MGIC Investment Corporation Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results

Adjusted net operating income for the second quarter of 2019 was $167.6 million, or $0.46 per diluted share, compared with $189.2 million, or $0.50 per diluted share for the second quarter of 2018. We present the non-GAAP financial measure "Adjusted net operating income" to increase the comparability between periods of our financial results. See "Use of Non-GAAP financial measures" below.

Patrick Sinks, CEO of MTG and Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corporation ("MGIC") said, "We continue to benefit from favorable employment and housing trends which contributed to an increase of insurance in force, a low level of new primary delinquency notices received, a decline of the primary delinquency inventory, and additional positive primary loss reserve development." Sinks added that, "During the quarter the holding company received a $70 million dividend from MGIC and repurchased $25 million of common stock under the share repurchase program which was announced in April 2018."

Second Quarter Summary

New Insurance Written of $14.9 billion , compared to $13.2 billion in the second quarter of 2018.

, compared to in the second quarter of 2018. Insurance in force of $213.9 billion at June 30, 2019 increased by 1.2% during the quarter and 6.6% compared to June 30, 2018.

at June 30, 2019 increased by 1.2% during the quarter and 6.6% compared to June 30, 2018. Primary delinquency inventory of 29,795 loans at June 30, 2019 decreased from 32,898 loans at December 31, 2018 . Our primary delinquency inventory declined 17.3% year-over-year from 36,037 loans at June 30, 2018.

. Our primary delinquency inventory declined 17.3% year-over-year from 36,037 loans at June 30, 2018. Insurance written in 2008 and before accounted for approximately 14% of the June 30, 2019 primary risk in force but accounted for 66% of the new primary delinquency notices received in the quarter.



The percentage of primary loans that were delinquent at June 30, 2019 was 2.80%, compared to 3.11% at December 31, 2018 , and 3.49% at June 30, 2018. The percentage of flow primary loans that were delinquent at June 30, 2019 was 2.17%, compared to 2.47% at December 31, 2018 , and 2.77% at June 30, 2018.

, and 3.49% at June 30, 2018. The percentage of flow primary loans that were delinquent at June 30, 2019 was 2.17%, compared to 2.47% at , and 2.77% at June 30, 2018. Persistency, or the percentage of insurance remaining in force from one year prior, was 80.8% at June 30, 2019, compared with 81.7% at December 31, 2018 and 80.1% at June 30, 2018.

The loss ratio for the second quarter of 2019 was 8.8%, compared to 15.6% for the first quarter of 2019 and (5.4%) for the second quarter of 2018.

The underwriting expense ratio associated with our insurance operations for the second quarter of 2019 was 17.6%, compared to 18.9% for the first quarter of 2019 and 16.4% for the second quarter of 2018.

Net premium yield was 46.5 basis points in the second quarter of 2019, compared to 47.4 basis points for the first quarter of 2019 and 49.6 basis points for the second quarter of 2018.

MGIC paid a dividend of $70 million to our holding company during the second quarter of 2019.

to our holding company during the second quarter of 2019. Repurchased 1.8 million shares of common stock at an average cost per share of $13.79 .

. Book value per common share outstanding increased by 6% during the quarter to $11.39 . A $70.8 million after-tax change in net unrealized gains (losses) increased book value per common share outstanding by $0.20 , or 2%, during the quarter.

Revenues

Total revenues for the second quarter of 2019 were $292.3 million, compared to $282.0 million in the second quarter last year. Net premiums written for the quarter were $243.6 million, compared to $255.4 million for the same period last year. Net premiums earned for the quarter were $247.1 million, compared to $247.0 million for the same period last year. Net premiums written and earned reflect an increase in ceded premiums compared to the same period of last year, which offset an increase in premiums from a higher average insurance in force and a decrease in premium refunds from lower claim activity. The increase in ceded premiums was due to a $6.8 million non-recurring termination fee related to our 2015 quota share reinsurance transaction, premiums ceded under our excess-of-loss reinsurance transactions (insurance-linked notes), and a lower profit commission due to higher ceded losses. Net premiums earned also reflect an increase in premiums from single premium policy cancellations. Investment income for the second quarter increased to $42.4 million, from $34.5 million for the same period last year, resulting from an increase in the consolidated investment portfolio as well as higher yields.

