MGIC Announces Annette Adams to be Senior Vice President - Chief Human Resources Officer

Prior to joining MGIC, Ms. Adams was Senior Vice President, Human Resources–Centers of Expertise of Kohl's Inc. Before then, Ms. Adams held various management positions in human resources with Kohl's. Prior to joining Kohl's, Ms. Adams held various leadership roles at Wisconsin Health Fund.

"Having an engaged and motivated workforce is fundamental to the success and longevity that MGIC has enjoyed over the years," said Tim Mattke, CEO of MTG and MGIC. "Annette is the right person to join our team to help continue that tradition. Her experiences and accomplishments in helping businesses build and foster engaged, inclusive, and high-performing workforces provide our company a tremendous opportunity to continue to advance MGIC as a destination for top talent and a great place to work."

Ms. Adams received her Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater and her Executive MBA from University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.

About MGIC

Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corporation "MGIC" ( www.mgic.com ), the principal subsidiary of MGIC Investment Corporation, serves lenders throughout the United States, Puerto Rico, and other locations helping families achieve homeownership sooner by making affordable low-down-payment mortgages a reality.

From time to time MGIC Investment Corporation releases important information via postings on its corporate website, and via postings on MGIC's website for information related to underwriting and pricing, and intends to continue to do so in the future. Such postings include corrections of previous disclosures, and may be made without any other disclosure. Investors and other interested parties are encouraged to enroll to receive automatic email alerts and Really Simple Syndication (RSS) feeds regarding new postings. Enrollment information for MGIC Investment Corporation alerts can be found at https://mtg.mgic.com/shareholder-services/email-alerts . For information about our underwriting and rates, see https://www.mgic.com/underwriting .

