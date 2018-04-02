MGIC Announces partnership with Down Payment Resource

Through this partnership, MGIC customers will have access to discounted Down Payment Resource® services that make it easy for lenders to research down payment assistance programs and match borrowers to programs for which they may be eligible. MGIC and DPR will also work together to enhance consumer understanding of the availability and benefits of down payment assistance.

"We know the challenge of saving for the down payment is the number one hurdle for first-time homebuyers. Now more than ever, it's important for buyers to understand and evaluate homeownership programs that may help them buy a home sooner," said Rob Chrane, CEO of Down Payment Resource®. "We look forward to working with MGIC and its lender customers to help connect more buyers to available down payment assistance."

"Our new partnership with Down Payment Resource® simplifies and streamlines the participation of lenders in down payment assistance programs," said Margaret Crowley, Vice President of Marketing and Customer Experience at MGIC. "Together, we can further our shared mission of making homeownership possible sooner through low-down-payment options for borrowers."

About MGIC

MGIC (www.mgic.com), the principal subsidiary of MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE: MTG), serves lenders throughout the United States, Puerto Rico, and other locations helping families achieve homeownership sooner by making affordable low-down-payment mortgages a reality. At February 28, 2018, MGIC had $196.5 billion of primary insurance in force covering approximately one million mortgages.

From time to time MGIC Investment Corporation releases important information via postings on its corporate website, including corrections of previous disclosures, without making any other disclosure and intends to continue to do so in the future. Investors and other interested parties are encouraged to enroll to receive automatic email alerts and Really Simple Syndication (RSS) feeds regarding new postings. Enrollment information can be found at http://mtg.mgic.com under Investor Information.

About Down Payment Resource®

Down Payment Resource® (DPR) creates opportunity for homebuyers, REALTORS® and lenders by uncovering programs that get people into homes. The company tracks approximately 2,500 homebuyer programs through its housing finance agency partners. DPR has been recognized by Inman News as "Most Innovative New Technology" and one of 2017's most innovative tech companies by HousingWire TECH100™. DPR is licensed to Multiple Listing Services, Realtor Associations, lenders and housing counselors across the country. For more information, please visit www.DownPaymentResource.com and on Twitter at @DwnPmtResource.

