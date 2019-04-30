MGM Growth Properties Reports First Quarter Financial Results

LAS VEGAS, April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MGM Growth Properties LLC ("MGP" or the "Company") (NYSE: MGP) today reported financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2019 for its real estate investment trust ("REIT") operations and its taxable REIT subsidiary ("TRS") operations. Net income attributable to MGP Class A shareholders for the quarter was $20.0 million, or $0.24 per diluted share.

Financial highlights for the first quarter of 2019:

Rental revenue was $196.9 million ;

; Consolidated net income was $66.4 million , or $0.23 per diluted Operating Partnership unit; which consisted of $53.6 million of net income from the REIT, and $12.8 million of net income from the TRS;

, or per diluted Operating Partnership unit; which consisted of of net income from the REIT, and of net income from the TRS; Funds From Operations (1) ("FFO") was $134.0 million , or $0.46 per diluted Operating Partnership unit;

("FFO") was , or per diluted Operating Partnership unit; Adjusted Funds From Operations (2) ("AFFO") was $163.8 million , or $0.57 per diluted Operating Partnership unit;

("AFFO") was , or per diluted Operating Partnership unit; Adjusted EBITDA (3) was $223.9 million ; and

was ; and General and administrative expenses were $4.2 million .

On January 29, 2019, the Company acquired the real property associated with the Empire City Casino's race track and casino from MGM Resorts International ("MGM Resorts") in exchange for the issuance of 12.9 million Operating Partnership units of MGM Growth Properties Operating Partnership LP (the "Operating Partnership") to a subsidiary of MGM Resorts and the assumption of $246.0 million of debt, which was immediately repaid. Empire City Casino was added to the existing master lease agreement (the "Master Lease") and as a result the annual rent payment increased by $50 million, prorated for the remainder of the lease year.

On March 7, 2019, the Company completed the transaction relating to renovations undertaken by MGM Resorts regarding the Park MGM and NoMad Las Vegas property for total consideration of $637.5 million. MGP funded the transaction with $605.6 million in cash and the issuance of approximately 1.0 million Operating Partnership units to a subsidiary of MGM Resorts. As a result of the transaction, the annual rent payment to MGP increased by $50 million, prorated for the remainder of the lease year.

On April 1, 2019, the Company sold the operations of what is now the MGM Northfield Park to a subsidiary of MGM Resorts for approximately $275 million, plus working capital and other customary purchase price adjustments, and retained the associated real estate assets. MGM Resorts funded its acquisition with approximately 9.4 million Operating Partnership units that were ultimately redeemed by the Operating Partnership. Concurrent with the closing of the transaction, the TRS liquidated, the real estate assets were transferred to a subsidiary of MGP, MGM Northfield Park was added to the existing Master Lease and, as a result, the annual rent increased by $60 million.

"One week ago, we celebrated our third anniversary as a public company. We have accomplished a great deal since our IPO and we are off to another successful start in 2019," said James Stewart, CEO of MGM Growth Properties. "We completed the transactions for the acquisition of Empire City Casino real estate, the Park MGM and NoMad improvements, and the sale of operations of MGM Northfield Park, which added an additional $160 million in rental revenue in total across all three transaction closings. The third base rent escalator under our Master Lease of 2% also went into effect on April 1, 2019, resulting in an annual rent amount of $946 million for our fourth lease year, representing a 72% increase from IPO. With these transactions and other potential acquisitions, we continue to work towards growing our dividend to drive shareholder value."

The following table provides a reconciliation of MGP's net income to FFO, AFFO and Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended March 31, 2019 (in thousands, except unit and per unit amounts):



Three Months Ended March 31, 2019

Consolidated

REIT

TRS Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures









Net income (2) $ 66,364



$ 53,611



$ 12,753

Real estate depreciation 66,527



66,527



—

Property transactions, net 1,113



1,113



—

Funds From Operations 134,004



121,251



12,753

Amortization of financing costs and cash flow hedges 3,281



3,281



—

Non-cash compensation expense 565



565



—

Net effect of straight-line rent and amortization of deferred revenue and lease incentive asset 6,920



6,920



—

Other depreciation and other amortization(1) 8,482



—



8,482

Acquisition-related expenses 8,792



8,532



260

Non-cash ground lease rent, net 260



260



—

Other non-operating expenses 137



137



—

Provision for income taxes - REIT 1,344



1,344



—

Adjusted Funds From Operations 163,785



142,290



21,495

Interest income (2) (1,846)



(1,846)



—

Interest expense(2) 63,948



63,948



—

Amortization of financing costs and cash flow hedges (3,281)



(3,281)



—

Provision for income taxes - TRS 1,317



—



1,317

Adjusted EBITDA $ 223,923



$ 201,111



$ 22,812













Weighted average Operating Partnership units outstanding









Basic 288,351,486









Diluted 288,610,821





















Net income per Operating Partnership unit outstanding









Basic $ 0.23









Diluted $ 0.23





















FFO per Operating Partnership unit









Diluted $ 0.46





















AFFO per Operating Partnership unit









Diluted $ 0.57











(1) Other depreciation and other amortization includes both real estate and equipment depreciation and amortization of intangible assets from the TRS. (2) Net income, interest income and interest expense is net of intercompany interest eliminations of $5.6 million for the three months ended March 31, 2019.

