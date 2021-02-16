MGM Growth Properties Reports Fourth Quarter And Full Year Financial Results

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MGM Growth Properties LLC ("MGP" or the "Company") (NYSE: MGP) today reported financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2020. Net income attributable to MGP Class A shareholders for the quarter was $41.5 million, or $0.31 per dilutive share, and for the year ended December 31, 2020 was $76.1 million, or $0.59 per dilutive share.

Financial highlights for the fourth quarter of 2020:

Consolidated rental revenue of $188.3 million ;

; Consolidated net income of $91.3 million , or $0.31 per diluted Operating Partnership unit;

, or per diluted Operating Partnership unit; Consolidated Funds From Operations (1) ("FFO") of $160.1 million , or $0.54 per diluted Operating Partnership unit;

("FFO") of , or per diluted Operating Partnership unit; Consolidated Adjusted Funds From Operations (2) ("AFFO") of $169.6 million , or $0.57 per diluted Operating Partnership unit;

("AFFO") of , or per diluted Operating Partnership unit; Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA (3) ("Adjusted EBITDA") of $240.2 million ;

("Adjusted EBITDA") of ; General and administrative expenses of $4.0 million ; and

; and Income from unconsolidated affiliate of $25.0 million .

Financial highlights for the year ended December 31, 2020:

Consolidated rental revenue of $768.4 million ;

; Consolidated net income of $160.4 million for the year, or $0.52 per diluted Operating Partnership unit;

for the year, or per diluted Operating Partnership unit; FFO of $629.2 million for the year, or $2.02 per diluted Operating Partnership unit;

for the year, or per diluted Operating Partnership unit; AFFO of $703.7 million for the year, or $2.26 per diluted Operating Partnership unit;

for the year, or per diluted Operating Partnership unit; Adjusted EBITDA of $955.3 million for the year;

for the year; General and administrative expenses of $16.1 million ; and

; and Income from unconsolidated affiliate of $89.1 million .

On December 2, 2020, the Operating Partnership redeemed and retired 23.5 million Operating Partnership units for cash, which represented the remaining $700 million under its previously announced agreement with MGM Resorts International ("MGM") to deliver cash for up to $1.4 billion of MGM's existing Operating Partnership units. As of December 31, 2020, there were approximately 280.0 million Operating Partnership units outstanding in the Operating Partnership of which MGM owned approximately 148.5 million, or 53.0%, of the Operating Partnership units in the Operating Partnership while MGP owns the remaining 47.0%.

"While 2020 presented a unique set of challenges, MGP successfully completed transactions that put us on a solid footing to continue to execute on our long-term business strategy. We acquired majority ownership of the real estate assets of the MGM Grand Las Vegas through our joint venture with Blackstone and completed $1.4 billion of unit redemption transactions that helped grow the company and diversify our shareholder base," said James Stewart, CEO of MGM Growth Properties. "The strength of our business model was again demonstrated through our 100% rent collection record and 3.7% annualized dividend increase over the year. We remain focused on continuing to grow the company and deliver long-term shareholder value."

The following table provides a reconciliation of MGP's consolidated net income to FFO, AFFO and Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended December 31, 2020 and for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020:



Three Months Ended December

31, 2020

Twelve Months Ended December

31, 2020

Consolidated

(In thousands, except unit and per unit amounts) Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures





Net income $ 91,260



$ 160,371

Depreciation1 58,161



236,853

Share of depreciation of unconsolidated affiliate 10,471



36,832

Property transactions, net 192



195,182

Funds From Operations 160,084



629,238

Amortization of financing costs and cash flow hedges 6,921



20,017

Share of amortization of financing costs of unconsolidated affiliate 64



226

Non-cash compensation expense 858



2,854

Straight-line rental revenues, excluding lease incentive asset 13,633



51,679

Share of straight-line rental revenues of unconsolidated affiliate (12,866)



(44,950)

Amortization of lease incentive asset and deferred revenue on non-normal tenant improvements 4,628



18,509

Acquisition-related expenses —



980

Non-cash ground lease rent, net 258



1,036

Other expenses 182



18,999

Gain on unhedged interest rate swaps, net (7,495)



(4,664)

