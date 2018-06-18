MGIS Launches New High-Limit Disability Insurance Product for Physicians

"MGIS enjoys a strong reputation and rich history of providing high-value income protection for physicians," said Jeff Brunken, CEO of MGIS. "With our new high-limits product, we can now offer even higher replacement amounts complete with many of our market leading product features to physicians who need it. It's an honor to be working with Lloyd's to introduce this to the market."

The company's new high-limits disability insurance product unites MGIS' experience and understanding of the physician disability insurance market with Lloyd's innovative environment and financial strength. The product has been designed specifically for physicians and reflects many of the product features fine-tuned for the group-physician disability market during the past 50 years.

"Physicians understand the value of income-replacement protection," explained Kurt Meyer, MGIS Vice President of Sales, Group Benefits. "Their challenge is knowing where to acquire the right type of coverage and the right amounts. With this new product, we can provide that continuum of coverage. We're excited to offer this to our brokers and their clients."

"MGIS is committed to offering only high-value, highly differentiated insurance products for physicians. We believe we offer the best combination of income-replacement insurance solutions for physicians," said Brunken.

The IncomeProtect®| HIGH LIMITS program will be available in most states nationally beginning June 18, 2018.

MGIS is a leading national insurance program manager experienced in building and managing specialized programs for medical professionals. We partner with the highest rated insurers and focus on group disability and life for medical practices of all sizes, types, and specialties. Insurance policies managed by MGIS are backed by Sun Life Financial and Certain Underwriters at Lloyd's. We work exclusively through select brokers and benefit advisers. MGIS services are provided by MGIS affiliated companies: The MGIS Companies, Inc., Medical Group Insurance Services, Inc., and MGIS Underwriting Managers, Inc. (DBA as MGIS Professional Insurance Solutions in CA and MGIS Underwriting Agency in NY).

Lloyd's is the world's specialist insurance and reinsurance market. With expertise earned over centuries, Lloyd's is the foundation of the insurance industry and the future of it. Led by expert underwriters and brokers who cover more than 200 territories, the Lloyd's market develops the essential, complex and critical insurance needed to underwrite human progress. Backed by diverse global capital and excellent financial ratings, Lloyd's works with a global network to grow the insured world – building resilience for businesses and local communities and strengthening

economic growth around the world.