Financial Position

The Company had $74.1 million of cash and cash equivalents as of March 31, 2019. Cash received from rent payments under the Master Lease for the three months ended March 31, 2019 was $204.7 million.

On April 15, 2019, the Operating Partnership made a cash distribution of $139.3 million relating to the first quarter dividend, $97.2 million of which was paid to subsidiaries of MGM Resorts and $42.1 million of which was paid to MGP. Simultaneously, MGP paid a cash dividend of $0.465 per Class A share.

On January 25, 2019, the Operating Partnership issued $750 million in aggregate principal amount of 5.75% senior notes due 2027.

On January 31, 2019, the Company completed an offering of approximately 19.6 million shares representing limited liability company interests in a registered public offering, which included approximately 2.6 million shares sold pursuant to the exercise in full by the underwriters of their over-allotment option, for net proceeds of $548.4 million after deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses. The net proceeds were contributed to the Operating Partnership in exchange for Operating Partnership units.

On April 30, 2019, the Company entered into an "at-the-market" equity distribution program ("ATM") where the Company can offer and sell up to an aggregate sales price of $300 million of Class A shares through our sales agents at prevailing market prices or agreed-upon prices.

"We are committed to deliver shareholder value as we start the year off in 2019," said Andy Chien, CFO of MGM Growth Properties. "We announced our 7th dividend increase since IPO of $1.86 on an annualized basis, representing a 30% increase since the completion of our initial public offering. We also continued to strengthen our balance sheet as we successfully completed a second follow-on offering and an issuance of $750 million in senior notes. The acquisitions we have completed have enhanced our portfolio and our balance sheet provides us with significant flexibility for future accretive acquisitions to further drive shareholder returns."

The Company's long-term debt at March 31, 2019 was as follows (in thousands):



March 31, 2019 Senior Secured Credit Facility:

Term Loan A Facility $ 470,000

Term Loan B Facility 1,794,500

Revolving Credit Facility 85,000

5.625% Senior Notes due 2024 1,050,000

4.50% Senior Notes due 2026 500,000

5.75% Senior Notes, due 2027 750,000

4.50% Senior Notes due 2028 350,000

Total principal amount of long-term debt 4,999,500

Less: unamortized debt issuance costs (59,798)

Total long-term debt, net of unamortized debt issuance costs $ 4,939,702



Conference Call Details

Funds From Operations ("FFO") is net income (computed in accordance with U.S. GAAP), excluding gains and losses from sales or disposals of property (presented as property transactions, net), plus real estate depreciation, as defined by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ("NAREIT"). Adjusted Funds From Operations ("AFFO") is FFO as adjusted for amortization of financing costs and cash flow hedges, non-cash compensation expense, net effect of straight-line rent and amortization of deferred revenue and lease incentive asset, other depreciation and other amortization, acquisition-related expenses, non-cash ground lease rent, net, other non-operating expenses and provision for income taxes related to the REIT. Adjusted EBITDA is net income (computed in accordance with U.S. GAAP) as adjusted for gains and losses from sales or disposals of property (presented as property transactions, net), real estate depreciation, amortization of financing costs and cash flow hedges, non-cash compensation expense, net effect of straight-line rent and amortization of deferred revenue and lease incentive asset, other depreciation and other amortization, acquisition-related expenses, non-cash ground lease rent, net, other non-operating expenses, interest income, interest expense (including amortization of financing costs and cash flow hedges), and provision for income taxes.

FFO, FFO per unit, AFFO, AFFO per unit and Adjusted EBITDA are supplemental performance measures that have not been prepared in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("U.S. GAAP") that management believes are useful to investors in comparing operating and financial results between periods. Management believes that this is especially true since these measures exclude real estate depreciation and amortization expense and management believes that real estate values fluctuate based on market conditions rather than depreciating in value ratably on a straight-line basis over time. The Company believes such a presentation also provides investors with a meaningful measure of the Company's operating results in comparison to the operating results of other REITs. Adjusted EBITDA is useful to investors to further supplement AFFO and FFO and to provide investors a performance metric which excludes interest expense. In addition to non-cash items, the Company adjusts AFFO and Adjusted EBITDA for acquisition-related expenses. While we do not label these expenses as non-recurring, infrequent or unusual, management believes that it is helpful to adjust for these expenses when they do occur to allow for comparability of results between periods because each acquisition is (and will be) of varying size and complexity and may involve different types of expenses depending on the type of property being acquired and from whom.

FFO, FFO per unit, AFFO, AFFO per unit and Adjusted EBITDA do not represent cash flow from operations as defined by U.S. GAAP, should not be considered as an alternative to net income as defined by U.S. GAAP and are not indicative of cash available to fund all cash flow needs. Investors are also cautioned that FFO, FFO per unit, AFFO, AFFO per unit and Adjusted EBITDA as presented, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other REITs due to the fact that not all real estate companies use the same definitions.

Reconciliations of net income to FFO, AFFO and Adjusted EBITDA are included in this release.

