MGIS Named one of the Best Places to Work in Insurance for 2020

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MGIS, a leading national disability insurance provider for healthcare professionals today announced it received its 10th annual Best Places to Work in Insurance award. The recognition by Best Companies Group recognizes employers for their outstanding performance in establishing workplaces where employees can thrive, enjoy their work, and help their companies grow.

"I can confidently say we are who we are because of our solid team," says Jeff Brunken, president, MGIS. "The people we have on our team, some for decades, represent the best in the business and have given us the ability to thrive over the past 50 years, even during a global pandemic. We pride ourselves on our work culture and will continue to invest our employees so they can flourish as we all navigate the new normal."

"Over the past decade, we have put a lot of work into our Business Continuity Plan and yet never thought we would be putting it through such a thorough test this year," says Glenna Lasater, vice president of human resources, MGIS. "Our preparation paid off. Within one day of making the decision, we were able to fully and effectively transition all employees from the office to their home offices. It is apparent that our employees have been the real heroes. They have diligently worked remotely staying committed to our customers—the healthcare professionals on the front lines."

Best Companies Group identifies the leading employers in the insurance industry by conducting a free two-part assessment of each company. The first part is a questionnaire completed by the employer about company policies, practices and demographics. The second part is a confidential employee survey on engagement and satisfaction.

About MGIS:

MGIS is a leading national insurance program manager experienced in building and managing specialized insurance programs for healthcare professionals. We partner with the highest rated insurers and focus on group disability and life for medical practices of all sizes, types, and specialties. Insurance policies managed by MGIS are backed by members of the Sun Life group that are insurance companies and Certain Underwriters at Lloyd's. We work exclusively through select brokers and insurance advisers. MGIS services are provided by MGIS affiliated companies: The MGIS Companies, Inc., Medical Group Insurance Services, Inc., and MGIS Underwriting Managers, Inc. (DBA as MGIS Professional Insurance Solutions in CA and MGIS Underwriting Agency in NY).

About Best Places to Work in Insurance:

Business Insurance is the authoritative news and information source for executives concerned about risk and the impact on their business. With information for risk managers, insurers, brokers and other providers of insurance products and services, Business Insurance delivers in-depth analysis on new and emerging risks, case studies of successful programs, market intelligence on trends, and guidance on how to capitalize on opportunities and overcome challenges.

In addition to a monthly print magazine, Business Insurance provides essential news via its website, BusinessInsurance.com; daily and weekly e-newsletters; and breaking news via email news alerts. To subscribe, please contact Business Insurance at [email protected].

Best Companies Group works with partners to establish "Best Places to Work," "Best Companies," and "Best Employers" programs on a national, state-wide and regional basis. Through its thorough workplace assessment using employer questionnaires and employee satisfaction surveys, Best Companies Group identifies and recognizes companies that have been successful in creating and maintaining workplace excellence.

