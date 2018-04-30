MGH Grows Global Franchise Group® Account with Addition of its Newest 440-Unit Pizza Chain, Round Table Pizza®

GFG recently selected MGH as the media buying agency of record (AOR) for its newly acquired brand Round Table Pizza (RTP) and its affiliated concepts – Round Table Clubhouse and Round Table Pizza Wings Brew. RTP, which is based in Concord, Calif., has 440 U.S. locations in seven states and was recently ranked tenth in a list of the top 15 best pizza chains in the U.S. by MSN.com.

The agency has handled social media marketing for RTP since September. During that time, MGH has grown the brand's Facebook presence by more than 60 percent and increased its organic average post reach by 253 percent. MGH has managed search engine marketing (SEM) since Dec. 26, which has tracked more than 112,000 online conversions and driven an estimated $3.8 million in store visit revenue.

The agency also leads creative strategy for the brand, which includes the execution of a brand-new TV campaign that launched in April.

On National Pizza Pie Day 2018, the first major systemwide promotion following the acquisition, MGH's social media content and advertising across all channels garnered more than 1.2 million impressions and more than 22,000 engagements. Additionally, MGH's public relations efforts secured more than 550 million impressions in local and national media coverage.

Since 2014, MGH has worked with GFG, which has more than 1,700 locations across the U.S. and worldwide and system wide sales of nearly $2 billion. In addition to its work with RTP, the agency handles social media for all of its brands and assists with creative development and public relations. The agency has vast experience in the pizza industry, having worked with Papa John's Pizza for 10 years and Marco's Pizza for nearly five years.

"We're thankful that our relationship with GFG has continued to grow as the company expands its brand portfolio with the addition of Round Table Pizza," said Andy Malis, chief executive officer of MGH. "As an agency with extensive pizza and franchise experience, we're excited to work with GFG and RTP to generate greater brand awareness through strategic media buying and engaging social media marketing, which have already generated positive results."

