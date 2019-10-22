MGM & Nordonia Hills School Partnership Helps Students Gain College and Career Ready Skills

NORTHFIELD VILLAGE, Ohio, Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MGM Northfield Park (MGMNP) announced support of Nordonia Hills City Schools (NHCS) Maker Spaces (MS) to help prepare students for future career and educational opportunities with a grant of $10,000. MGM and Nordonia Hills Schools will celebrate the donation at the school's Friday night football game, 7:00pm, Friday, Oct. 25.

The goal of MS is to impart collaboration and problem-solving skills among students and to teach students future ready skills that are difficult to teach in core academics.

"At its core, MS are work areas in the school where students are encouraged to team up and generate solutions to challenges and projects, many times purposely, without all of the information and or pieces," said Matt Gaugler, Business Director for NHCS. "Maker Spaces are designed to present students with challenges that they will face in real world scenarios and teach them to work in a diverse team to achieve a common goal. As a result of MGM's generous contribution, we will be able to invest in tools and technology that will foster collaboration and creative problem-solving skills that the District otherwise wouldn't have budgeted to do," explained Gaugler.

NHCS plans to either invest in MS equally across all six public school buildings or focus on a special room at Nordonia High School.

"We are excited to support Maker Spaces and the teachers and students that will benefit from this innovative program," said Chris Kelley, President & Chief Operating Officer.

About MGM Northfield Park

MGM Northfield Park is Ohio's award-winning gaming, dining, and entertainment destination, located on the Northfield Park harness racing grounds, which offers more than 200 live harness races each year. The racino offers more than 2,200 gaming devices; an array of dining options such as Kosar's Wood-Fired Grill, Concerto Italian Kitchen and TAP Sports Bar; unparalleled live music and comedy events at Center Stage, a concert-style music venue, and The Neon Room, a high-energy lounge; and hosts guests for a variety of corporate and special events. The property also boasts a retail shop and state-of-the-art gas service station and car wash. For more information, visit www.mgmnorthfieldpark.com.