Provision for income taxes 3,370



9,734

Adjusted Funds From Operations 169,637



703,658

Interest income (442)



(4,345)

Interest expense 64,237



228,786

Share of interest expense of unconsolidated affiliate 13,731



47,403

Amortization of financing costs and cash flow hedges (6,921)



(20,017)

Share of amortization of financing costs of unconsolidated affiliate (64)



(226)

Adjusted EBITDA $ 240,178



$ 955,259

Weighted average Operating Partnership units outstanding





Basic 295,922,089



310,687,623

Diluted 296,128,163



310,849,330









Net income per Operating Partnership units outstanding





Basic $ 0.31



$ 0.52

Diluted $ 0.31



$ 0.52









FFO per Operating Partnership unit





Diluted $ 0.54



$ 2.02

AFFO per Operating Partnership unit





Diluted $ 0.57



$ 2.26





(1) Includes depreciation on Mandalay Bay real estate assets through February 14, 2020.

Financial Position

The Company had $626.4 million of cash and cash equivalents as of December 31, 2020. Cash received from rent payments under the Master Lease for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2020 was $206.9 million and $840.1 million, respectively. Cash received from distributions from the unconsolidated affiliate, MGP BREIT Venture, for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2020 was $22.9 million and $81.0 million, respectively.

On January 15, 2021, the Operating Partnership made a cash distribution of $136.5 million relating to the fourth quarter dividend, $72.4 million of which was paid to MGM and $64.1 million of which was paid to MGP. Simultaneously, MGP paid a cash dividend of $0.4875 per share.

"During the fourth quarter, we successfully completed the issuance of $750 million in aggregate principal amount of 3.875% senior notes due 2029, which was upsized from the initial offering of $500 million. The offering permanently financed the unit redemption at the lowest interest rate for a bond offering in our company's history," said Andy Chien, CFO of MGM Growth Properties. "Our pro rata net leverage of 5.3x is within our long-term target of 5.0-5.5x and our balance sheet remains well positioned to capitalize on future growth opportunities."

The Company's debt at December 31, 2020 was as follows (in thousands):



December 31, 2020 Senior secured credit facility:

Senior secured revolving credit facility $ 10,000 5.625% senior notes, due 2024 1,050,000 4.625% senior notes, due 2025 800,000 4.50% senior notes, due 2026 500,000 5.75% senior notes, due 2027 750,000 4.50% senior notes, due 2028 350,000 3.875% senior notes, due 2029 750,000 Total principal amount of debt 4,210,000 Less: Unamortized discount and debt issuance costs (41,041) Total debt, net of unamortized debt issuance costs $ 4,168,959

Conference Call Details

MGP will host a conference call at 12:30 p.m. Eastern Time today which will include a brief discussion of these results followed by a question and answer period. The call will be accessible via the Internet through http://www.mgmgrowthproperties.com/events-and-presentations or by calling 1-888-317-6003 for domestic callers and 1-412-317-6061 for international callers. The conference call access code is 8021719. A replay of the call will be available through Tuesday, February 23, 2021. The replay may be accessed by dialing 1-877-344-7529 or 1-412-317-0088. The replay access code is 10151792. The call will be archived at www.mgmgrowthproperties.com. In addition, MGP will post supplemental slides today on its website at http://www.mgmgrowthproperties.com/events-and-presentations, which includes a reconciliation of MGP's pro rata net leverage.

