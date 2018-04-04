MGIC Announces Promotions

"MGIC's strongest differentiator is its people," said Jay Hughes, Executive Vice President of Sales and Business Development. "Mike Kull and Jane Coleman-Porter both illustrate why. Mike's persistence, work ethic and sales skills have significantly advanced MGIC's position. His collaborative style has earned him many fans in our home office and field alike, and I look forward to his success in his new role. We are also excited to bring Jane's talents to bear on national account coverage. Her intense competitive drive and energetic personality have helped Jane sustain impressive market share in her assignments, and I feel great optimism for her success on the national team."

"David has been with MGIC for 18 years, earning the trust and respect of his colleagues through successive positions of ever-increasing responsibility," said Tim Mattke, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer at MGIC. "With the retirement of Carla Gallas earlier this year, it was a tremendous pleasure to hand over the reins to someone with the credentials and character that David brings to this important role."

Ms. Coleman-Porter has 22 years of experience in the mortgage insurance industry; 11 years with MGIC. Jane most recently served as Senior Account Manager in Ohio, and was the 2014 recipient of MGIC's National Salesperson of the Year award. Jane holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Business and Marketing from Ohio University.

Mr. Kull joined MGIC in 2008 as an Account Manager after nine years at PMI in Ohio. His early successes growing his territory earned him MGIC's National Account Manager of the Year award for 2012. Mr. Kull was promoted to Vice President – National Accounts in January 2014, and spent the last four years growing relationships, volume and market share in his accounts. Mike holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Management from West Liberty State College.

Mr. Schroeder joined MGIC in the year 2000 as a senior business analyst and within a few short years had moved within the company from Project Manager to Applications Development Director, and eventually Director of Claims Business Systems. Mr. Schroeder earned a Bachelor of Arts in Finance; Insurance and Risk Management from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

About MGIC

MGIC ( www.mgic.com ), the principal subsidiary of MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE: MTG), serves lenders throughout the United States, Puerto Rico, and other locations helping families achieve homeownership sooner by making affordable low-down-payment mortgages a reality. At February 28, 2018, MGIC had $196.5 billion of primary insurance in force covering approximately one million mortgages.

