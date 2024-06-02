MGI Tech's DNBSEQ-E25 and G99 Platforms Set Record for Sequencing Applications on Mount Everest

SHENZHEN, China, June 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MGI Tech Co., Ltd. ("MGI"), a company committed to building core tools and technologies that drive innovation in life science, recently set a new record for sequencing applications by successfully running sample testing on its cutting-edge DNBSEQ-E25 and DNBSEQ-G99 platforms on Mount Everest. In addition to withstanding extreme conditions, the two sequencers showcased superior performance with high data quality, reliability and stability.

Last week, MGI's E25 and G99 sequencers accompanied a scientific team in their expedition towards Mount Everest from the north ridge. At an altitude of 5,200 meters, the E25, with its compact and portable design, easy operation, and low requirements for the operating environment, assisted researchers in sample testing and presented high-quality multi-omics data. Previously, it followed the "Exploration One" research vessel into the Mariana Trench area conduct scientific research.

Under the challenging condition of 5°C, which is difficult for conventional sequencers to withstand, the DNBSEQ-E25 successfully operated stably. A single SE100 sequencing run took only 5 hours, with a Q30 value exceeding 90%, a low error rate, and the quality of the output data meeting the requirements for bioinformatics analysis.

DNBSEQ-E25 is a lightweight, user-friendly standalone sequencer whose operation is not limited by location. With a daily data throughput of up to 7.5 G, the E25 incorporates a microfluidic chip, an integrated CMOS detection module, self-luminous dye, and built-in bioinformatics. Its ease of setup means it is ready to run within minutes and takes only 20 hours for PE150 from DNB to FASTQ data, enabling quick turnarounds and demonstrating great cost-effectiveness.

Similarly, the G99, one of the fastest sequencers in the world among those with mid-low throughput, was also put to the test in extreme environments. During the expedition, the desktop sequencer was unpacked, turned on, debugged, and cleaned amidst high altitudes. Following more than six rounds of comprehensive assessments in low pressure and thin oxygen environments, G99 showed precise control of temperature and humidity within the instrument and ensured high-quality data output.

The total reads for the G99 ranged from 116M to 134M, with Q30 reaching 95% and Q40 reaching 90%, and a low error rate. The generated data was able to meet the requirements for subsequent bioinformatics analysis. In a 12-hour PE150 sequencing run, the G99's data output matched the performance achieved at lower altitudes.

This groundbreaking achievement has mass implications for clinical and scientific research in plateau areas, ranging from biodiversity research to ecosystem research, paleontology and paleoenvironment studies, and plateau population genetics research. By sequencing on a compact sequencer like the E25 or an ultra-fast platform like the G99, researchers can optimize the decryption of relevant plateau sample information in the shortest time, while minimizing the impact of factors such as sample degradation.

"The outstanding performance of MGI's E25 and G99 sequencers at high altitude has not only pushed the boundaries of sequencing technology and opened up new frontiers, but also demonstrates their capabilities as tools for future biomedical research in extreme environments.," said Duncan Yu, President at MGI. "With a strong commitment to accelerating life science research and discoveries, we will continue to empower researchers and scientists by delivering the best of our innovation."

Squashing the common beliefs that gene sequencing demands highly controlled environmental parameters, MGI's DNBSEQ-E25 and DNBSEQ-G99 sequencers, both available globally, exemplify the company's pursuit of excellence as it strives to continuously explore the limits of technology.

MGI Tech Co., Ltd. (or its subsidiaries, together referred to MGI) is committed to building core tools and technologies that drive innovation in life science. Our focus lies in research & development, manufacturing, and sales of instruments, reagents, and related products in the field of life science and biotechnology. We provide real-time, multi-omics, and full spectrum of digital equipment and systems for precision medicine, agriculture, healthcare and various other industries. Founded in 2016, MGI has grown into a leader in life science, serving customers across six continents and have established research, manufacturing, training, and after-sales service facilities globally. MGI stands out as one of the few companies capable of independently developing and mass-producing clinical-grade gene sequencers with varying throughput capacities, ranging from Gb to Tb levels. With unparalleled expertise, cutting-edge products, and a commitment to global impact, MGI continues to shape the trajectory of life sciences into the future. To learn more, please visit https://en.mgi-tech.com/, LinkedIn, X, and YouTube.

