MGIC Receives Highest WELCOA Well Workplace Award

"Good companies know that their employees are their most valuable asset. Great companies adopt policies that support employees' efforts to reduce health risks and are bold about motivating them through strategies, programs and tactics," said WELCOA President Ryan Picarella.

"At MGIC, we made it a strategic priority to take a holistic approach to health and wellness, and that approach is reflected throughout our Milwaukee headquarters, from ergonomic standing desks to natural lighting and updated air filtration," said Patrick Sinks, MGIC President and CEO. "We encourage all of our employees to take advantage of our on-site fitness center, group exercise classes and best-in-class health insurance, and we foster a culture that promotes work-life balance. When our co-workers take time each day to focus on their health and well-being, there is a palpable boost in productivity and morale throughout the office."

To attain Platinum status, MGIC had to meet seven benchmarks set by WELCOA and local affiliate Wellness Council of Wisconsin (WCWI). MGIC scored almost perfect points, satisfying criteria such as: strong CEO support of wellness initiatives, appropriate health interventions, effective data collection and evaluation, a supportive, health-promoting environment and a strategic operating plan for health and wellness.

Some of the features of MGIC's health and wellness plan:

More than 25 different fitness classes in newly-renovated fitness classrooms.

Company support of participation in local, fitness-oriented charitable events.

Diabetes Prevention and Management Program

Weight Watchers © at Work Program

at Work Program Free health coaching

Free monthly blood pressure checks

Onsite flu shot clinic

About MGIC

MGIC ( www.mgic.com ), the principal subsidiary of MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE: MTG), serves lenders throughout the United States, Puerto Rico, and other locations helping families achieve homeownership sooner by making affordable low-down-payment mortgages a reality. At May 31, 2018, MGIC had $199.3 billion of primary insurance in force covering approximately one million mortgages.

From time to time MGIC Investment Corporation releases important information via postings on its corporate website, including corrections of previous disclosures, without making any other disclosure and intends to continue to do so in the future. Investors and other interested parties are encouraged to enroll to receive automatic email alerts and Really Simple Syndication (RSS) feeds regarding new postings. Enrollment information can be found at http://mtg.mgic.com under Investor Information.

About WELCOA

The Wellness Council of America was founded in 1985 by nine employers from the Wisconsin business community. With more than 6,000 member organizations located throughout North America, WELCOA is highly recognized and regarded for their innovative and result-oriented approach to worksite wellness.

