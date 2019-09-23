MGIS Wins Yet Another Best Places to Work Award

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MGIS, an insurance provider for healthcare professionals, collected its ninth Best Places to Work in Insurance award on Monday. The award is based on both an employer questionnaire and a confidential employee survey.

"It is an honor to win this award," said Jeff Brunken, MGIS president, "We are proud to be recognized as a top employer nationwide. I personally feel that excellence starts with a profound dedication to our employees."

Criteria for the 2019 award were rigorous and wide-ranging. The application covered topics ranging from the number of millennials employed to the percentage of women executives, while employees were asked questions to discover whether their workplace helps them thrive and enjoy their work.

In their anonymous answers, employees explained why people want to work at MGIS. Top of the list was the rotating four-day week schedule, where workers get every other Friday off in addition to vacation and sick leave. "MGIS provides work-life balance in an active way instead of just as a company line," wrote one anonymous employee. "They truly put family first and work second," said another.

Generous benefits are a close second. "The benefits show me that the company values me and cares about my family and my future," explained a worker.

Other features mentioned included MGIS's high-end downtown office, team camaraderie, professional development and lack of micromanagement.

"Being named to Business Insurance's list of the Best Places to Work in Insurance for 2019 demonstrates that MGIS has built a culture in which employees are supported and engaged, which benefits their customers and the employers' financial performance," says Business Insurance publisher Peter Oxner.

For Brunken, the award is more than public recognition: it's a working assessment of employee engagement and satisfaction.

"In the 50 years of MGIS history," said Brunken, "we have never lost sight of the people who have made us what we are. We don't rest on our laurels, though. Next year MGIS will be even better, and we can add our tenth Best Places to Work award to our collection."

MGIS (www.mgis.com) is a national insurance program manager that builds and manages specialized insurance programs for healthcare professionals. Since its inception in 1969, the company has partnered with the highest-rated insurers and has focused exclusively on disability income replacement and select specialty insurance coverages for medical practices of all sizes and types. Working with select brokers, MGIS manages insurance policies that are backed by Sun Life Financial and Certain Underwriters at Lloyd's.

Best Companies Group works with partners to establish "Best Places to Work," "Best Companies," and "Best Employers" programs on a national, state-wide and regional basis. Through its thorough workplace assessment using employer questionnaires and employee satisfaction surveys, Best Companies Group identifies and recognizes companies that have been successful in creating and maintaining workplace excellence.

