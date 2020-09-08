MG+M Partner John B. Manning Will Co-Chair Perrin Conferences' National Asbestos Litigation Conference

BOSTON, Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- John B. Manning, a partner and the chairperson of the national litigation firm MG+M The Law Firm ("MG+M"), will serve as a co-chair of Perrin Conferences' National Asbestos Litigation Conference that will be held virtually on September 29-30, 2020. This will be John's twelfth consecutive year co-chairing the conference.

The pivot to the new virtual platform will still allow for the same high caliber event consisting of panels populated with thought leaders from all perspectives and constituencies in asbestos litigation—leading plaintiff and defense attorneys, in-house counsel, insurance professionals, consultants, science and medical experts, and judges.

In his role as co-chair, John will help shape the agenda and offer defense counsel perspectives as a virtual panel member. With years of litigation experience, John leads MG+M's Complex Litigation Group, which maintains an active presence from its 14 offices nationwide. As National Coordinating Counsel for multiple corporations' litigation matters, John directs the defense of tens of thousands of cases pending in all 50 states. He also represents dozens of corporations in discrete litigation throughout the country and serves on several clients' national trial teams and litigation strategy units.

"Perrin Conferences' National Asbestos Litigation Conference is invaluable. Year after year, this unique conference provides insights from all constituencies and perspectives in asbestos and talc litigation. I am honored to return again this year as a co-chair," said John B. Manning, Partner, MG+M.

The conference offers Continuing Legal Education (CLE) Credit and CE credit for qualified candidates.

To register for the National Asbestos Litigation Conference, please visit Perrin Conferences or contact Lynnsey Perrin.

About MG+M

MG+M The Law Firm ("MG+M") is a national litigation and trial firm that provides coordinated, coast-to-coast services for corporate clients in high stakes matters. We offer national coverage through our 14 offices and a vast local counsel network that can rapidly respond to litigation demands in all levels of court, anywhere in the country. Our experienced team of diverse attorneys, collaborative approach, and national resources enable us to provide superior value and achieve optimal results in addressing our clients' most complex litigation challenges. For more information, visit www.mgmlaw.com.

About Perrin Conferences

The leading national provider of joint plaintiff/defendant litigation conferences, Perrin Conferences offers comprehensive and specialized continuing legal education in an atmosphere of learning, networking, and sharing. Bringing together preeminent national talent in specialty legal fields, Perrin Conferences ensures its conferences deliver innovative content, networking opportunities and career development. Attendees gain insights that cannot be found anywhere else. Follow the latest news from Perrin Conferences on Twitter @PerrinConf. For more information on the company and upcoming conferences please visit www.perrinconferences.com.