Consolidated Funds From Operations ("FFO") is consolidated net income (computed in accordance with U.S. GAAP), excluding gains and losses from sales or disposals of property (presented as property transactions, net), plus depreciation, as defined by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts plus the Company's share of depreciation of its unconsolidated affiliate. Consolidated Adjusted Funds From Operations ("AFFO") is FFO as adjusted for amortization of financing costs and cash flow hedges; the Company's share of amortization of financing costs of its unconsolidated affiliate; non-cash compensation expense; straight-line rental revenue (which is defined as the difference between contractual rent and cash rent payments, excluding lease incentive asset amortization); the Company's share of straight-line rental revenues of its unconsolidated affiliate; amortization of lease incentive asset and deferred revenue relating to non-normal tenant improvements; acquisition-related expenses; non-cash ground lease rent, net; other expenses; gain on unhedged interest rate swaps, net; and provision for income taxes. Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA ("Adjusted EBITDA") is consolidated net income (computed in accordance with U.S. GAAP) as adjusted for gains and losses from sales or disposals of property (presented as property transactions, net); depreciation; the Company's share of depreciation of its unconsolidated affiliate; amortization of financing costs and cash flow hedges; the Company's share of amortization of financing costs of its unconsolidated affiliate; non-cash compensation expense; straight-line rental revenue; the Company's share of straight-line rental revenues of its unconsolidated affiliate; amortization of lease incentive asset and deferred revenue relating to non-normal tenant improvements; acquisition-related expenses; non-cash ground lease rent, net; other expenses; gain on unhedged interest rate swaps, net; interest income; interest expense (including amortization of financing costs and cash flow hedges); the Company's share of interest expense (including amortization of financing costs) of its unconsolidated affiliate; and provision for income taxes.

FFO, FFO per unit, AFFO, AFFO per unit and Adjusted EBITDA are supplemental performance measures that have not been prepared in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("U.S. GAAP") that management believes are useful to investors in comparing operating and financial results between periods. Management believes that this is especially true since these measures exclude real estate depreciation and amortization expense and management believes that real estate values fluctuate based on market conditions rather than depreciating in value ratably on a straight-line basis over time. The Company believes such a presentation also provides investors with a meaningful measure of the Company's operating results in comparison to the operating results of other REITs. Adjusted EBITDA is useful to investors to further supplement AFFO and FFO and to provide investors a performance metric which excludes interest expense. In addition to non-cash items, the Company adjusts AFFO and Adjusted EBITDA for acquisition-related expenses. While we do not label these expenses as non-recurring, infrequent or unusual, management believes that it is helpful to adjust for these expenses when they do occur to allow for comparability of results between periods because each acquisition is (and will be) of varying size and complexity and may involve different types of expenses depending on the type of property being acquired and from whom.

FFO, FFO per unit, AFFO, AFFO per unit and Adjusted EBITDA do not represent cash flow from operations as defined by U.S. GAAP, should not be considered as an alternative to net income as defined by U.S. GAAP and are not indicative of cash available to fund all cash flow needs. Investors are also cautioned that FFO, FFO per unit, AFFO, AFFO per unit and Adjusted EBITDA as presented, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other REITs due to the fact that not all real estate companies use the same definitions.

Reconciliations of consolidated net income to FFO, AFFO and Adjusted EBITDA are included in this release. Unless otherwise indicated, the non-GAAP measures discussed herein are related to continuing operations and not discontinued operations.

About MGM Growth Properties

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings. MGP, together with its joint venture, currently owns a portfolio of properties, consisting of 12 premier destination resorts in Las Vegas and elsewhere across the United States, MGM Northfield Park in Northfield, OH, Empire Resort Casino in Yonkers, NY, as well as a retail and entertainment district, The Park in Las Vegas. As of December 31, 2020, MGP's portfolio of destination resorts, the Park, Empire Resort Casino, and MGM Northfield Park collectively comprised approximately 32,400 hotel rooms, 1.5 million casino square footage, and 3.6 million convention square footage. As a growth-oriented public real estate entity, MGP expects its relationship with MGM Resorts and other entertainment providers to attractively position MGP for the acquisition of additional properties across the entertainment, hospitality and leisure industries. For more information about MGP, visit the Company's website at http://www.mgmgrowthproperties.com.

This release includes "forward-looking" statements and "safe harbor statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve risks and/or uncertainties, including those described in MGP's public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. MGP has based forward-looking statements on management's current expectations and assumptions and not on historical facts. Examples of these statements include, but are not limited to, MGP's expectations regarding the continued impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on its business and the business of its tenant, MGP's ability to continue to grow its dividend, successfully execute on its business strategy and acquire additional properties in accretive transactions. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties and the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in such forward-looking statements include risks related to MGP's ability to receive, or delays in obtaining, any regulatory approvals required to own its properties, or other delays or impediments to completing MGP's planned acquisitions or projects, including any acquisitions of properties from MGM; the ultimate timing and outcome of any planned acquisitions or projects; MGP's ability to maintain its status as a REIT; the availability of and the ability to identify suitable and attractive acquisition and development opportunities and the ability to acquire and lease those properties on favorable terms; MGP's ability to access capital through debt and equity markets in amounts and at rates and costs acceptable to MGP; changes in the U.S. tax law and other state, federal or local laws, whether or not specific to REITs or to the gaming or lodging industries; and other factors described in MGP's period reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In providing forward-looking statements, MGP is not undertaking any duty or obligation to update these statements publicly as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. If MGP updates one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that it will make additional updates with respect to those other forward-looking statements.

