MGIC Investment Corporation Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Third Quarter 2019 Net Income of $176.9 million or $0.49 per Diluted Share
Third Quarter 2019 Adjusted Net Operating Income (Non-GAAP) of $173.6 million or $0.48 per Diluted Share
MILWAUKEE, Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE: MTG) today reported operating and financial results for the third quarter of 2019. Net income for the quarter was $176.9 million, or $0.49 per diluted share, compared with net income of $181.9 million, or $0.49 per diluted share for the third quarter of 2018.
Adjusted net operating income for the third quarter of 2019 was $173.6 million, or $0.48 per diluted share, compared with $180.9 million, or $0.48 per diluted share for the third quarter of 2018. We present the non-GAAP financial measure "Adjusted net operating income" to increase the comparability between periods of our financial results. See "Use of Non-GAAP financial measures" below.
Timothy Mattke, CEO of MTG and Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corporation ("MGIC") said, "During the quarter we continued to execute on our business strategies, including prudently growing our insurance in force and managing and deploying capital to maximize shareholder value. Year over year insurance in force increased by 6%, and in the third quarter we added $19.1 billion of new insurance written that we expect to produce meaningful returns for our shareholders. In addition, the current economic conditions and the credit characteristics of the new insurance written over the last several years, continue to result in low levels of new delinquency notices." Mattke added that, "Reflecting our strong capital position and outlook for capital generation, in the third quarter MGIC paid the holding company a $70 million dividend, we repurchased approximately $70 million of common stock and, we distributed $21 million to shareholders with the common share dividend."
Third Quarter Summary
- New Insurance Written of $19.1 billion, compared to $14.5 billion in the third quarter of 2018.
- Insurance in force of $218.1 billion at September 30, 2019 increased by 2.0% during the quarter and 6.0% compared to September 30, 2018.
- Primary delinquency inventory of 29,940 loans at September 30, 2019 decreased from 32,898 loans at December 31, 2018. Our primary delinquency inventory declined 10.4% year-over-year from 33,398 loans at September 30, 2018.
- Insurance written in 2008 and before accounted for approximately 13% of the September 30, 2019 primary risk in force but accounted for 61% of the new primary delinquency notices received in the quarter.
- The percentage of primary loans that were delinquent at September 30, 2019 was 2.78%, compared to 3.11% at December 31, 2018, and 3.19% at September 30, 2018. The percentage of flow primary loans that were delinquent at September 30, 2019 was 2.20%, compared to 2.47% at December 31, 2018, and 2.52% at September 30, 2018.
- Persistency, or the percentage of insurance remaining in force from one year prior, was 78.6% at September 30, 2019, compared with 81.7%% at December 31, 2018 and 81.0%% at September 30, 2018.
- The loss ratio for the third quarter of 2019 was 12.7%, compared to 8.8% for the second quarter of 2019 and (0.6)% for the third quarter of 2018.
- The underwriting expense ratio associated with our insurance operations for the third quarter of 2019 was 17.7%, compared to 17.6% for the second quarter of 2019 and 17.6% for the third quarter of 2018.
- Net premium yield was 49.6 basis points in the third quarter of 2019, compared to 46.5 basis points for the second quarter of 2019 and 49.3 basis points for the third quarter of 2018.
- MGIC paid a dividend of $70 million to our holding company during the third quarter of 2019.
- MGIC Investment Corporation paid a $0.06 dividend per common share to shareholders during the third quarter of 2019.
- Repurchased 5.5 million shares of common stock at an average cost per share of $12.64.
- Book value per common share outstanding increased by 5% during the quarter to $11.93. A $31.4 million after-tax change in net unrealized gains (losses) increased book value per common share outstanding by $0.09 during the quarter.
