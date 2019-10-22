MGIC Investment Corporation Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results

Third Quarter 2019 Net Income of $176.9 million or $0.49 per Diluted Share

Third Quarter 2019 Adjusted Net Operating Income (Non-GAAP) of $173.6 million or $0.48 per Diluted Share

MILWAUKEE, Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE: MTG) today reported operating and financial results for the third quarter of 2019. Net income for the quarter was $176.9 million, or $0.49 per diluted share, compared with net income of $181.9 million, or $0.49 per diluted share for the third quarter of 2018.

Adjusted net operating income for the third quarter of 2019 was $173.6 million, or $0.48 per diluted share, compared with $180.9 million, or $0.48 per diluted share for the third quarter of 2018. We present the non-GAAP financial measure "Adjusted net operating income" to increase the comparability between periods of our financial results. See "Use of Non-GAAP financial measures" below.

Timothy Mattke, CEO of MTG and Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corporation ("MGIC") said, "During the quarter we continued to execute on our business strategies, including prudently growing our insurance in force and managing and deploying capital to maximize shareholder value. Year over year insurance in force increased by 6%, and in the third quarter we added $19.1 billion of new insurance written that we expect to produce meaningful returns for our shareholders. In addition, the current economic conditions and the credit characteristics of the new insurance written over the last several years, continue to result in low levels of new delinquency notices." Mattke added that, "Reflecting our strong capital position and outlook for capital generation, in the third quarter MGIC paid the holding company a $70 million dividend, we repurchased approximately $70 million of common stock and, we distributed $21 million to shareholders with the common share dividend."

Third Quarter Summary

  • New Insurance Written of $19.1 billion, compared to $14.5 billion in the third quarter of 2018.
  • Insurance in force of $218.1 billion at September 30, 2019 increased by 2.0% during the quarter and 6.0% compared to September 30, 2018.
  • Primary delinquency inventory of 29,940 loans at September 30, 2019 decreased from 32,898 loans at December 31, 2018. Our primary delinquency inventory declined 10.4% year-over-year from 33,398 loans at September 30, 2018.
    • Insurance written in 2008 and before accounted for approximately 13% of the September 30, 2019 primary risk in force but accounted for 61% of the new primary delinquency notices received in the quarter.
    • The percentage of primary loans that were delinquent at September 30, 2019 was 2.78%, compared to 3.11% at December 31, 2018, and 3.19% at September 30, 2018. The percentage of flow primary loans that were delinquent at September 30, 2019 was 2.20%, compared to 2.47% at December 31, 2018, and 2.52% at September 30, 2018.
  • Persistency, or the percentage of insurance remaining in force from one year prior, was 78.6% at September 30, 2019, compared with 81.7%% at December 31, 2018 and 81.0%% at September 30, 2018.
  • The loss ratio for the third quarter of 2019 was 12.7%, compared to 8.8% for the second quarter of 2019 and (0.6)% for the third quarter of 2018.
  • The underwriting expense ratio associated with our insurance operations for the third quarter of 2019 was 17.7%, compared to 17.6% for the second quarter of 2019 and 17.6% for the third quarter of 2018.
  • Net premium yield was 49.6 basis points in the third quarter of 2019, compared to 46.5 basis points for the second quarter of 2019 and 49.3 basis points for the third quarter of 2018.
  • MGIC paid a dividend of $70 million to our holding company during the third quarter of 2019.
  • MGIC Investment Corporation paid a $0.06 dividend per common share to shareholders during the third quarter of 2019.
  • Repurchased 5.5 million shares of common stock at an average cost per share of $12.64.
  • Book value per common share outstanding increased by 5% during the quarter to $11.93. A $31.4 million after-tax change in net unrealized gains (losses) increased book value per common share outstanding by $0.09 during the quarter.

Revenues

Total revenues for the third quarter of 2019 were $318.4 million, compared to $290.4 million in the third quarter last year. Net premiums written for the quarter were $259.4 million, compared to $251.9 million for the same period last year. Net premiums earned for the quarter were $267.9 million, compared to $250.4 million for the same period last year. The increase was due to higher average insurance in force and an increase in premiums from single premium policy cancellations, partially offset by the effect of lower premium rates. Investment income for the third quarter increased to $42.7 million, from $36.4 million for the same period last year, resulting from an increase in the consolidated investment portfolio as well as higher yields.

