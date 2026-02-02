MGL Partners Completes $96 Million Sale of Carillon at Belleview Station

Transaction highlights strong demand for well-located, luxury senior living assets in transit-oriented districts

DENVER, Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MGL Partners (MGL), a Denver-based multifamily, senior, workforce and affordable housing developer with a mission to build lasting value through the creation of high-quality communities, has completed the disposition of Carillon at Belleview Station, a 156-unit luxury senior living community located at 4855 South Niagara St. in Denver. The property was sold for $96 million as part of a multi-asset senior housing portfolio acquisition by an institutional buyer.

Delivered in 2018, Carillon at Belleview Station includes independent living, assisted living and memory care residences and was among the earliest developments to help establish Belleview Station as a premier mixed-use, transit-oriented district.

The sale reflects the strength of the asset as well as the durability of demand fundamentals in senior housing and the long-term value MGL Partners aims to create through disciplined development and operations.

"Carillon has consistently performed at a high level, supported by strong demographics and a location that continues to mature as one of Denver's most compelling transit-oriented neighborhoods," said Mike Gerber, Co-Founder of MGL Partners. "This transaction was driven by a portfolio-level strategy on the institutional side, and we're pleased it resulted in an exceptional outcome."

Carillon at Belleview Station was designed as a full-service senior living community, featuring a commercial kitchen and restaurant-style dining, bistro, spa and wellness spaces, and thoughtfully programmed common areas that support comfort, connection and aging in place. The project's proximity to light rail, retail, medical services and regional employment centers has been a key driver of its performance.

The buyer acquired Carillon alongside four other senior housing communities across the country as part of a single portfolio transaction.

"Senior housing has been a core focus for our firm for many years, and we expect demand will only continue to grow as the 65+ population is projected to represent nearly one in five Americans by the end of the decade," Gerber added. "MGL Partners is actively evaluating new development opportunities as we continue to grow our pipeline in this area in line with demand."

In addition to active offers on potential senior housing development sites, MGL Partners continues to grow its broader multifamily platform across the Denver metro area, with several large-scale projects under construction or in lease-up. To learn more about the firm's portfolio across income levels, please visit: www.mglpartners.com/about.

About MGL Partners

MGL Partners is a local, trusted multifamily developer and investor with a proven track record of delivering quality market-rate, affordable, senior and workforce rental housing in Colorado. For almost two decades, through multiple development and business cycles, MGL has demonstrated the expertise and efficiency needed to generate attractive financial returns while managing the risks inherent in the development and investment process. To date, the company has developed and acquired over $1.5B (cost basis) in multifamily rental housing throughout Colorado and other select markets. By investing in and developing quality multifamily rental housing at every income level, MGL is creating the foundation for a stronger, more sustainable future for Colorado. For more information, please visit www.mglpartners.com.