MGM GROWTH PROPERTIES LLC CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except share and per share amounts) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended December 31,

Twelve Months Ended December 31,

2020

2019

2020

2019 Revenues













Rental revenue $ 188,304



$ 219,846



$ 768,442



$ 856,421

Ground lease and other 6,039



6,039



24,155



24,657

Total Revenues 194,343



225,885



792,597



881,078

















Expenses













Depreciation 58,161



71,643



236,853



294,705

Property transactions, net 192



(500)



195,182



10,844

Ground lease expense and other 5,921



5,921



23,681



23,681

Acquisition-related expenses —



1,274



980



10,165

General and administrative 3,987



4,211



16,076



16,516

Total Expenses 68,261



82,549



472,772



355,911

















Other income (expense)













Income from unconsolidated affiliate 25,030



—



89,056



—

Interest income 442



1,030



4,345



3,219

Interest expense (64,237)



(58,971)



(228,786)



(249,944)

Gain (loss) on unhedged interest rate swaps, net 7,495



(3,880)



4,664



(3,880)

Other (182)



(6,809)



(18,999)



(7,615)



(31,452)



(68,630)



(149,720)



(258,220)

Income from continuing operations before income taxes 94,630



74,706



170,105



266,947

Provision for income taxes (3,370)



(1,827)



(9,734)



(7,598)

Income from continuing operations, net of tax 91,260



72,879



160,371



259,349

Income from discontinued operations, net of tax —



—



—



16,216

Net income 91,260



72,879



160,371



275,565

Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest (49,777)



(46,947)



(84,242)



(185,305)

Net income attributable to Class A shareholders $ 41,483



$ 25,932



$ 76,129



$ 90,260

















Weighted average Class A shares outstanding:













Basic 131,574,406



103,740,424



129,490,918



93,046,859

Diluted 131,780,480



104,134,536



129,652,625



93,299,233

















Earnings per share attributable to Class A shareholders:













Basic $ 0.32



$ 0.25



$ 0.59



$ 0.97

Diluted $ 0.31



$ 0.25



$ 0.59



$ 0.97



MGM GROWTH PROPERTIES LLC CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except share amounts) (Unaudited)



December 31,

2020

2019 ASSETS













Real estate investments, net $ 8,310,737



$ 10,827,972

Lease incentive asset 507,161



527,181

Investment in unconsolidated affiliate 810,066



—

Cash and cash equivalents 626,385



202,101

Prepaid expenses and other assets 25,525



31,485

Above market lease, asset 39,867



41,440

Operating lease right-of-use assets 280,565



280,093

Total assets $ 10,600,306



$ 11,910,272

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY













Liabilities





Debt, net $ 4,168,959



$ 4,307,354

Due to MGM Resorts International and affiliates 316



774

Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities 124,109



37,421

Accrued interest 48,505



42,904

Dividend and distribution payable 136,484



147,349

Deferred revenue 156,760



108,593

Deferred income taxes, net 33,298



29,909

Operating lease liabilities 341,133



337,956

Total liabilities 5,009,564



5,012,260

Commitments and contingencies





Shareholders' equity





Class A shares: no par value, 1,000,000,000 shares authorized, 131,459,651 and 113,806,820 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively —



—

Additional paid-in capital 3,114,331



2,766,325

Accumulated deficit (422,897)



(244,381)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss (51,197)



(7,045)

Total Class A shareholders' equity 2,640,237



2,514,899

Noncontrolling interest 2,950,505



4,383,113

Total shareholders' equity 5,590,742



6,898,012

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 10,600,306



$ 11,910,272



SOURCE MGM Growth Properties LLC

Related Links

http://www.mgmgrowthproperties.com

