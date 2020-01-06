MGM Northfield Park Pays Over $100 Million In Jackpots In 2019

NORTHFIELD, Ohio, Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MGM Northfield Park is proud to announce a record-breaking year for jackpots paid. The property distributed over $100 million in jackpots to more than 40,000 guests in 2019.

"Congratulations to all of our winners this year and we look forward to seeing that number grow in 2020," said Chris Kelley, President and Chief Operating Officer at MGM Northfield Park.

As the winning continues, hundreds of new games are hitting the floor at MGM Northfield Park, many of which are exclusive to the property. January also kicks off the $1 Million Big Win promotion which awards guests the opportunity to win $1 million every Tuesday and Saturday.

About MGM Northfield Park

MGM Northfield Park is Ohio's award-winning gaming, dining, and entertainment destination, located on the Northfield Park harness racing grounds, which offers more than 200 live harness races each year. The racino offers more than 2,200 gaming devices; an array of dining options such as Kosar's Wood-Fired Grill, Concerto Italian Kitchen and TAP Sports Bar; unparalleled live music and comedy events at Center Stage, a concert-style music venue, and The Neon Room, a high-energy lounge; and hosts guests for a variety of corporate and special events. The property also boasts a retail shop and state-of-the-art gas service station and car wash. For more information, visit www.mgmnorthfieldpark.com .