About MGM Growth Properties

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE: MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings. MGP currently owns a portfolio of properties, consisting of 11 premier destination resorts in Las Vegas and elsewhere across the United States, the MGM Northfield Park in Northfield, OH, Empire Resort Casino in Yonkers, NY, as well as a retail and entertainment district, The Park in Las Vegas. As of December 31, 2018, our destination resorts, the Park, and MGM Northfield Park collectively comprise approximately 27,400 hotel rooms, 2.7 million convention square footage, 150 retail outlets, 300 food and beverage outlets and 20 entertainment venues. As a growth-oriented public real estate entity, MGP expects its relationship with MGM Resorts and other entertainment providers to attractively position MGP for the acquisition of additional properties across the entertainment, hospitality and leisure industries. For more information about MGP, visit the Company's website at http://www.mgmgrowthproperties.com.

This release includes "forward-looking" statements and "safe harbor statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve risks and/or uncertainties, including those described in MGP's public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. MGP has based forward-looking statements on management's current expectations and assumptions and not on historical facts. Examples of these statements include, but are not limited to, MGP's expectations regarding its ability to continue to grow its dividend and successfully execute on its business plan. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties and the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in such forward-looking statements include risks related to MGP's ability to receive, or delays in obtaining, any regulatory approvals required to own its properties, or other delays or impediments to completing MGP's planned acquisitions or projects, including any acquisitions of properties from MGM; the ultimate timing and outcome of any planned acquisitions or projects; MGP's ability to maintain its status as a REIT; the availability of and the ability to identify suitable and attractive acquisition and development opportunities and the ability to acquire and lease those properties on favorable terms; MGP's ability to access capital through debt and equity markets in amounts and at rates and costs acceptable to MGP; changes in the U.S. tax law and other state, federal or local laws, whether or not specific to REITs or to the gaming or lodging industries; and other factors described in MGP's period reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In providing forward-looking statements, MGP is not undertaking any duty or obligation to update these statements publicly as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. If MGP updates one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that it will make additional updates with respect to those other forward-looking statements.

MGM GROWTH PROPERTIES LLC CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except share and per share amounts) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended March 31,

2019

2018 Revenues





Rental revenue $ 196,882



$ 186,563

Tenant reimbursements and other 6,541



29,276

Gaming, food, beverage and other 67,841



—

Total revenues 271,264



215,839









Expenses





Gaming, food, beverage and other 44,929



—

Depreciation and amortization 75,009



68,991

Property transactions, net 1,113



4,086

Ground lease and other reimbursable expenses 5,920



28,360

Amortization of above market lease, net —



171

Acquisition-related expenses 8,792



541

General and administrative 4,237



3,908



140,000



106,057

Operating income 131,264



109,782

Non-operating income (expense)





Interest income 1,846



1,032

Interest expense (63,948)



(49,230)

Other non-operating expenses (137)



(2,184)



(62,239)



(50,382)

Income before income taxes 69,025



59,400

Provision for income taxes (2,661)



(1,231)

Net income 66,364



58,169

Less: Net (income) attributable to noncontrolling interest (46,409)



(42,339)

Net income attributable to Class A shareholders $ 19,955



$ 15,830









Weighted average Class A shares outstanding:





Basic 84,043,706



70,970,141

Diluted 84,303,041



71,130,920









Net income per share attributable to Class A shareholders:





Basic $ 0.24



$ 0.22

Diluted $ 0.24



$ 0.22



MGM GROWTH PROPERTIES LLC CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except share amounts) (Unaudited)



March 31, 2019

December 31, 2018 ASSETS Real estate investments, net $ 10,296,433



$ 9,742,225

Property and equipment, used in operations, net 776,719



784,295

Lease incentive asset 542,195



—

Cash and cash equivalents 74,050



59,817

Tenant and other receivables, net 9,872



14,990

Prepaid expenses and other assets 36,158



37,837

Above market lease, asset 42,621



43,014

Goodwill 17,915



17,915

Other intangible assets, net 250,321



251,214

Operating lease right-of-use assets 280,401



—

Total assets $ 12,326,685



$ 10,951,307

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Liabilities





Debt, net $ 4,939,702



$ 4,666,949

Due to MGM Resorts International and affiliates 425



307

Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities 48,701



49,602

Above market lease, liability —



46,181

Accrued interest 38,768



26,096

Dividend and distribution payable 139,279



119,055

Deferred revenue 72,790



163,977

Deferred income taxes, net 34,642



33,634

Operating lease liabilities 335,461



—

Total liabilities 5,609,768



5,105,801

Commitments and contingencies





Shareholders' equity





Class A shares: no par value, 1,000,000,000 shares authorized, 90,461,166 and 70,911,166 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively —



—

Additional paid-in capital 2,210,545



1,712,671

Accumulated deficit (173,017)



(150,908)

Accumulated other comprehensive income 54



4,208

Total Class A shareholders' equity 2,037,582



1,565,971

Noncontrolling interest 4,679,335



4,279,535

Total shareholders' equity 6,716,917



5,845,506

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 12,326,685



$ 10,951,307



