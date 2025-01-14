MGIS Extends Specialized Disability Insurance to Advanced Practice Clinicians

Solution extends industry-leading protection to a growing segment in healthcare services.

SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MGIS, a leading national insurance program manager that builds specialized insurance programs for doctors, and Reliance Matrix, a leader in financial protection and absence management solutions, are extending their industry-leading disability insurance and specialty coverages to Advanced Practice Clinicians (APCs). APCs, such as nurse practitioners and physician assistants, are professionals with advanced education and specialized experience, and are trained and capable of performing many services a doctor typically provides.

"We're extending our specialized disability insurance to APCs to keep pace with emerging market needs," said Jeff Brunken, President of MGIS. "As the demand for APCs grows, so does their income. Additionally, the APC role is expanding to include direct patient care in many states. As a result, MGIS's unique 'actual procedures' definition of disability will allow APCs to get the coverage they need to protect their growing specialized income."

Medical care delivered by APCs now accounts for a quarter of all healthcare visits in the United States. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics estimates that between 2019 and 2031, the number of nurse practitioners in the U.S. will increase by 80 percent and the number of physician assistants by nearly 50 percent (compared to a slower 5 percent growth rate for physicians).1

"We recognize the increasingly important value this emerging segment provides to patients," said Dave Shaw, Chief Underwriting Officer at Reliance Matrix. "We're excited about the opportunity to grow our shared program to better serve the APC community. They provide a critical service and have helped to ease the doctor shortage that has become so apparent since the pandemic."

MGIS announced its exclusive partnership in 2023 with Reliance Matrix. Together, MGIS and Reliance Matrix serve doctors in all practice settings and medical specialties. Marketed through independent brokers and agents, benefit solutions include Disability Guard for Doctors™, a unique long-term disability product blending the highly valued policy provisions of an individual product with the guaranteed issue and simplified administration of a group long-term disability plan, as well as short-term disability, group life and Accidental Death & Dismemberment plans. In addition, MGIS and Reliance Matrix have expanded their partnership with an integrated absence management solution for doctor group practices.

For more information, visit www.MGIS.com or contact your benefits consultant.

1 A Fourth of U.S. Health Visits Now Delivered by Non-Physicians, Harvard Medical School, September 2023.

About MGIS

MGIS is a leading national insurance program manager experienced in building and managing specialized insurance programs for doctors. MGIS partners with highly rated insurers and focuses on disability and life insurance for practices of all sizes, types, and medical specialties. Insurance policies managed by MGIS are backed by the underwriting companies of Reliance Matrix and Certain Underwriters at Lloyd's, and are marketed exclusively through select brokers and insurance advisers. MGIS affiliated companies provide MGIS services: The MGIS Companies, Inc., Medical Group Insurance Services, Inc., and MGIS Underwriting Managers, Inc. (DBA as MGIS Professional Insurance Solutions in CA and MGIS Underwriting Agency in NY).

About Reliance Matrix

Reliance Matrix delivers employee benefit, absence management and workforce productivity solutions through the financial stability of a top-rated (A++ by AM Best) insurance carrier, the proven innovation of an absence TPA, and the daily commitment of thousands of team members across America.* Born in 1907, Reliance Standard Life Insurance Company (Home Office Schaumburg, IL) is a leading provider of employee benefits, absence management and retirement savings solutions. Matrix Absence Management, Inc. (Home Office Phoenix, AZ) traces its roots to Silicon Valley at the dawn of the tech boom.

Reliance Matrix is a member of the Tokio Marine Group. Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc., the ultimate holding company of the Tokio Marine Group, is incorporated in Japan and is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. The Tokio Marine Group operates in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance and life insurance sectors globally. The Group's main operating subsidiary, Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire (TMNF), was founded in 1879 and is the oldest and leading property and casualty insurer in Japan.

*Insurance products and services are underwritten by Reliance Standard Life Insurance Company in all states except New York. In New York, insurance products and services are underwritten by First Reliance Standard Life Insurance Company (Home Office New York, NY.)

SOURCE MGIS