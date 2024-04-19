MGI Tech's DNBSEQ-T20x2* Gene Sequencer Named 2024 Edison Award™ Gold Winner

FORT MYERS, Fla., April 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MGI Tech, a company committed to building core tools and technology to lead life science, is proud to announce that its DNBSEQ-T20x2* gene sequencer has been recognized with a Gold Edison Award in the "Health, Medical & Biotech" category.

"MGI is dedicated to unlocking the future of genomic technologies and pursuing excellence in building life science core tools," said Duncan Yu, President of MGI. "It is our pleasure and honor to be awarded the Edison Award for the first time. This recognition affirms our team's efforts in intelligent innovation as we continue to achieve outstanding results on the global stage."

Named after the prolific inventor Thomas A. Edison, the Edison Awards is one of the most prestigious technology accolades honoring excellence in new product development, design, and innovation. Thousands of innovations from around the world were reviewed by senior scientists, designers, engineers, marketers, and leading academics based on the four criteria of concept, value, delivery, and impact. The "Health, Medical & Biotech" category, in particular, honors products and services that have made a profound impact on patients and healthcare providers.

MGI's groundbreaking DNBSEQ-T20x2* ultra-high-throughput sequencer has been garnering significant attention since its debut in February 2023 for reducing genome sequencing costs to less than $100 per genome. This remarkable feat is not only facilitating the sequencing of a larger number of samples, but also empowering a more comprehensive, insightful, and precise analysis per sample.

The commercial success of DNBSEQ-T20x2* has enhanced overall sequencing capabilities and accelerated global scientific advances by doubling the efficiency of DNA sequencing. With its unparalleled throughput and exceptional cost-effectiveness, the sequencer is contributing to the development of the global genetic industry and driving progress in understanding the human genome and various medical applications.

Since its introduction, DNBSEQ-T20×2* has been received positively by leading global research institutions and healthcare providers, with corporate orders from the Shanghai-based JMDNA Biomedical Technology Co., Ltd, Prepaire Labs, a healthcare technology company in Abu Dhabi, and Eurofins Genomics, one of the key emerging players in specialty esoteric and molecular clinical diagnostic testing in Europe and the United States.

In addition to the Edison Award, DNBSEQ-T20×2* has also garnered numerous recognitions, including the 2023 R&D 100 Awards, BEYOND Healthcare Innovation Award, 2023 BioTech Breakthrough Awards, and 2023 Globee® Awards, for its cutting-edge innovation and positive impact on global health.

For more information about the DNBSEQ-T20x2* gene sequencer, visit https://en.mgi-tech.com/products/instruments_info/33/.

About MGI

MGI Tech Co. Ltd. (or its subsidiaries, together referred to MGI), headquartered in Shenzhen, is committed to building core tools and technology to lead life science through intelligent innovation. Based on its proprietary technology, MGI focuses on research & development, production and sales of sequencing instruments, reagents, and related products to support life science research, agriculture, precision medicine and healthcare. MGI is a leading producer of clinical high-throughput gene sequencers*, and its multi-omics platforms include genetic sequencing*, medical imaging, and laboratory automation. MGI's mission is to develop and promote advanced life science tools for future healthcare. For more information, please visit the MGI website or connect with us on Twitter, LinkedIn or YouTube.

*For now, this product is provided for Research Use Only and not for use in diagnostic procedures.

About Edison Awards™

Established in 1987, the Edison Awards are dedicated to recognizing, honoring and fostering innovations and innovators. Named after Thomas Alva Edison (1847-1931), the annual competition honors excellence in new product and service development, marketing, design and innovation. Past award recipients include Steve Jobs, Elon Musk, and leaders of global corporations such as Coca-Cola, Genentech, General Electric, General Motors, IBM and Campbell Soup Co. In 2021, the Edison Awards introduced the inaugural Lewis Latimer Fellowship program designed to celebrate, connect and bring together a community of innovative Black thought leaders. For more information, visit www.edisonawards.com.