Losses and expenses

Losses incurred 

Losses incurred in the third quarter of 2019 were $34.0 million, compared to $(1.5) million in the third quarter of 2018. During the third quarter of 2019 there was a $27 million reduction in losses incurred due to positive development on our primary loss reserves, before reinsurance, for previously received delinquency notices, compared to a reduction of $59 million in the third quarter of 2018. Losses incurred in the quarter associated with delinquency notices received in the quarter reflect a lower estimated claim rate when compared to the same period of last year.

Underwriting and other expenses

Net underwriting and other expenses were $48.3 million in the third quarter of 2019, compared to $46.8 million in the same period last year.

Provision for income taxes

The effective income tax rate was 20.7% in the third quarter of 2019, compared to 21.6% in the third quarter of 2018.

Capital

  • As of September 30, 2019, total shareholders' equity was $4.2 billion and outstanding principal on borrowings was $837 million.
  • MGIC's PMIERs Available Assets totaled $4.5 billion, or $1.2 billion above its Minimum Required Assets as of September 30, 2019.

Other Balance Sheet and Liquidity Metrics

  • Total assets were $6.1 billion as of September 30, 2019, compared to $5.7 billion as of December 31, 2018, and $5.7 billion as of September 30, 2018.
  • The fair value of our investment portfolio, cash and cash equivalents was $5.8 billion as of September 30, 2019, compared to $5.3 billion as of December 31, 2018, and $5.2 billion as of September 30, 2018.
  • Investments, cash and cash equivalents at the holding company were $308 million as of September 30, 2019, compared to $248 million as of December 31, 2018, and $261 million as of September 30, 2018.

Conference Call and Webcast Details

MGIC Investment Corporation will hold a conference call today, October 22, 2019, at 10 a.m. ET to allow securities analysts and shareholders the opportunity to hear management discuss the company's quarterly results. The conference call number is 1-855-493-1443. The call is being webcast and can be accessed at the company's website at http://mtg.mgic.com/. A replay of the webcast will be available on the company's website through November 22, 2019 under "Newsroom."

About MGIC

MGIC (www.mgic.com), the principal subsidiary of MGIC Investment Corporation, serves lenders throughout the United States, Puerto Rico, and other locations helping families achieve homeownership sooner by making affordable low-down-payment mortgages a reality. At September 30, 2019, MGIC had $218.1 billion of primary insurance in force covering over one million mortgages.

Use of Non-GAAP financial measures

We believe that use of the Non-GAAP measures of adjusted pre-tax operating income (loss), adjusted net operating income (loss) and adjusted net operating income (loss) per diluted share facilitate the evaluation of the company's core financial performance thereby providing relevant information to investors. These measures are not recognized in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (GAAP) and should not be viewed as alternatives to GAAP measures of performance.

Adjusted pre-tax operating income (loss) is defined as GAAP income (loss) before tax, excluding the effects of net realized investment gains (losses), gain (loss) on debt extinguishment, net impairment losses recognized in income (loss) and infrequent or unusual non-operating items where applicable.

Adjusted net operating income (loss) is defined as GAAP net income (loss) excluding the after-tax effects of net realized investment gains (losses), gain (loss) on debt extinguishment, net impairment losses recognized in income (loss), and infrequent or unusual non-operating items where applicable. The amounts of adjustments to components of pre-tax operating income (loss) are tax effected using a federal statutory tax rate of 21%.

Adjusted net operating income (loss) per diluted share is calculated in a manner consistent with the accounting standard regarding earnings per share by dividing (i) adjusted net operating income (loss) after making adjustments for interest expense on convertible debt, whenever the impact is dilutive, by (ii) diluted weighted average common shares outstanding, which reflects share dilution from unvested restricted stock units and from convertible debt when dilutive under the "if-converted" method.

