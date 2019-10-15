MGM Northfield Park Named Best of Gaming in Ohio

NORTHFIELD, Ohio, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Casino Player magazine recently announced its 24th annual Best of Gaming in Ohio winners, awarding MGM Northfield Park (MGMNP) the top award for Best Overall Gaming with thirteen awards for exceptional gaming, dining, and entertainment. Casino Player magazine readers vote for the winners by filling out and casting their ballot for the best of the best in the casino industry across North America.

"We are proud to receive this prestigious recognition," said Chris Kelley, President and Chief Operating Officer, MGM Northfield Park. "These awards are a testament to our passionate employees who deliver exceptional entertainment experiences to our guests who visit our property each day. These awards are a wonderful illustration of the exceptional guest experience that our team members create every day."

In keeping with the award for the Casino/Racino Where You Feel the Luckiest, MGMNP recently announced a record month for jackpots in September, totaling over $8 million, and a year-to-date total of $75 million. Both figures represent all-time highs in the property's six-year history, and place MGMNP among the highest payout percentages in Ohio.

"We are pleased to see our guests winning in record numbers; and this is the perfect way to introduce our brand to the community," said Kelley.

Casino Player named MGM Northfield Park an all-around winner with awards in the following categories:

- Best Overall Gaming - Best Casino/Racino - Best Players Club, M life Rewards - Best VIP Services - Best Comps - Best Promotions - Best Racing - Best Slot/VLT Tournaments - Best Reel Slots/VLTs

About MGM Northfield Park

MGM Northfield Park is Ohio's award-winning gaming, dining, and entertainment destination, located on the Northfield Park harness racing grounds, which offers more than 200 live harness races each year. The racino offers more than 2,200 gaming devices; an array of dining options such as Kosar's Wood-Fired Grill, Concerto Italian Kitchen and TAP Sports Bar; unparalleled live music and comedy events at Center Stage, a concert-style music venue, and The Neon Room, a high-energy lounge; and hosts guests for a variety of corporate and special events. The property also boasts a retail shop and state-of-the-art gas service station and car wash. For more information, visit www.mgmnorthfieldpark.com.

