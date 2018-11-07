MGM GVC Interactive Announces Sportradar As An Exclusive Supplier Of U.S. Sports Data

NEW YORK and LONDON and LAS VEGAS, Nov. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Sportradar, the global leader in analyzing and leveraging the power of sports data, today announced an agreement with MGM GVC Interactive LLC, the joint venture between MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) ("MGM Resorts") and GVC Holdings PLC (LON: GVC) ("GVC"), to be its exclusive provider within the United States of sports betting data from certain US sports leagues which Sportradar has the right to distribute. MGM GVC Interactive was formed in July 2018 to engage in the new opportunities created by the recent Supreme Court decision overturning the federal Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act, or PASPA.

"MGM and GVC are leaders in the sports betting landscape, and we are proud to be their provider for US sports data," said Neale Deeley, VP Gaming Sales, Sportradar. "We have been preparing for the opening of the US market for some time now with an across the board ramp up of our US sports betting offering and we are delighted with this endorsement from MGM and GVC that all the hard work is delivering what world class betting operators are looking for."

The agreement covers a wide range of pre-match and live betting services along with bet stimulation content such as live match trackers. It is the latest development in a longstanding relationship which is built on trust and collaboration.

Adam Greenblatt, MGM GVC Interactive's CEO commented, "We have a clear and simple objective; to provide our US customers with the best and broadest range of betting products in the market. Sportradar is a great partner to help us get there, enabling us to offer a huge spectrum of US sports events while leveraging off our global portfolio."