Although adjusted pre-tax operating income (loss) and adjusted net operating income (loss) exclude certain items that have occurred in the past and are expected to occur in the future, the excluded items represent items that are: (1) not viewed as part of the operating performance of our primary activities; or (2) impacted by both discretionary and other economic or regulatory factors and are not necessarily indicative of operating trends, or both. These adjustments, along with the reasons for their treatment, are described below. Trends in the profitability of our fundamental operating activities can be more clearly identified without the fluctuations of these adjustments. Other companies may calculate these measures differently. Therefore, their measures may not be comparable to those used by us.

  1. Net realized investment gains (losses). The recognition of net realized investment gains or losses can vary significantly across periods as the timing of individual securities sales is highly discretionary and is influenced by such factors as market opportunities, our tax and capital profile, and overall market cycles.
  2. Gains and losses on debt extinguishment. Gains and losses on debt extinguishment result from discretionary activities that are undertaken to enhance our capital position, improve our debt profile, and/or reduce potential dilution from our outstanding convertible debt.
  3. Net impairment losses recognized in earnings. The recognition of net impairment losses on investments can vary significantly in both size and timing, depending on market credit cycles, individual issuer performance, and general economic conditions.
  4. Infrequent or unusual non-operating items. Our 2018 income tax expense includes amounts related to our IRS dispute and is related to past transactions which are non-recurring in nature and are not part of our primary operating activities.

MGIC INVESTMENT CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED)











Three months ended
September 30,

Nine months ended
September 30,

(In thousands, except per share data)

2019

2018

2019

2018









Net premiums written

$

259,414

$

251,883

$

747,293

$

744,225

Revenues







Net premiums earned

$

267,857

$

250,426

$

764,720

$

729,497

Net investment income

42,715

36,380

125,723

103,003

Net realized investment gains (losses)

4,205

1,114

3,986

(1,112)

Other revenue

3,606

2,525

7,921

6,827

Total revenues

318,383

290,445

902,350

838,215

Losses and expenses







Losses incurred, net

33,985

(1,518)

94,884

8,877

Underwriting and other expenses, net

48,339

46,811

142,477

140,160

Interest expense

12,939

13,258

39,722

39,737

Total losses and expenses

95,263

58,551

277,083

188,774

Income before tax

223,120

231,894

625,267

649,441

Provision for income taxes

46,186

49,994

128,614

137,090

Net income

$

176,934

$

181,900

$

496,653

$

512,351

Net income per diluted share

$

0.49

$

0.49

$

1.36

$

1.36

MGIC INVESTMENT CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

EARNINGS PER SHARE (UNAUDITED)











Three months ended September 30,

Nine months ended September 30,

(In thousands, except per share data)

2019

2018

2019

2018

Net income

$

176,934

$

181,900

$

496,653

$

512,351

Interest expense, net of tax (1):







9% Convertible Junior Subordinated Debentures due 2063

4,566

4,566

13,698

13,698

Diluted net income available to common shareholders

$

181,500

$

186,466

$

510,351

$

526,049









Weighted average shares - basic

351,475

362,180

354,272

367,190

Effect of dilutive securities:







Unvested restricted stock units

2,071

1,697

1,966

1,547

9% Convertible Junior Subordinated Debentures due 2063

19,028

19,028

19,028

19,028

Weighted average shares - diluted

372,574

382,905

375,266

387,765

Net income per diluted share

$

0.49

$

0.49

$

1.36

$

1.36


(1)

Interest expense for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018 has been tax effected at a rate of 21%.

 

NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS

Reconciliation of Income before tax / Net income to Adjusted pre-tax operating income / Adjusted net operating income




Three months ended September 30,


2019

2018

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

Pre-tax

Tax Effect

Net
(after-tax)

Pre-tax

Tax Effect

Net
(after-tax)

Income before tax / Net income

$

223,120

$

46,186

$

176,934

$

231,894

$

49,994

$

181,900

Adjustments:












Additional income tax benefit (provision) related to IRS litigation









154

(154)

Net realized investment gains

(4,175)

(877)

(3,298)

(1,114)

(234)

(880)

Adjusted pre-tax operating income / Adjusted net operating income

$

218,945

$

45,309

$

173,636

$

230,780

$

49,914

$

180,866















Reconciliation of Net income per diluted share to Adjusted net operating income per diluted share


Weighted average shares - diluted




372,574





382,905















Net income per diluted share




$

0.49





$

0.49

Additional income tax (benefit) provision related to IRS litigation












Net realized investment gains




(0.01)







Adjusted net operating income per diluted share




$

0.48





$

0.48

(1)

(1) For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2018, the Reconciliation of Net income per diluted share to Adjusted net operating income per diluted share does not foot due to rounding of the adjustments.