Revenues
Total revenues for the third quarter of 2019 were $318.4 million, compared to $290.4 million in the third quarter last year. Net premiums written for the quarter were $259.4 million, compared to $251.9 million for the same period last year. Net premiums earned for the quarter were $267.9 million, compared to $250.4 million for the same period last year. The increase was due to higher average insurance in force and an increase in premiums from single premium policy cancellations, partially offset by the effect of lower premium rates. Investment income for the third quarter increased to $42.7 million, from $36.4 million for the same period last year, resulting from an increase in the consolidated investment portfolio as well as higher yields.
Losses and expenses
Losses incurred
Losses incurred in the third quarter of 2019 were $34.0 million, compared to $(1.5) million in the third quarter of 2018. During the third quarter of 2019 there was a $27 million reduction in losses incurred due to positive development on our primary loss reserves, before reinsurance, for previously received delinquency notices, compared to a reduction of $59 million in the third quarter of 2018. Losses incurred in the quarter associated with delinquency notices received in the quarter reflect a lower estimated claim rate when compared to the same period of last year.
Underwriting and other expenses
Net underwriting and other expenses were $48.3 million in the third quarter of 2019, compared to $46.8 million in the same period last year.
Provision for income taxes
The effective income tax rate was 20.7% in the third quarter of 2019, compared to 21.6% in the third quarter of 2018.
Capital
- As of September 30, 2019, total shareholders' equity was $4.2 billion and outstanding principal on borrowings was $837 million.
- MGIC's PMIERs Available Assets totaled $4.5 billion, or $1.2 billion above its Minimum Required Assets as of September 30, 2019.
Other Balance Sheet and Liquidity Metrics
- Total assets were $6.1 billion as of September 30, 2019, compared to $5.7 billion as of December 31, 2018, and $5.7 billion as of September 30, 2018.
- The fair value of our investment portfolio, cash and cash equivalents was $5.8 billion as of September 30, 2019, compared to $5.3 billion as of December 31, 2018, and $5.2 billion as of September 30, 2018.
- Investments, cash and cash equivalents at the holding company were $308 million as of September 30, 2019, compared to $248 million as of December 31, 2018, and $261 million as of September 30, 2018.
Use of Non-GAAP financial measures
We believe that use of the Non-GAAP measures of adjusted pre-tax operating income (loss), adjusted net operating income (loss) and adjusted net operating income (loss) per diluted share facilitate the evaluation of the company's core financial performance thereby providing relevant information to investors. These measures are not recognized in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (GAAP) and should not be viewed as alternatives to GAAP measures of performance.
Adjusted pre-tax operating income (loss) is defined as GAAP income (loss) before tax, excluding the effects of net realized investment gains (losses), gain (loss) on debt extinguishment, net impairment losses recognized in income (loss) and infrequent or unusual non-operating items where applicable.
Adjusted net operating income (loss) is defined as GAAP net income (loss) excluding the after-tax effects of net realized investment gains (losses), gain (loss) on debt extinguishment, net impairment losses recognized in income (loss), and infrequent or unusual non-operating items where applicable. The amounts of adjustments to components of pre-tax operating income (loss) are tax effected using a federal statutory tax rate of 21%.
Adjusted net operating income (loss) per diluted share is calculated in a manner consistent with the accounting standard regarding earnings per share by dividing (i) adjusted net operating income (loss) after making adjustments for interest expense on convertible debt, whenever the impact is dilutive, by (ii) diluted weighted average common shares outstanding, which reflects share dilution from unvested restricted stock units and from convertible debt when dilutive under the "if-converted" method.
Although adjusted pre-tax operating income (loss) and adjusted net operating income (loss) exclude certain items that have occurred in the past and are expected to occur in the future, the excluded items represent items that are: (1) not viewed as part of the operating performance of our primary activities; or (2) impacted by both discretionary and other economic or regulatory factors and are not necessarily indicative of operating trends, or both. These adjustments, along with the reasons for their treatment, are described below. Trends in the profitability of our fundamental operating activities can be more clearly identified without the fluctuations of these adjustments. Other companies may calculate these measures differently. Therefore, their measures may not be comparable to those used by us.
