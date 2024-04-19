MGI Tech opens Customer Experience Center in Brazil to contribute to the advancement of genomics in Latin America

The laboratory has state-of-the-art technology to support medical research of clinical labs and healthcare institutions, improving precision diagnoses and treatments. The agricultural sector can also benefit.

SAO PAULO, April 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Contributing to the advancement of genomics in Latin America, MGI Tech Co. Ltd. (MGI), a company committed to building core tools and technology to lead life science, announced the launch of its Customer Experience Center (CEC) in Brazil.

Commitment to Brazil healthcare

The MGI Brazil Customer Experience Center The MGI Brazil Customer Experience Center Automation products in the lab

The goal is to provide a facility for clinical and research laboratories, hospitals, and universities to enhance learning and experience with genetic sequencing technology, applied in precision medicine, oncology, agrigenomics (application of the genome in agriculture) and metagenomics (collection of genomes of environmental microbial communities), among other segments.

"Genomic research has grown exponentially in the region. As the demand for next generation sequencing tests in cancer diagnostics and genetic screening increases, hospitals, clinics, laboratories and universities need to rely on supporting laboratories to improve their capabilities with affordable solutions faster sample processing speed and high data quality", says Carlos Carpio, Senior Commercial Director of MGI LATAM and General Manager of MGI Brazil.

"Our Customer Experience Center will be able to contribute significantly to the scientific development of the region by reducing sequencing costs, expanding clinical applications and, therefore, making precision diagnoses and treatments more accessible to the population", he adds.

The lab will also play a role as MGI Hub in Brazil, allowing the expansion of operations across Latin America. It demonstrates MGI's enduring dedication to broadening global genomics accessibility in this region. MGI has been operating in Latin Americas since 2019 and has already partnered with many clients, such as Fundação Oswaldo Cruz (Fiocruz) in Brazil, Biogenar in Argentina, Gencell in Colombia, Genos in Mexico and TCL Group in Chile.

In Brazil, MGI's technology also supports the largest Brazilian genomic sequencing project, which aims to sequence the complete genomes of thousands of patients with rare diseases and hereditary cancers, searching for genetic markers to track inherited diseases for early diagnosis. Coordinator of the genomic project, Dr. João Bosco de Oliveira Filho highlights MGI's technology: "I had a wonderful experience working with MGI's team. The technology is solid, the data quality is outstanding and the support is available when needed", he also welcomes the importance of the launch of the CEC: "Researchers and diagnostic laboratories need to stay up-to-date on available technologies to advance their studies and tests; therefore, it is very important to have a local support laboratory and service personnel".

State-of-the-art technology provided in the Lab

MGI operates in 100 countries and has other 9 Customer Experience Centers around the world. The Brazilian center, located in Brooklin Paulista, in São Paulo, will provide a place for clinical laboratories, universities, and hospitals to engage in demonstrations, enhancing their education and experience with the company's technology. Highly skilled professionals will lead certified training sessions, demonstrations, evaluations and local new application support.

CEC, with 270 m2, comprises four distinct areas: NGS (Next Generation Sequencing) lab, automation lab, BIT lab and engineering lab.

MGI's sequencing experience features the high throughput sequencer DNBSEQ-T7, high speed sequencer DNBSEQ-G99, the robust and flexible DNBSEQ-G400, and portable and easy-to-use sequencer DNBSEQ-E25*.

At the automation lab, the company offers access to cutting-edge technology, with sample preparation system MGISP-100 and MGISP-960, high and low throughput automated nucleic acid extractor MGISP-384 and MGISP-NE32, and automated sample transfer processing system MGISTP-7000.

There are also bioinformatics products such as ZTRON Pro, a data processing platform and storage, and MegaBOLT, a bioinformatics analysis accelerator series.

Researchers and other professionals will be able to experience the range of end-to-end MGI solutions in the CEC São Paulo, as it is fully equipped to conduct genomics laboratory protocols. CEC São Paulo is located at Avenida das Nações Unidas, 11633 – 15 floor – Brooklyn – São Paulo. Further information: [email protected].

*Certain sequencers can be used for research purposes only and not for use in any diagnostic procedures. Please consult MGI's local contactor for details.

SOURCE MGI