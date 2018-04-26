MGM China Reports 2018 First Quarter Financial Data

In the first quarter, MGM China recorded total revenue of HK$4.7 billion , an increase of 26% from the same quarter last year.

, an increase of 26% from the same quarter last year. While the gross gaming revenue (GGR) of Macau gaming market grew approximately 21% year on year to HK$74 billion in the first quarter this year, MGM China saw its casino win up by approximately 24%. Adjusted EBITDA was up by 4% from a year ago to approximately HK$1.3 billion . Adjusted EBITDA margin for the quarter was 27.4%.

gaming market grew approximately 21% year on year to in the first quarter this year, MGM China saw its casino win up by approximately 24%. Adjusted EBITDA was up by 4% from a year ago to approximately . Adjusted EBITDA margin for the quarter was 27.4%. For the quarter, the Group recorded main floor table games win of HK$2.6 billion , an increase of approximately 20% from a year ago. This compares to an estimated growth of 18% for Macau mass table GGR. Slot win at MGM China increased by approximately 41% from last year, compared to an estimated growth of 18% for the slot GGR in Macau . MGM China's VIP table win was up approximately 26% compared to an estimated growth of 22% for VIP GGR in Macau .

, an increase of approximately 20% from a year ago. This compares to an estimated growth of 18% for mass table GGR. Slot win at MGM China increased by approximately 41% from last year, compared to an estimated growth of 18% for the slot GGR in . MGM China's VIP table win was up approximately 26% compared to an estimated growth of 22% for VIP GGR in . On February 13 , we opened the doors of MGM COTAI showcasing MGM's one-of-a-kind entertainment experiences. MGM COTAI is a HK$27 billion integrated resort that leverages innovation and artistry, allowing our guests to create extraordinary moments during their stay and supporting the development of Macau as a global tourism destination.

, we opened the doors of MGM COTAI showcasing MGM's one-of-a-kind entertainment experiences. MGM COTAI is a integrated resort that leverages innovation and artistry, allowing our guests to create extraordinary moments during their stay and supporting the development of as a global tourism destination. With the opening of second integrated resort in Macau , we are excited to see a substantial growth of our customer database. For the Quarter, daily new signups exceeded 1,000 since MGM COTAI opened. The new hotel also helped us in reactivating significant amount of lapsed customers.

, we are excited to see a substantial growth of our customer database. For the Quarter, daily new signups exceeded 1,000 since MGM COTAI opened. The new hotel also helped us in reactivating significant amount of lapsed customers. Meanwhile, we are experiencing robust business and traffic at MGM MACAU for the Quarter. The property has experienced minimal cannibalization after MGM COTAI opened. MGM MACAU Property EBITDA was HK$1.2 billion (17Q1: HK$1.2 billion ) despite lower hold across gaming segments.

for the Quarter. The property has experienced minimal cannibalization after MGM COTAI opened. MGM Property EBITDA was (17Q1: ) despite lower hold across gaming segments. As part of our multi-year remodeling of our main floor at MGM MACAU , we added five retail outlets during the Quarter bringing the total number of outlets to 22, further expanding our revenue base as well as non-gaming offerings for our customers.

Grant Bowie, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director of MGM China said: "We are delighted to see another set of strong results of MGM MACAU, demonstrating continuous customer loyalty to quality product and uncompromised focus on impeccable execution.

"The opening of MGM COTAI represents a milestone. The beautiful property is totally unique and a real game changer for us as well as the market. We look forward to expanding and enhancing our offerings to provide spectacular experience for our guests, supporting our government's vision to drive global tourism demand in Macau."

About MGM China Holdings Limited