Reconciliation of Income before tax / Net income to Adjusted pre-tax operating income / Adjusted net operating income




Nine months ended September 30,


2019

2018

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

Pre-tax

Tax Effect

Net
(after-tax)

Pre-tax

Tax Effect

Net
(after-tax)

Income before tax / Net income

$

625,267

$

128,614

$

496,653

$

649,441

$

137,090

$

512,351

Adjustments:












Additional income tax benefit (provision) related to IRS litigation









(1,477)

1,477

Net realized investment (gains) losses

(3,772)

(792)

(2,980)

1,112

234

878

Adjusted pre-tax operating income / Adjusted net operating income

$

621,495

$

127,822

$

493,673

$

650,553

$

135,847

$

514,706















Reconciliation of Net income per diluted share to Adjusted net operating income per diluted share


Weighted average shares - diluted




375,266





387,765















Net income per diluted share




$

1.36





$

1.36

Additional income tax (benefit) provision related to IRS litigation












Net realized investment (gains) losses




(0.01)







Adjusted net operating income per diluted share




$

1.35





$

1.36

MGIC INVESTMENT CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)









September 30,

December 31,

September 30,

(In thousands, except per share data)

2019

2018

2018

ASSETS





Investments (1)

$

5,681,452

$

5,159,019

$

4,980,432

Cash and cash equivalents

165,425

151,892

266,997

Restricted cash and cash equivalents

6,329

3,146


Reinsurance recoverable on loss reserves (2)

19,566

33,328

33,281

Home office and equipment, net

50,540

51,734

50,055

Deferred insurance policy acquisition costs

18,010

17,888

18,665

Deferred income taxes, net

11,583

69,184

111,613

Other assets

193,846

191,611

196,065

Total assets

$

6,146,751

$

5,677,802

$

5,657,108







LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





Liabilities:





Loss reserves (2)

$

602,297

$

674,019

$

721,046

Unearned premiums

392,556

409,985

407,614

Federal home loan bank advance

155,000

155,000

155,000

Senior notes

420,578

419,713

419,425

Convertible junior debentures

256,872

256,872

256,872

Other liabilities

159,831

180,322

207,620

Total liabilities

1,987,134

2,095,911

2,167,577

Shareholders' equity

4,159,617

3,581,891

3,489,531

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

6,146,751

$

5,677,802

$

5,657,108

Book value per share (3)

$

11.93

$

10.08

$

9.64







(1) Investments include net unrealized gains (losses) on securities

$

187,099

$

(44,795)

$

(72,399)

(2) Loss reserves, net of reinsurance recoverable on loss reserves

$

582,731

$

640,691

$

687,765

(3) Shares outstanding

348,709

355,371

362,155

MGIC INVESTMENT CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES


ADDITIONAL INFORMATION - NEW INSURANCE WRITTEN

















2019

2018

Year-to-date

Q3

Q2

Q1

Q4

Q3

2019

2018

New primary insurance written (NIW) (billions)

$

19.1

$

14.9

$

10.1

$

12.2

$

14.5

$

44.1

$

38.3














Monthly (including split premium plans) and annual premium plans

16.2

12.6

8.5

10.2

12.2

37.3

31.8

Single premium plans

2.9

2.3

1.6

2.0

2.3

6.8

6.5














Direct average premium rate (bps) on NIW












Monthly (1)

42.3

45.6

49.1

50.2

51.3

45.0

53.7

Singles

112.8

129.6

141.5

147.0

153.5

125.4

161.8














Product mix as a % of primary NIW












FICO < 680

4

%

6

%

7

%

8

%

7

%

6

%

7

%

>95% LTVs

12

%

16

%

18

%

17

%

17

%

15

%

16

%

>45% DTI

12

%

(2)

