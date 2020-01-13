MGH Named to Ad Age Best Places to Work 2020 List

BALTIMORE, Jan. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MGH, a full-service marketing and communications agency, today announced it has been named to Ad Age's 2020 Best Places to Work list. This marks the second year in a row the agency has been named to the prestigious list, which recognizes a select number of companies across a myriad of industries, including advertising, marketing, ad tech and digital media.

MGH's selection places it among the top 25 small-to-mid-sized agencies with 200 or fewer employees. The honor was based on employee and employer surveys and is judged by Ad Age editors. Ad Age's scoring system includes six key satisfaction areas: employee benefits, company culture, company environment, employee perks, employee development and employee engagement.

"When we founded MGH 25 years ago this month, I aimed to create an environment that truly offered a work-life balance, as I believed the best place to work produces the best work," commented Co-Founder and CEO Andy Malis. "It's this principle thought that has led our agency to successfully retain both clients and employees, who love to work with us and to work for us. Receiving this recognition for the second year in a row is a testament to the foundation of our company and to the employees who are invested in nurturing a culture that is both flexible and exceptionally creative and fun."

About MGH

Based in Baltimore, MGH is an integrated marketing and communications agency offering advertising, public relations, media planning/buying, creative design and production, interactive (design, strategy, development and marketing), market research, direct response, relationship marketing and social media marketing. MGH was previously selected to the Ad Age 2019 Best Places to Work list.



MGH maintains a diverse client base spanning multiple industries. Current clients include Books-A-Million, Round Table Pizza, Great American Cookies, Hendrick Automotive Group, Ocean City, Md., Department of Tourism, Spring Education Group, Inc., and Mannington.



Visit http://www.mghus.com for more information on MGH and its services or connect with MGH via: Facebook at https://facebook.com/mghus; Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/mghmarketing; Twitter at https://twitter.com/mghus; or YouTube at https://youtube.com/mghtv.

SOURCE MGH, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.mghus.com

