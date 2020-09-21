MGID Signs Content Recommendation Contract with RealClear Media Group

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MGID , the global pioneer in native advertising, today announced its partnership with RealClear Media Group (RCMG), the trusted, go-to source for news that matters.

RCMG will implement MGID's content recommendation solution across its entire portfolio of properties worldwide, to provide its readers with an engaging and targeted user experience. In addition to monetization, RCMG will leverage expanded capabilities of MGID technology to increase user engagement and additional distribution of internal content.

Renowned for its high standard of journalism and unbiased reporting, RCMG's RCP poll data is especially relevant during election periods when it is referenced by thousands of news outlets and accessed by millions of people worldwide. Following the deal, RCMG will be able to deliver a highly personalized experience based on MGID's content recommendation capabilities.

MGID provides publishers with complete autonomy over their audiences and monetization, offering a selection of yield-optimization models, ad placements and formats.

Michael Korsunsky CEO of MGID NA, commented on the deal: "We are delighted to announce our partnership with one of the most reputable news outlets in the US. RealClear Media Group is among most trusted publishers, known for its objective high-quality journalism and unbiased reporting. Premium publishers such as RCMG are invaluable to audiences and brands alike. At MGID, it is our mission to provide flexible, innovative technology solutions to preserve and improve the user experience and, at the same time, allow brands to reach and engage with the right audiences."

