MGM CEO Hornbuckle to keynote day 2 at Betting on Sports America - Digital

An industry veteran with decades of experience, Hornbuckle is leading MGM Resorts as it expands sports betting throughout the United States and guides the rapid, exponential growth of BetMGM, the company's mobile sports betting platform. IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC), the media and technology company founded and led by renowned business leader Barry Diller, recently made a $1 billion investment in MGM Resorts, recognizing the growth and potential of the company's online sports betting operations.

BOSA Digital is the leading event for the sports betting industry in North America. Hornbuckle is joined by an impressive list of keynote speakers that also includes William Hill U.S. CEO Joe Asher.

Sue Schneider, SBC's VP Growth & Strategy, Americas, said, "The stable of brand partners that we are able to secure among our speakers is truly second to none. Attendees have come to expect conference sessions that are unparalleled in both subject matter and presenters. BOSA Digital will be no different with MGM Resorts International, William Hill U.S., and Sportradar making up our keynotes."

Each of the keynote sessions will be part of eight different tracks making up the full conference agenda that will address the many challenges that must be tackled if the North American sports betting industry is to realize its vast potential. Tracks include content on Investment, Betting in Society, Lotteries, Sports Betting 101, Operations, Marketing & Affiliation, Regulation, and Betting on Sports.

Hornbuckle said he is eager to address the industry at large as it embarks on a new year in 2021. "Even during these challenging times for operators like MGM Resorts, sports betting is a bright spot and an area for significant growth. MGM is committed to building on our recent success and continuing to innovate through BetMGM and the online gaming space."

The full line-up of 130 speakers, comprising operators' senior executives, regulators, affiliates, suppliers, and advisors, is set to be announced shortly.

The event will also have an interactive product display area where operators will be able to learn about the next generation of products and solutions from international suppliers, talk to suppliers' expert teams, and experience the products directly through demos. There will be further opportunities for operators and suppliers to connect in the virtual networking lounge, the meeting rooms in the virtual networking bar, and at the program of themed networking roundtables.

