MGM Growth Properties LLC Announces First Quarter 2018 Earnings Release Date

The call will be accessible by webcast at http://www.mgmgrowthproperties.com/events-and-presentations or by calling 1-888-317-6003 for domestic callers and 1-412-317-6061 for international callers. The conference call access code is 4596359.

A replay of the call will be available through Thursday, May 3, 2018. The replay may be accessed by dialing 1-877-344-7529 or 1-412-317-0088. The replay access code is 10118767.

ABOUT MGM GROWTH PROPERTIES

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE: MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings. MGP currently owns a portfolio of properties, consisting of 11 premier destination resorts in Las Vegas and elsewhere across the United States, and the Park, a dining and entertainment complex which opened in April 2016. As of December 31, 2017, these properties collectively comprise over 27,500 hotel rooms, 2.7 million convention square footage, 100 retail outlets, 200 food and beverage outlets and 20 entertainment venues. As a growth-oriented public real estate entity, MGP expects its relationship with MGM Resorts and other entertainment providers to attractively position MGP for the acquisition of additional properties across the entertainment, hospitality and leisure industries that may be developed in the future. For more information about MGP, visit the Company's website at http://www.mgmgrowthproperties.com.

Statements in this release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking" statements and "safe harbor statements" under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve risks and/or uncertainties, including risks and/or uncertainties as described in the Company's public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

