MGI Tech Celebrates 10 Years of Innovation, Empowering 3,560 Users Across Six Continents

SHENZHEN, China, April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MGI Tech Co., Ltd. (MGI), a company dedicated to developing core tools and technologies that drive innovation in life sciences, celebrates its 10th anniversary, a decade marked by breakthroughs that have helped transform genomics into a scalable, data-driven and accessible engine of discovery.

Since its founding in 2016, MGI has tackled the fundamental challenges of making genomics affordable, scalable, and ready for real-world deployment. Providing trusted platforms for cutting-edge research and diagnostics, MGI serves over 3,560 users and 5,300 installations globally, contributing to 18,009 peer-reviewed publications to date. Now entering its second decade, the company is accelerating into the next chapter where artificial intelligence, integrated workflows, and multi-omics technologies converge to accelerate scientific discovery and real-world impact across medicine, agriculture, and environmental science.

From Ultimate Tool to Deployment-Scale Systems

MGI's decade of progress is rooted in a singular philosophy: "to advance science, one must sharpen one's tools."

A decade ago, sequencing systems were physically large, operationally rigid, and economically prohibitive. Throughput was limited, workflows fragmented, and adoption concentrated within well-funded research centers.

To address these challenges, MGI has focused on building foundational tools ranging from high-performance sequencing to automated laboratories and integrated multi-omics platforms.

Early platforms such as the G400 and G50 introduced streamlined workflows designed for broader adoption. These systems helped lay the foundation for scalable genomic research by making high-quality sequencing more accessible and adaptable.

In 2018, the T7 set a new benchmark—ultra-high-throughput platforms capable of sequencing up to 60 human genomes per day, marking a decisive increase in production capacity.

In 2022, MGI launched E25, the world's first sequencer based on self-luminous sequencing technology, and G99, a compact platform designed for rapid, mid-to-low throughput applications. Notably, both sequencing platforms demonstrated resilience under extremely high-altitude conditions on Mount Everest, underscoring growing geographic adaptability.

By 2023, the launch of the T20×2 "Super Sequencing Factory" further transformed the economics of genomics. Capable of sequencing up to 50,000 human genomes annually, the platform helped push the cost of whole-genome sequencing below $100 per genome, redefining economic benchmarks for population-scale genomic programs.

The evolution continued in 2025 with the introduction of next-generation platforms, such as T1+ and T7+, which further increased data density and reduced turnaround times, delivering terabyte-scale output within 24-hour cycles.

Together, these advancements demonstrate how sequencing has evolved into a scalable genomic infrastructure that supports large-scale research and clinical deployment.

Rather than highlighting a single milestone, the past decade reflects the shift of genomics from specialized laboratories into integrated research and clinical workflows driven by commercialization, cost reduction, ecosystem collaboration, and automation. Today, genomics can be deployed across research institutions, hospitals, and global initiatives, enabling broader access, faster discovery, and support for precision medicine worldwide.

From Sample to Insight: Building Intelligent Laboratories

As life science enters the era of multi-omics and large-scale biological datasets, generating data is no longer the hurdle; the real challenge lies in running complex workflows with speed, precision, and reproducibility.

MGI has therefore expanded its focus from instruments to intelligent laboratory ecosystems.

Automation at Scale

Platforms such as SP-960 and SP-Smart8 automate critical steps from sample preparation to library construction, enabling high-throughput laboratories to dramatically reduce manual variability while increasing productivity. For labs seeking an even higher level of integration and control, D4 offers a fully enclosed digital microfluidic solution.

Precision at the Cellular Level

MGI's DNBelab C Series, including C4 and C-YellowR 16, enables high-resolution single-cell analysis—allowing scientists to map complex biological systems cell by cell.

These technologies are part of a broader shift toward AI-enabled, modular, and automated research workflows to scale multi-omics research and accelerate scientific discovery.

From Sequencing to Multidimensional Biology

Modern genomic research requires multiple sequencing approaches to address complex biological questions. Yet no single modality can meet all research needs, and combining systems from different suppliers often introduces technical incompatibilities, workflow misalignment, and operational inefficiencies at scale.

Following the acquisitions of STOmics and CycloneSEQ, MGI has become one of the world's only life science technology providers capable of delivering integrated short-read sequencing, long-read nanopore sequencing, and nanoscale spatial transcriptomics within a single ecosystem.

This integration enables researchers to capture biological information across multiple dimensions:

DNA — decoding the genetic blueprint of life

Cell Omics — analyzing biological processes at single-cell resolution

Spatial Omics — mapping molecular activity within tissues and biological systems

Proteomics — revealing functional molecular networks and protein dynamics

Together, these capabilities form the foundation of MGI's SEQALL + GLI + Omics strategy, combining sequencing technologies, Generative Lab Intelligence, and integrated multi-omics solutions into a unified ecosystem for next-generation research.

From Rule-based to AI-driven

As artificial intelligence continues to reshape biotechnology, genomics is transitioning from proprietary systems toward modular, programmable architectures.

MGI introduced the G400RS FluoXpert Vision to advance single-cell spatial analysis in multiplex immunofluorescence studies. Powered by an AI Assistant using the DeepSeek V3 large language model (LLM), the system enables the processing and visualization of complex datasets through workflow-driven prompts. Complementing this, the PMIF-20 Multiplex Fluorescent Staining and Imaging System automates spatial proteomics workflows, providing high-resolution insights into the tumor microenvironment and illuminating cellular interactions in cancer research.

Through these platforms, MGI enables scientists to study biology not only at scale but also in context— across time, space, and molecular layers.

Toward the Era of Biological Intelligence

The expansion of genomic capacity over the past decade has supported national genomics initiatives, expanded oncology sequencing programs, advanced rare disease diagnostics, and enhanced public health surveillance. Whole genome sequencing (WGS) has transitioned from a research output to a clinically integrated workflow.

"Over the past decade, genomics has transitioned from specialized capability to foundational scientific infrastructure," said Duncan Yu, President of MGI. "The responsibility now is to build open, intelligent systems that reduce barriers to access while maintaining rigor and enabling sustainable precision medicine worldwide." This responsibility also includes ecosystem partnerships, AI integration, and modular system design that reduces technical barriers without compromising scientific standards.

Looking ahead, MGI believes the future of life science will be defined by the convergence of large-scale biological data, artificial intelligence, and intelligent laboratory systems.

Industry consensus is increasingly pointing toward reducing the cost of whole-genome sequencing to $10 per genome. Reaching that threshold would redefine preventive medicine, population health management, global disease surveillance, precision agriculture, and environmental monitoring.

About MGI

MGI Tech Co., Ltd. (or its subsidiaries, together referred to as MGI) is committed to building core tools and technologies that drive innovation in life science. Our focus lies in research & development, manufacturing, and sales of instruments, reagents, and related products in the field of life science and biotechnology. We provide real-time, multi-omics, and a full spectrum of digital equipment and systems for precision medicine, agriculture, healthcare, and various other industries.

Founded in 2016, MGI has grown into a leader in life science, serving customers across six continents and establishing research, manufacturing, training, and after-sales service facilities globally. As one of the few companies capable of independently developing and mass-producing clinical-grade gene sequencers, MGI empowers global users with scalable sequencing capabilities ranging from Gb to Tb levels. MGI also stands out as one of the only providers of a full-stack product portfolio that spans three core segments: SEQ ALL (short- and long-read sequencing), GLI (Generative Lab Intelligence), and Multi-Omics. With unparalleled expertise, cutting-edge products, and a commitment to global impact, MGI continues to shape the trajectory of life sciences into the future.

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SOURCE MGI TECH