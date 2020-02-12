MGM China Reports 2019 Annual Results

HONG KONG, Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MGM China Holdings Limited ("MGM China" or the "Company"; SEHK Stock Code: 2282) today announced the selected unaudited financial data of the Company and its subsidiaries (the "Group") for the three months and 12 months ended December 31, 2019 (the "Year").

During the Year, MGM China saw revenue up by 19% to approximately HK$22.8 billion . Adjusted EBITDA grew by 28% year-on-year to approximately HK$6.2billion .

Adjusted EBITDA margin improved by 197 basis points to approximately 27.2% from approximately 25.2% a year ago.

MGM China recorded a growth of approximately 37% year-on-year for mass table win, 1% growth for slot win; and flat year-on-year performance growth for VIP table game win.

Overall occupancy reached 93.1% (2018: 92.6%).

Full year market share rose to 9.5%, up from 7.9% in 2018, the highest in five years.

MGM China sees approximately 86% of profit from non-VIP businesses last year.

MGM COTAI continues to ramp since the property opened in February 2018 . It recorded growth across all business segments. Adjusted EBITDA was up 177% to HK$2.4 billion . Main floor table games win was up 77% year-on-year to approximately HK$6.9 billion . Slot win was up 41% to HK$1.0 billion . VIP table games win was up 220% to approximately HK$4.0 billion .

Meanwhile MGM MACAU remains resilient and generated solid profit on the Peninsula, where accounted for about one-third of overall Macau gross gaming revenue in 2019. Adjusted EBITDA was down 4% to HK$3.8 billion last year with a margin of 30.9%. The property has completed a seven-month renovation on the casino floor in October. We have seen encouraging initial results on mass performance and look forwards to further optimization on gaming floor.

Premium focus remains the key strategy for MGM as we continue to focus on growth and profitability. We have opened all the villas of Mansions last year as part of our unique high-end offerings to boost player retention and new player acquisition.

MGM hotels are now closed, followed the Macau government decision on February 5 to temporarily suspend operations of all casinos in the city to prevent the spread locally of the coronavirus infection.

Grant Bowie, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director of MGM China said: "We are grateful for the decisive actions and leadership of the Macau government it takes to contain the coronavirus. MGM places high importance on the health and safety of our team members, guests and all Macau citizens, and fighting against the epidemic is its current topmost priority. We will continue to work with government and our MGM team as we are preparing for the recovery."

About MGM China Holdings Limited

MGM China Holdings Limited (HKEx: 2282) is a leading developer, owner and operator of gaming and lodging resorts in the Greater China region. We are the holding company of MGM Grand Paradise, SA which holds one of the six gaming concessions/subconcessions to run casino games in Macau. MGM Grand Paradise, SA owns and operates MGM MACAU, the award-winning premium integrated resort located on the Macau Peninsula and MGM COTAI, a contemporary luxury integrated resort in Cotai, which opened in early 2018 and more than doubles our presence in Macau.

MGM China is majority owned by MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) one of the world's leading global hospitality companies, operating a portfolio of destination resort brands including Bellagio, MGM Grand, Mandalay Bay and The Mirage. For more information about MGM Resorts International, visit the Company's website at www.mgmresorts.com.