15

%

(2)

18

%

(2)

19

%

(2)

20

%

15

%

20

%

Singles

15

%

16

%

16

%

16

%

16

%

16

%

17

%

Refinances

20

%

11

%

8

%

6

%

5

%

14

%

7

%














New primary risk written (billions)

$

4.7

$

3.8

$

2.5

$

3.1

$

3.7

$

11.0

$

9.6


(1)

Excludes loans with split and annual payments

(2)

In the fourth quarter of 2018 we changed our methodology for calculating DTI ratios for pricing and eligibility purposes to exclude the impact of mortgage insurance premiums. As a result, loan originators may have changed the information they provide to us, and therefore we cannot be sure that the DTI ratio we report for each loan includes the related mortgage insurance premiums in the calculation.

MGIC INVESTMENT CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES



ADDITIONAL INFORMATION - INSURANCE IN FORCE and RISK IN FORCE














2019

2018

Q3

Q2

Q1

Q4

Q3

Primary Insurance In Force (IIF) (billions)

$

218.1

$

213.9

$

211.4

$

209.7

$

205.8

Total # of loans

1,075,285

1,065,893

1,059,720

1,058,292

1,048,088

Flow # of loans

1,032,936

1,022,157

1,013,291

1,010,944

999,382










Average Loan Size of IIF (thousands)

$

202.9

$

200.7

$

199.5

$

198.2

$

196.4

Flow only

$

205.4

$

203.2

$

202.0

$

200.7

$

198.9










Annual Persistency

78.6

%

80.8

%

81.7

%

81.7

%

81.0

%










Primary Risk In Force (RIF) (billions)

$

56.2

$

55.2

$

54.5

$

54.1

$

53.1

By FICO (%)








FICO 760 & >

39

%

38

%

38

%

38

%

38

%

FICO 740-759

16

%

16

%

16

%

16

%

15

%

FICO 720-739

14

%

14

%

14

%

14

%

14

%

FICO 700-719

11

%

11

%

11

%

11

%

11

%

FICO 680-699

8

%

9

%

9

%

8

%

9

%

FICO 660-679

5

%

5

%

5

%

5

%

5

%

FICO 640-659

3

%

3

%

3

%

3

%

3

%

FICO 639 & <

4

%

4

%

4

%

5

%

5

%










Average Coverage Ratio (RIF/IIF)

25.8

%

25.8

%

25.8

%

25.8

%

25.8

%










Direct Pool RIF (millions)








With aggregate loss limits

$

214

$

215

$

216

$

228

$

232

Without aggregate loss limits

$

173

$

178

$

186

$

191

$

199

Note:  The FICO credit score for a loan with multiple borrowers is the lowest of the borrowers' "decision FICO scores."  A borrower's "decision FICO score" is determined as follows: if there are three FICO scores available, the middle FICO score is used; if two FICO scores are available, the lower of the two is used; if only one FICO score is available, it is used.

MGIC INVESTMENT CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION - DELINQUENCY STATISTICS













2019

2018


Q3

Q2

Q1

Q4

Q3

Primary IIF - Delinquent Roll Forward - # of Loans










Beginning Delinquent Inventory

29,795

30,921

32,898

33,398

36,037


New Notices

14,019

12,915

13,611

14,097

13,569


Cures

(12,592)

(12,882)

(14,348)

(12,891)

(14,197)


Paid claims

(1,045)

(1,112)

(1,188)

(1,304)

(1,374)


Rescissions and denials

(42)

(47)

(52)

(67)

(56)


Other items removed from inventory

(195)





(335)

(581)


Ending Delinquent Inventory

29,940

29,795

30,921

32,898

33,398














Primary IIF Delinquency Rate

2.78

%

2.80

%

2.92

%

3.11

%

3.19

%

Primary claim received inventory included in ending delinquent inventory

557

630

665

809

766














Primary IIF - # of Delinquent Loans - Flow only

22,688

22,227

23,483

24,919

25,130


Primary IIF Delinquency Rate - Flow only

2.20

%

2.17

%

2.32

%<