MGIC hires Greg Korn, Sales Manager -- New England

Mr. Korn brings to MGIC a vast and diverse mortgage banking background with expertise in business development, sales management, risk management and compliance. In his new role, Mr. Korn will assume business development responsibility and oversight for accounts in Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Maine. He will also be responsible for managing the business development team for New England. Mr. Korn has a combined 24 years of experience in the mortgage banking industry and holds a Bachelor's of Science degree in Finance and Economics, Minor in Management, from Thomas College in Waterville, Maine.

"Greg brings significant and varied experience to his new role at MGIC," said Jay Hughes, Executive Vice President of Sales and Business Development. "His tenure as a mortgage professional and his service as a board member of the Massachusetts Mortgage Bankers Association are an ideal foundation for the position. He is very well connected to the New England mortgage community and is widely respected due to his hard work and numerous industry speaking engagements. I am delighted to welcome Greg to the company."

About MGIC (NYSE: MTG)

MGIC ( www.mgic.com ), the principal subsidiary of MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE: MTG), serves lenders throughout the United States, Puerto Rico, and other locations helping families achieve homeownership sooner by making affordable low-down-payment mortgages a reality. At March 31, 2018, MGIC had $197.5 billion of primary insurance in force covering approximately one million mortgages.