- Net realized investment gains (losses). The recognition of net realized investment gains or losses can vary significantly across periods as the timing of individual securities sales is highly discretionary and is influenced by such factors as market opportunities, our tax and capital profile, and overall market cycles.
- Gains and losses on debt extinguishment. Gains and losses on debt extinguishment result from discretionary activities that are undertaken to enhance our capital position, improve our debt profile, and/or reduce potential dilution from our outstanding convertible debt.
- Net impairment losses recognized in earnings. The recognition of net impairment losses on investments can vary significantly in both size and timing, depending on market credit cycles, individual issuer performance, and general economic conditions.
- Infrequent or unusual non-operating items. Our 2018 income tax expense includes amounts related to our IRS dispute and is related to past transactions which are non-recurring in nature and are not part of our primary operating activities.
|
MGIC INVESTMENT CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED)
|
Three months ended
|
Nine months ended
|
(In thousands, except per share data)
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
Net premiums written
|
$
|
259,414
|
$
|
251,883
|
$
|
747,293
|
$
|
744,225
|
Revenues
|
Net premiums earned
|
$
|
267,857
|
$
|
250,426
|
$
|
764,720
|
$
|
729,497
|
Net investment income
|
42,715
|
36,380
|
125,723
|
103,003
|
Net realized investment gains (losses)
|
4,205
|
1,114
|
3,986
|
(1,112)
|
Other revenue
|
3,606
|
2,525
|
7,921
|
6,827
|
Total revenues
|
318,383
|
290,445
|
902,350
|
838,215
|
Losses and expenses
|
Losses incurred, net
|
33,985
|
(1,518)
|
94,884
|
8,877
|
Underwriting and other expenses, net
|
48,339
|
46,811
|
142,477
|
140,160
|
Interest expense
|
12,939
|
13,258
|
39,722
|
39,737
|
Total losses and expenses
|
95,263
|
58,551
|
277,083
|
188,774
|
Income before tax
|
223,120
|
231,894
|
625,267
|
649,441
|
Provision for income taxes
|
46,186
|
49,994
|
128,614
|
137,090
|
Net income
|
$
|
176,934
|
$
|
181,900
|
$
|
496,653
|
$
|
512,351
|
Net income per diluted share
|
$
|
0.49
|
$
|
0.49
|
$
|
1.36
|
$
|
1.36
|
MGIC INVESTMENT CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
EARNINGS PER SHARE (UNAUDITED)
|
Three months ended September 30,
|
Nine months ended September 30,
|
(In thousands, except per share data)
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
Net income
|
$
|
176,934
|
$
|
181,900
|
$
|
496,653
|
$
|
512,351
|
Interest expense, net of tax (1):
|
9% Convertible Junior Subordinated Debentures due 2063
|
4,566
|
4,566
|
13,698
|
13,698
|
Diluted net income available to common shareholders
|
$
|
181,500
|
$
|
186,466
|
$
|
510,351
|
$
|
526,049
|
Weighted average shares - basic
|
351,475
|
362,180
|
354,272
|
367,190
|
Effect of dilutive securities:
|
Unvested restricted stock units
|
2,071
|
1,697
|
1,966
|
1,547
|
9% Convertible Junior Subordinated Debentures due 2063
|
19,028
|
19,028
|
19,028
|
19,028
|
Weighted average shares - diluted
|
372,574
|
382,905
|
375,266
|
387,765
|
Net income per diluted share
|
$
|
0.49
|
$
|
0.49
|
$
|
1.36
|
$
|
1.36
|
(1)
|
Interest expense for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018 has been tax effected at a rate of 21%.
NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS
|
Reconciliation of Income before tax / Net income to Adjusted pre-tax operating income / Adjusted net operating income
|
Three months ended September 30,
|
2019
|
2018
|
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
|
Pre-tax
|
Tax Effect
|
Net
|
Pre-tax
|
Tax Effect
|
Net
|
Income before tax / Net income
|
$
|
223,120
|
$
|
46,186
|
$
|
176,934
|
$
|
231,894
|
$
|
49,994
|
$
|
181,900
|
Adjustments:
|
Additional income tax benefit (provision) related to IRS litigation
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
154
|
(154)
|
Net realized investment gains
|
(4,175)
|
(877)
|
(3,298)
|
(1,114)
|
(234)
|
(880)
|
Adjusted pre-tax operating income / Adjusted net operating income
|
$
|
218,945
|
$
|
45,309
|
$
|
173,636
|
$
|
230,780
|
$
|
49,914
|
$
|
180,866
|
Reconciliation of Net income per diluted share to Adjusted net operating income per diluted share
|
Weighted average shares - diluted
|
372,574
|
382,905
|
Net income per diluted share
|
$
|
0.49
|
$
|
0.49
|
Additional income tax (benefit) provision related to IRS litigation
|
—
|
—
|
Net realized investment gains
|
(0.01)
|
—
|
Adjusted net operating income per diluted share
|
$
|
0.48
|
$
|
0.48
|
(1)
|
(1) For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2018, the Reconciliation of Net income per diluted share to Adjusted net operating income per diluted share does not foot due to rounding of the adjustments.
|
Reconciliation of Income before tax / Net income to Adjusted pre-tax operating income / Adjusted net operating income
|
Nine months ended September 30,
|
2019
|
2018
|
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
|
Pre-tax
|
Tax Effect
|
Net
|
Pre-tax
|
Tax Effect
|
Net
|
Income before tax / Net income
|
$
|
625,267
|
$
|
128,614
|
$
|
496,653
|
$
|
649,441
|
$
|
137,090
|
$
|
512,351
|
Adjustments:
|
Additional income tax benefit (provision) related to IRS litigation
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
(1,477)
|
1,477
|
Net realized investment (gains) losses
|
(3,772)
|
(792)
|
(2,980)
|
1,112
|
234
|
878
|
Adjusted pre-tax operating income / Adjusted net operating income
|
$
|
621,495
|
$
|
127,822
|
$
|
493,673
|
$
|
650,553
|
$
|
135,847
|
$
|
514,706
|
Reconciliation of Net income per diluted share to Adjusted net operating income per diluted share
|
Weighted average shares - diluted
|
375,266
|
387,765
|
Net income per diluted share
|
$
|
1.36
|
$
|
1.36
|
Additional income tax (benefit) provision related to IRS litigation
|
—
|
—
|
Net realized investment (gains) losses
|
(0.01)
|
—
|
Adjusted net operating income per diluted share
|
$
|
1.35
|
$
|
1.36
|
MGIC INVESTMENT CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)
|
September 30,
|
December 31,
|
September 30,
|
(In thousands, except per share data)
|
2019
|
2018
|
2018
|
ASSETS
|
Investments (1)
|
$
|
5,681,452
|
$
|
5,159,019
|
$
|
4,980,432
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
165,425
|
151,892
|
266,997
|
