MGIC Investment Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 Per Share

Jan 27, 2026

MILWAUKEE, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE: MTG) announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per share, payable on March 6, 2026, to shareholders of record as of February 17, 2026. 

About MGIC

Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corporation ("MGIC") (www.mgic.com), the principal subsidiary of MGIC Investment Corporation, serves lenders throughout the United States, helping families achieve homeownership sooner by making affordable low-down-payment mortgages a reality through the use of private mortgage insurance.

