screenings and cleanings for a minimum of 2,000 children in need.

Such endeavors are only one way that MGE gives back to the community. This year's graduation dinner was held on May 9th, 2019, at Armature Works in Tampa and was attended by over 300 MGE clients and their team members all of which are Dentists or part of the dental industry. Attendees witnessed 32 clients graduate the MGE Power Program and many others receiving special leadership recognitions. The event concluded with a spirited fundraising auction benefitting America's ToothFairy. The Graduation Ceremony and Awards Dinner is a part of the annual 4-day MGE Owner's Conference that features the leading speakers in the dental industry providing both Management & Clinical CE as well as a number of dental community vendors.

About MGE Management Experts:

MGE Management Experts is the leader in practice management training and guidance for dentists, dental specialists and their teams. Collectively, the full MGE training program is called the MGE Power Program - a comprehensive series of courses, seminars and practical implementation steps designed to give a doctor control of the business aspects of their practice. MGE Management Experts, Inc. is an approved PACE Program Provider by the Academy of General Dentistry.

Headquartered in St. Petersburg, Florida, MGE is arguably the largest dental practice management company in North America, if not the world, MGE has trained tens of thousands on such subjects as management, case acceptance, marketing, executive skills, financial planning and leadership.

MGE delivers fun, engaging and practical courses and seminars around the US & Canada with over 50,000 attendees in the last decade. To ensure implementation, MGE also provides one-on-one assistance clients on their programs. The average percentage of MGE Power Client growth over a 5-year period is an astounding 232%.

For complete information, visit: https://www.mgeonline.com/

