MGIC Investment Appoints Klein and O'Leary-Gill to its Board of Directors

MILWAUKEE, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE: MTG) today announced Martin (Marty) P. Klein and Daniela A. O'Leary-Gill have been elected to the Board of Directors for MGIC Investment Corporation and its principal subsidiary, Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corporation (MGIC). Mr. Klein will be a member of the Risk Management and Securities Investment Committees and Ms. O'Leary-Gill will be a member of Audit and Business Transformation and Technology Committees of each of those companies.

"We are pleased to welcome Marty and Daniela to the Board," said Curt Culver, the Chairman of MTG. "Their impressive business acumen and proven leadership experiences make them outstanding additions to our Board. We look forward to the valuable insights and diverse perspectives they will bring, further building on the strength of our Board."

Mr. Klein serves as a Senior Advisor to Athene Holdings LTD. Prior to his current role at Athene, he was Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer from 2015-2025. He also serves as a Partner at Apollo Global Management, Inc. which merged with Athlene in 2022. Prior to joining Athene, he held the position of Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer at Genworth Financial from 2011-2015, serving as acting Chief Executive Officer and President in 2012. He also serves on the Board of Directors of Venerable and Athene USA.

Ms. O'Leary-Gill is the former Chief Operating Officer for BMO U.S., BMO Financial Group (2018-2020). For more than 25 years, Ms. O'Leary-Gill held progressively senior finance, strategy and governance leadership roles globally and in the U.S. for BMO Financial Group. She also served on the Board of Directors of Discover Financial Services and Discover Bank from 2022-2025.

About MGIC

MGIC ( www.mgic.com ) the principal subsidiary of MGIC Investment Corporation, serves lenders throughout the United States, helping families achieve homeownership sooner by making affordable low-down-payment mortgages a reality through the use of private mortgage insurance.

From time-to-time MGIC Investment Corporation releases important information via postings on its corporate website, and via postings on MGIC's website, and it intends to continue to do so in the future. Such postings include corrections of previous disclosures and may be made without any other disclosure. Investors and other interested parties are encouraged to enroll to receive automatic email alerts and Really Simple Syndication (RSS) feeds regarding new postings. Enrollment information for MGIC Investment Corporation alerts can be found at https://mtg.mgic.com/shareholder-services/email-alerts. For information about our underwriting and rates, see https://www.mgic.com/underwriting.

SOURCE MGIC Investment Corporation