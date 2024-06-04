MGI Research releases Buyer's Guide to Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM) market; ranks 35 CLM suppliers by product, go-to-market strength, agility, complexity, and more

Icertis, Conga, and Agiloft are named the top-rated suppliers in CLM.

SAN FRANCISCO, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Icertis is the top-rated overall CLM supplier, according to the Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM) Top 35 Buyer's Guide published by MGI Research.

The CLM Top 35 Buyer's Guide contains original research, supplier ratings, and guidance to help organizations digitally transform their contract management processes. Whether seeking a new CLM solution or assessing a current supplier, the Buyer's Guide provides buyers, vendors, and investors with unique insights to shorten software search and evaluation cycles, reduce risks, and increase the success of their CLM investments.

The Buyer's Guide includes individual MGI 360 Ratings™ for the top 21 leading vendors, and buyers' summaries of 14 noteworthy suppliers receiving Honorable Mention. 360 Ratings are holistic evaluations of software vendors and combine a quantitative 0-100 Rating and an MGI analyst outlook.

The report rates Icertis and Conga as the strongest options for hyperscale use cases. Agiloft leads in the enterprise market segment. Ironclad is the top-rated supplier for midmarket CLM requirements, and PandaDoc offers the best SME solution.

"The CLM market is highly fragmented," said MGI Research Managing Director Igor Stenmark. "CLM solutions appear highly similar, thus making the selection and decision process longer, more expensive, and full of risk. A wrong decision can lead to picking a product that is underpowered for a large company or that is overkill for a smaller organization. This Buyer's Guide aims to clarify this confusing and seemingly commoditized market so buyers can quickly and confidently identify their shortlist of best-fit CLM solutions."

The Buyer's Guide also includes four MarketLens™ charts that spotlight CLM vendors with the strongest products, highest agility, and best ability to serve the needs of high volume, sophisticated enterprises.

This report is recognized as the most comprehensive, in-depth, up-to-date, and independent coverage of the CLM market produced by analyst firms globally.

The 21 vendors who are 360 Rated in the Buyer's Guide are Agiloft, CobbleStone Software, Conga, Contract Logix, Contractbook, ContractPodAi, DealHub, DocuSign, Evisort, GEP, Icertis, Ironclad, JAGGAER, Juro, LinkSquares, Malbek, Onit, PandaDoc, Pramata, Provakil, and Sirion.

Fourteen honorable mention CLM suppliers are also covered in the report: Concord, Coupa, Contracts 365, Ecteon, Ivalua, Opentext, Oracle, SAP, Spotdraft, Synertrade, Thomson Reuters, Volody, Wolters Kluwer, and Zycus.

About MGI 360 Ratings™.

MGI 360 Ratings are comprehensive company evaluations based on a rating methodology that scores companies on a scale of 1-100, covers five key areas of analysis, and includes 147 unique data points.

Product – Product Breadth and Depth / Implementation/ Support

– Product Breadth and Depth / Implementation/ Support Management – Management Team / Board of Directors / Overall Company Talent

– Management Team / Board of Directors / Overall Company Talent Strategy – Strategy and Marketing

– Strategy and Marketing Channel – Sales and Distribution Channels

– Sales and Distribution Channels Finance – Financial Health

About MGI Research for Agile Monetization Platforms

MGI Research is an independent industry research and advisory firm focused on disruptive trends in the technology industry. The firm was founded in 2008 by a group of senior analysts and executives from firms such as Gartner, Soundview, and Morgan Stanley.

MGI Research is the only firm with a dedicated practice around Agile Monetization – an expanded view of Quote-to-Cash, and including contract management, billing, CPQ, payments, e-commerce, financials, accounts receivables automation, and revenue recognition.

Through its research, ratings, forecasts, advisory engagements, industry studies, and conferences, MGI Research helps clients identify opportunities for ensuring software project success through improved vendor analysis, contract negotiations, and unique market insights.