Restricted cash and cash equivalents
|
6,329
|
3,146
|
—
|
Reinsurance recoverable on loss reserves (2)
|
19,566
|
33,328
|
33,281
|
Home office and equipment, net
|
50,540
|
51,734
|
50,055
|
Deferred insurance policy acquisition costs
|
18,010
|
17,888
|
18,665
|
Deferred income taxes, net
|
11,583
|
69,184
|
111,613
|
Other assets
|
193,846
|
191,611
|
196,065
|
Total assets
|
$
|
6,146,751
|
$
|
5,677,802
|
$
|
5,657,108
|
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
Liabilities:
|
Loss reserves (2)
|
$
|
602,297
|
$
|
674,019
|
$
|
721,046
|
Unearned premiums
|
392,556
|
409,985
|
407,614
|
Federal home loan bank advance
|
155,000
|
155,000
|
155,000
|
Senior notes
|
420,578
|
419,713
|
419,425
|
Convertible junior debentures
|
256,872
|
256,872
|
256,872
|
Other liabilities
|
159,831
|
180,322
|
207,620
|
Total liabilities
|
1,987,134
|
2,095,911
|
2,167,577
|
Shareholders' equity
|
4,159,617
|
3,581,891
|
3,489,531
|
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|
$
|
6,146,751
|
$
|
5,677,802
|
$
|
5,657,108
|
Book value per share (3)
|
$
|
11.93
|
$
|
10.08
|
$
|
9.64
|
(1) Investments include net unrealized gains (losses) on securities
|
$
|
187,099
|
$
|
(44,795)
|
$
|
(72,399)
|
(2) Loss reserves, net of reinsurance recoverable on loss reserves
|
$
|
582,731
|
$
|
640,691
|
$
|
687,765
|
(3) Shares outstanding
|
348,709
|
355,371
|
362,155
|
MGIC INVESTMENT CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION - NEW INSURANCE WRITTEN
|
2019
|
2018
|
Year-to-date
|
Q3
|
Q2
|
Q1
|
Q4
|
Q3
|
2019
|
2018
|
New primary insurance written (NIW) (billions)
|
$
|
19.1
|
$
|
14.9
|
$
|
10.1
|
$
|
12.2
|
$
|
14.5
|
$
|
44.1
|
$
|
38.3
|
Monthly (including split premium plans) and annual premium plans
|
16.2
|
12.6
|
8.5
|
10.2
|
12.2
|
37.3
|
31.8
|
Single premium plans
|
2.9
|
2.3
|
1.6
|
2.0
|
2.3
|
6.8
|
6.5
|
Direct average premium rate (bps) on NIW
|
Monthly (1)
|
42.3
|
45.6
|
49.1
|
50.2
|
51.3
|
45.0
|
53.7
|
Singles
|
112.8
|
129.6
|
141.5
|
147.0
|
153.5
|
125.4
|
161.8
|
Product mix as a % of primary NIW
|
FICO < 680
|
4
|
%
|
6
|
%
|
7
|
%
|
8
|
%
|
7
|
%
|
6
|
%
|
7
|
%
|
>95% LTVs
|
12
|
%
|
16
|
%
|
18
|
%
|
17
|
%
|
17
|
%
|
15
|
%
|
16
|
%
|
>45% DTI
|
12
|
%
|
(2)
|
15
|
%
|
(2)
|
18
|
%
|
(2)
|
19
|
%
|
(2)
|
20
|
%
|
15
|
%
|
20
|
%
|
Singles
|
15
|
%
|
16
|
%
|
16
|
%
|
16
|
%
|
16
|
%
|
16
|
%
|
17
|
%
|
Refinances
|
20
|
%
|
11
|
%
|
8
|
%
|
6
|
%
|
5
|
%
|
14
|
%
|
7
|
%
|
New primary risk written (billions)
|
$
|
4.7
|
$
|
3.8
|
$
|
2.5
|
$
|
3.1
|
$
|
3.7
|
$
|
11.0
|
$
|
9.6
|
(1)
|
Excludes loans with split and annual payments
|
(2)
|
In the fourth quarter of 2018 we changed our methodology for calculating DTI ratios for pricing and eligibility purposes to exclude the impact of mortgage insurance premiums. As a result, loan originators may have changed the information they provide to us, and therefore we cannot be sure that the DTI ratio we report for each loan includes the related mortgage insurance premiums in the calculation.