Losses and expenses

Losses incurred

Losses incurred in the second quarter of 2019 were $21.8 million, compared to ($13.5) million in the second quarter of 2018. During the second quarter of 2019 there was a $30 million reduction in losses incurred due to positive development on our primary loss reserves, before reinsurance, for previously received delinquent notices, compared to a reduction of $70 million in the second quarter of 2018. Losses incurred in the quarter associated with delinquency notices received in the quarter reflect a lower estimated claim rate when compared to the same period of last year.

Underwriting and other expenses

Net underwriting and other expenses were $45.7 million in the second quarter of 2019, compared to $44.7 million in the same period last year.

Capital

As of June 30, 2019 , total shareholders' equity was $4.0 billion and outstanding principal on borrowings was $837 million .

, total shareholders' equity was and outstanding principal on borrowings was . Preliminary Consolidated Risk-to-Capital was 10.0:1 as of June 30, 2019 .

. MGIC's PMIERs Available Assets totaled $4.4 billion , or $1.1 billion above its Minimum Required Assets as of June 30, 2019 .

Other Balance Sheet and Liquidity Metrics

Total assets were $6.1 billion as of June 30, 2019 , compared to $5.7 billion as of December 31, 2018 , and $5.6 billion as of June 30, 2018 .

as of , compared to as of , and as of . The fair value of our investment portfolio, cash and cash equivalents was $5.7 billion as of June 30, 2019 , compared to $5.3 billion as of December 31, 2018 , and $5.1 billion as of June 30, 2018 .

as of , compared to as of , and as of . Investments, cash and cash equivalents at the holding company were $333 million as of June 30, 2019 , compared to $248 million as of December 31, 2018 , and $191 million as of June 30, 2018 .

MGIC INVESTMENT CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED)





















Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30, (In thousands, except per share data)

2019

2018

2019

2018

















Net premiums written

$ 243,598



$ 255,436



$ 487,879



$ 492,342

Revenues















Net premiums earned

$ 247,102



$ 246,964



$ 496,863



$ 479,071

Net investment income

42,423



34,502



83,008



66,623

Net realized investment gains (losses)

307



(1,897)



(219)



(2,226)

Other revenue

2,485



2,431



4,315



4,302

Total revenues

292,317



282,000



583,967



547,770

Losses and expenses















Losses incurred, net

21,836



(13,455)



60,899



10,395

Underwriting and other expenses, net

45,720



44,687



94,138



93,349

Interest expense

13,550



13,246



26,783



26,479

Total losses and expenses

81,106



44,478



181,820



130,223

Income before tax

211,211



237,522



402,147



417,547

Provision for income taxes

43,433



50,708



82,428



87,096

Net income

$ 167,778



$ 186,814



$ 319,719



$ 330,451

Net income per diluted share

$ 0.46



$ 0.49



$ 0.87



$ 0.87



MGIC INVESTMENT CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

EARNINGS PER SHARE (UNAUDITED)





















Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30, (In thousands, except per share data)

2019

2018

2019

2018 Net income

$ 167,778



$ 186,814



$ 319,719



$ 330,451

Interest expense, net of tax (1):















9% Convertible Junior Subordinated Debentures due 2063

4,566



4,566



9,132



9,132

Diluted net income available to common shareholders

$ 172,344



$ 191,380



$ 328,851



$ 339,583



















Weighted average shares - basic

355,734



368,578



355,694



369,736

Effect of dilutive securities:















Unvested restricted stock units

1,841



1,275



1,913



1,472

9% Convertible Junior Subordinated Debentures due 2063

19,028



19,028



19,028



19,028

Weighted average shares - diluted

376,603



388,881



376,635



390,236

Net income per diluted share

$ 0.46



$ 0.49



$ 0.87



$ 0.87







(1) Interest expense for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018 has been tax effected at a rate of 21%.

NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS





Reconciliation of Income before tax / Net income to Adjusted pre-tax operating income / Adjusted net operating income









Three Months Ended June 30,





2019

2018

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

Pre-tax

Tax Effect

Net (after-tax)

Pre-tax

Tax Effect

Net (after-tax)

Income before tax / Net income

$ 211,211



$ 43,433



$ 167,778



$ 237,522



$ 50,708



$ 186,814



Adjustments:

























Additional income tax provision related to IRS litigation

—



—



—



—



(923)



923



Net realized investment (gains) losses

(217)



(46)



(171)



1,897



398



1,499



Adjusted pre-tax operating income / Adjusted net operating income

$ 210,994



$ 43,387



$ 167,607



$ 239,419



$ 50,183



$ 189,236































Reconciliation of Net income per diluted share to Adjusted net operating income per diluted share





Weighted average shares - diluted









376,603











388,881































Net income per diluted share









$ 0.46











$ 0.49



Additional income tax provision related to IRS litigation









—











—

(1) Net realized investment (gains) losses









—











—

(1) Adjusted net operating income per diluted share









$ 0.46











$ 0.50



(1) For the three months ended June 30, 2018, the individual adjustments are each less than $0.01 per diluted share, but collectively aggregate to $0.01 per diluted share.





























Reconciliation of Income before tax / Net income to Adjusted pre-tax operating income / Adjusted net operating income









Six Months Ended June 30,





2019

2018

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

Pre-tax

Tax Effect

Net (after-tax)

Pre-tax

Tax Effect

Net (after-tax)

Income before tax / Net income

$ 402,147



$ 82,428



$ 319,719



$ 417,547



$ 87,096



$ 330,451



Adjustments:

























Additional income tax provision related to IRS litigation

—



—



—



—



(1,631)



1,631



Net realized investment losses

403



85



318



2,226



467



1,759



Adjusted pre-tax operating income / Adjusted net operating income

$ 402,550



$ 82,513



$ 320,037



$ 419,773



$ 85,932



$ 333,841































Reconciliation of Net income per diluted share to Adjusted net operating income per diluted share





Weighted average shares - diluted









376,635











390,236































Net income per diluted share









$ 0.87











$ 0.87



Additional income tax provision related to IRS litigation









—











—

(1) Net realized investment losses









—











—

(1) Adjusted net operating income per diluted share









$ 0.87











$ 0.88



(1) For the six months ended June 30, 2018, the the individual adjustments are each less than $0.01 per diluted share, but collectively aggregate to $0.01 per diluted share.



MGIC INVESTMENT CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)

















June 30,

December 31,

June 30, (In thousands, except per share data)

2019

2018

2018 ASSETS











Investments (1)

$ 5,512,037



$ 5,159,019



$ 4,933,395

Cash and cash equivalents

218,908



151,892



191,894

Restricted cash and cash equivalents

6,275



3,146



—

Reinsurance recoverable on loss reserves (2)

18,402



33,328



37,051

Home office and equipment, net

51,607



51,734



49,461

Deferred insurance policy acquisition costs

17,669



17,888



18,807

Deferred income taxes, net

20,932



69,184



161,488

Other assets

209,707



191,611



199,920

Total assets

$ 6,055,537



$ 5,677,802



$ 5,592,016















LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY











Liabilities:











Loss reserves (2)

$ 621,902



$ 674,019



$ 813,015

Unearned premiums

400,999



409,985



406,159

Federal home loan bank advance

155,000



155,000



155,000

Senior notes

420,290



419,713



419,136

Convertible junior debentures

256,872



256,872



256,872

Other liabilities

164,809



180,322



227,959

Total liabilities

2,019,872



2,095,911



2,278,141

Shareholders' equity

4,035,665



3,581,891



3,313,875

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 6,055,537



$ 5,677,802



$ 5,592,016

Book value per share (3)

$ 11.39



$ 10.08



$ 9.15















(1) Investments include net unrealized gains (losses) on securities

$ 147,387



$ (44,795)



$ (57,111)

