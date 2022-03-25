MGH Logistics renews Pune Warehouse to serve Global Automotive Clients

Conveniently located only 120km from India's largest port, Nhava Sheva, the warehouse has 5 Docks for Loading and Unloading with 4 of them having Dock Levellers to facilitate smooth handling. With a 24*7 security system and future-proofed WMS on SAP, the warehouse is constantly connected to ensure no loss of goods at any period of time. The material handling equipment is specialised to handle automotive equipment in our sprawling racking and floor space crafted for cargo handling.

Vinod Premachandran, Country Head for MGH Logistics India and Sri Lanka, expressed, "MGH has built up automotive warehouse capabilities from scratch at this facility, and we are delighted with the extension, which is a testament to our commitment towards long-term business with our important and valued auto customers."

Built to last, the warehouse is fully equipped to handle the needs of clients from multitudes of industries may it be textiles, automotive or electronics.

About MGH Group

MGH Group is a Singapore headquartered, Bangladesh born sprawling diversified Conglomerate with a presence in over 23+ emerging markets in over 14 + industries having 30 years of rich experience. The company has a major stronghold in Asia, the Middle East and Africa, and is rapidly expanding into Europe. It specialises in a variety of services ranging from supply Chain Management for Major fast-fashion retailers, Automotive organisations, and healthcare brands to Total Cargo Management for low-cost air carriers with a representation of Ocean carriers in multiple countries.

Media Contact:

Dhananjai Kalra

+91 7017387406

[email protected]

SOURCE MGH Group