|
MGIC INVESTMENT CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION - INSURANCE IN FORCE and RISK IN FORCE
|
2019
|
2018
|
Q3
|
Q2
|
Q1
|
Q4
|
Q3
|
Primary Insurance In Force (IIF) (billions)
|
$
|
218.1
|
$
|
213.9
|
$
|
211.4
|
$
|
209.7
|
$
|
205.8
|
Total # of loans
|
1,075,285
|
1,065,893
|
1,059,720
|
1,058,292
|
1,048,088
|
Flow # of loans
|
1,032,936
|
1,022,157
|
1,013,291
|
1,010,944
|
999,382
|
Average Loan Size of IIF (thousands)
|
$
|
202.9
|
$
|
200.7
|
$
|
199.5
|
$
|
198.2
|
$
|
196.4
|
Flow only
|
$
|
205.4
|
$
|
203.2
|
$
|
202.0
|
$
|
200.7
|
$
|
198.9
|
Annual Persistency
|
78.6
|
%
|
80.8
|
%
|
81.7
|
%
|
81.7
|
%
|
81.0
|
%
|
Primary Risk In Force (RIF) (billions)
|
$
|
56.2
|
$
|
55.2
|
$
|
54.5
|
$
|
54.1
|
$
|
53.1
|
By FICO (%)
|
FICO 760 & >
|
39
|
%
|
38
|
%
|
38
|
%
|
38
|
%
|
38
|
%
|
FICO 740-759
|
16
|
%
|
16
|
%
|
16
|
%
|
16
|
%
|
15
|
%
|
FICO 720-739
|
14
|
%
|
14
|
%
|
14
|
%
|
14
|
%
|
14
|
%
|
FICO 700-719
|
11
|
%
|
11
|
%
|
11
|
%
|
11
|
%
|
11
|
%
|
FICO 680-699
|
8
|
%
|
9
|
%
|
9
|
%
|
8
|
%
|
9
|
%
|
FICO 660-679
|
5
|
%
|
5
|
%
|
5
|
%
|
5
|
%
|
5
|
%
|
FICO 640-659
|
3
|
%
|
3
|
%
|
3
|
%
|
3
|
%
|
3
|
%
|
FICO 639 & <
|
4
|
%
|
4
|
%
|
4
|
%
|
5
|
%
|
5
|
%
|
Average Coverage Ratio (RIF/IIF)
|
25.8
|
%
|
25.8
|
%
|
25.8
|
%
|
25.8
|
%
|
25.8
|
%
|
Direct Pool RIF (millions)
|
With aggregate loss limits
|
$
|
214
|
$
|
215
|
$
|
216
|
$
|
228
|
$
|
232
|
Without aggregate loss limits
|
$
|
173
|
$
|
178
|
$
|
186
|
$
|
191
|
$
|
199
|
Note: The FICO credit score for a loan with multiple borrowers is the lowest of the borrowers' "decision FICO scores." A borrower's "decision FICO score" is determined as follows: if there are three FICO scores available, the middle FICO score is used; if two FICO scores are available, the lower of the two is used; if only one FICO score is available, it is used.
|
MGIC INVESTMENT CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION - DELINQUENCY STATISTICS
|
2019
|
2018
|
Q3
|
Q2
|
Q1
|
Q4
|
Q3
|
Primary IIF - Delinquent Roll Forward - # of Loans
|
Beginning Delinquent Inventory
|
29,795
|
30,921
|
32,898
|
33,398
|
36,037
|
New Notices
|
14,019
|
12,915
|
13,611
|
14,097
|
13,569
|
Cures
|
(12,592)
|
(12,882)
|
(14,348)
|
(12,891)
|
(14,197)
|
Paid claims
|
(1,045)
|
(1,112)
|
(1,188)
|
(1,304)
|
(1,374)
|
Rescissions and denials
|
(42)
|
(47)
|
(52)
|
(67)
|
(56)
|
Other items removed from inventory
|
(195)
|
—
|
—
|
(335)
|
(581)
|
Ending Delinquent Inventory
|
29,940
|
29,795
|
30,921
|
32,898
|
33,398
|
Primary IIF Delinquency Rate
|
2.78
|
%
|
2.80
|
%
|
2.92
|
%
|
3.11
|
%
|
3.19
|
%
|
Primary claim received inventory included in ending delinquent inventory
|
557
|
630
|
665
|
809
|
766
|
Primary IIF - # of Delinquent Loans - Flow only
|
22,688
|
22,227
|
23,483
|
24,919
|
25,130
|
Primary IIF Delinquency Rate - Flow only
|
2.20
|
%
|
2.17
|
%
|
2.32
%<