(2) Loss reserves, net of reinsurance recoverable on loss reserves

$ 603,500



$ 640,691



$ 775,964

(3) Shares outstanding

354,177



355,371



362,150



MGIC INVESTMENT CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES













ADDITIONAL INFORMATION - NEW INSURANCE WRITTEN



































2019

2018

Year-to-date

Q2

Q1

Q4

Q3

Q2

2019

2018 New primary insurance written (NIW) (billions) $ 14.9



$ 10.1



$ 12.2



$ 14.5



$ 13.2



$ 25.0



$ 23.8





























Monthly (including split premium plans) and annual premium plans 12.6



8.5



10.2



12.2



11.1



21.1



19.6

Single premium plans 2.3



1.6



2.0



2.3



2.1



3.9



4.2





























Direct average premium rate (bps) on NIW

























Monthly (1) 45.6



49.1



50.2



51.3



54.6



47.0



55.1

Singles 129.6



141.5



147.0



153.5



165.6



134.5



166.5





























Product mix as a % of primary NIW

























FICO < 680 6 %

7 %

8 %

7 %

6 %

6 %

7 % >95% LTVs 16 %

18 %

17 %

17 %

15 %

17 %

14 % >45% DTI 15 % (2) 18 % (2) 19 % (2) 20 %

19 %

16 %

20 % Singles 16 %

16 %

16 %

16 %

16 %

16 %

17 % Refinances 11 %

8 %

6 %

5 %

6 %

10 %

9 %



























New primary risk written (billions) $ 3.8



$ 2.5



$ 3.1



$ 3.7



$ 3.3



$ 6.3



$ 5.9































(1) Excludes loans with split and annual payments



(2) In the fourth quarter of 2018 we changed our methodology for calculating DTI ratios for pricing and eligibility purposes to exclude the impact of mortgage insurance premiums. As a result, loan originators may have changed the information they provide to us, and therefore we cannot be sure that the DTI ratio we report for each loan includes the related mortgage insurance premiums in the calculation.

MGIC INVESTMENT CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES





ADDITIONAL INFORMATION - INSURANCE IN FORCE and RISK IN FORCE

























2019

2018



Q2

Q1

Q4

Q3

Q2



Primary Insurance In Force (IIF) (billions) $ 213.9



$ 211.4



$ 209.7



$ 205.8



$ 200.7



Total # of loans 1,065,893



1,059,720



1,058,292



1,048,088



1,033,323



Flow # of loans 1,022,157



1,013,291



1,010,944



999,382



982,208

























Average Loan Size of IIF (thousands) $ 200.7



$ 199.5



$ 198.2



$ 196.4



$ 194.2



Flow only $ 203.2



$ 202.0



$ 200.7



$ 198.9



$ 196.8

























Annual Persistency 80.8 %

81.7 %

81.7 %

81.0 %

80.1 %























Primary Risk In Force (RIF) (billions) $ 55.2



$ 54.5



$ 54.1



$ 53.1



$ 51.7



By FICO (%)



















FICO 760 & > 38 %

38 %

38 %

38 %

37 %

FICO 740-759 16 %

16 %

16 %

15 %

15 %

FICO 720-739 14 %

14 %

14 %

14 %

14 %

FICO 700-719 11 %

11 %

11 %

11 %

11 %

FICO 680-699 9 %

9 %

8 %

9 %

9 %

FICO 660-679 5 %

5 %

5 %

5 %

5 %

FICO 640-659 3 %

3 %

3 %

3 %

4 %

FICO 639 & < 4 %

4 %

5 %

5 %

5 %























Average Coverage Ratio (RIF/IIF) 25.8 %

25.8 %

25.8 %

25.8 %

25.8 %























Direct Pool RIF (millions)



















With aggregate loss limits $ 215



$ 216



$ 228



$ 232



$ 233



Without aggregate loss limits $ 178



$ 186



$ 191



$ 199



$ 210







































































Note: The FICO credit score for a loan with multiple borrowers is the lowest of the borrowers' "decision FICO scores." A borrower's "decision FICO score" is determined as follows: if there are three FICO scores available, the middle FICO score is used; if two FICO scores are available, the lower of the two is used; if only one FICO score is available, it is used.