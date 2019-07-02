MGI Responds to Illumina Lawsuits with Confidence in the Strength of its Patent Portfolio

SHENZHEN, China and SAN JOSE, Calif., July 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MGI, a subsidiary of BGI Group, expressed confidence in its core patent portfolio in the field of gene sequencing and vowed to fully support the industry to achieve higher quality, more cost-effective sequencing.

With leading products and services, MGI has gained support from users in all countries where it has launched, and MGI will fully support industry users to obtain higher quality, more cost-effective sequencing equipment and services. MGI has taken legal action to protect its intellectual property in response to claims filed against it by Illumina and will continue to do so as necessary.

MGI is committed to developing and producing advanced genetic sequencing instruments, consumables and reagents and fostering the industry's progress. MGI, one of the three companies in the world that can mass produce high-throughput sequencers, has invested more than 5 billion RMB in research and development to realize its sequencing technology patent portfolio. Through continuous efforts, MGI is bringing the power of choice to genomics markets worldwide.

MGI opposes the abuse of patent litigation to maintain market monopoly and suppress the development of the industry, and advocates fair competition and an open environment for innovation.

About MGI

MGI Tech Co., Ltd. (MGI), a subsidiary of BGI Group, is committed to building core tools and technology to lead life science through intelligent innovation and enable effective and affordable healthcare solutions for all. MGI focuses on R&D, production and sales of sequencing instruments, reagents, and related products to support life science research, agriculture, healthcare and precision medicine. Providing real-time, comprehensive, life-long solutions, its mission is to develop and promote advanced life science tools for future healthcare. More information: https://en.mgitech.cn

